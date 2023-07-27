Wardrobe-Building Staples Katie Can’t Live Without

Share

Take it from a streamlined queen.

The word basic isn’t necessarily a good thing when you’re describing a person…it refers to someone who’s unoriginal. It’s a word we use to describe all things ubiquitous, from ordering a Starbucks PSL at the drive-through while blasting Taylor Swift on the radio to shamelessly admitting to watching every season of The Bachelor (including Bachelor in Paradise) to posting photos of your favorite brunch item on Instagram every single weekend. Some say basic is bad…although we’re of the mindset that if something is so beloved by the masses, there’s got to be a reason, right?

When it comes to clothes, basics are the best. We’re talking about those special pieces in your closet that you can wear day after day, no matter what you pair them with. It’s that perfect white tee that you can dress up or down. That luxurious neutral cashmere sweater you’d wear every day of the week if you could. That pair of plain brown Chelsea boots or white sneakers that seem to magically match any outfit, and that you get compliments on every time you wear them.

If you follow her on Instagram or have checked out her wardrobe from her TV appearances, you’ll know that nobody loves basics more than Katie. Whether it’s a perfectly fitted solid-colored dress that she zhushes up with some funky jewelry, or a big, cozy monochrome scarf that she pairs with a bright wool jacket, for Katie, basics are basically unbeatable.

Since we always want our readers to feel as confident and cool as Katie, we’ve taken the liberty of pulling together some of Katie’s favorite basics to get you through every season. Whether it’s leggings, dresses, pants, or even sandals, we’re sharing Katie’s eternal capsule collection inclusions that will give your wardrobe the foundation it needs.

The Best Wardrobe Basics for Women, According to Katie Couric

Jenni Kayne Cotton Slim Tee Jenni Kayne There’s nothing more versatile than a plain white (or black) T-shirt. It can act as a base layer under a cute sweater or laid-back denim jacket, and it looks just as nice with trousers or a skirt as it does with a pair of sweats. Katie loves this one from Jenni Kayne because it’s slightly fitted, but it still has a nice stretch to it. $75 at Jenni Kayne

Walker & Wade Ibiza Dress Walker and Wade What can’t an easy, breezy dress do? One of Katie’s favorite brands for maxi, midi, and mini dresses is Walker and Wade, which was founded by her friend, Laurie. You’ll catch Katie in a lot of different styles from the brand, but she particularly likes this flowy number called the Ibiza dress. $248 at W&W

Castaner Espadrille Wedges Zappos It’s no secret that Katie’s on the petite side, so she’s not afraid to add some height with her shoes. Katie’s all about espadrilles this summer. Instead of a stiletto heel that would send the best of us teetering for balance, opt for an easy-to-walk in wedge, like this one. It’s not so high you’ll get dizzy, but the slight lift will make you (literally) stand a little taller. $140 at Zappos

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 SE Sneakers FARFETCH White sneakers will never go out of fashion, but there’s always room for improvement, right? Katie was so excited about this embroidered pair. These classic Air Force 1s go with just about anything, even with bright pops of orange, periwinkle, and lavender. The embroidered details add texture to the otherwise plain leather shoe, giving it a playful (but still put-together) feel. From $90 at Farfetch

retrofete Ada Denim Jacket Revolve In our opinion, every wardrobe should have some sort of versatile lightweight jacket. Katie is partial to a denim jacket herself, but she likes to make sure it’s slightly elevated from the average one. She opts for a light wash and puff sleeve instead of a darker, slim-fitting jacket, which instantly jazzes up any outfit. $295 at Revolve

J.Crew Oversized Cashmere Wrap J.Crew Katie clings to this oversized scarf, because it’s almost like wearing a blanket. It makes for the perfect flight accessory if you’re getting mercilessly blasted with airplane AC, and it’s also nice to throw around your shoulders on chilly evenings. $198 at J.Crew

Sara Campbell Sheri Pant Sara Campbell These pants are comfy enough to feel like pajamas, but tailored enough to wear in the boardroom. The elastic waist means that you can pull them on, and the stretchy fit works for walking around or for sitting in a chair for hours. $168, Sara Campbell

Dudley Stephens Park Slope Turtleneck Dudley Stephens Katie has a soft spot for Dudley Stephens, a brand that knows its way around a closet full of staples. This light blue turtleneck, or any of the neutral colors like beige, is the perfect addition to your wardrobe because it will pair well with any color or style of pant or skirt. $39+ at Dudley

Girlfriend Collective Midnight Compressive High-Rise Legging Girlfriend Collective Facts are facts: Katie has got great legs. You’ve got great legs, too, and they’ll look amazing in these leggings. The compression material will make you feel supported in all the right places and has this magic ability to make every woman’s bum look plump and perky. We’ll take a pair in every color, please. $78 at Girlfriend

Alex Mill Denim Jumpsuit Alex Mill If you don’t think a Canadian tuxedo is chic, think again. A jumpsuit isn’t exactly the same as the two-piece denim getup, but you get the idea. Katie wore a similar denim jumpsuit during her Going There tour, but we’d argue this one may be a bit more versatile, as it doesn’t have any stripes. (She actually has a few denim jumpsuits and wears them all the time, proving how essential they are to a wardrobe!) The waist is adjustable, so you can customize the fit, and you can always toss on a belt to further change the fit. If denim isn’t your preferred look, there are tons of other colors to choose from. $141 at Alex Mill

Nisolo Everyday Chelsea Boot Nisolo If you’re going to own one pair of shoes, it should be a pair of Chelsea boots. And Katie agrees! Invest in this pair from Nisolo — they’re comfortable and durable, and they look just as good in the office as they do in the garden. They’re also waterproof, so they work anytime, rain or shine! $165 at Nisolo

Tentree French Terry Crop Hoodie TenTree For a day of rest and relaxation, Katie loves a hoodie, especially for those chilly beach walks she loves so much. This hoodie is slightly cropped so will go well with a high rise pant. $34 at Tentree

Jenni Kayne Cocoon Cardigan Jenni Kayne Katie’s favorite sweater, hands down, is this cardigan. It’s an investment piece, but it’s something you will own and love for the rest of your life. And you can rest assured it will stay fashionable even when Gen Z jeans and chunky sneakers are a distant style memory. $345 at Jenni Kayne