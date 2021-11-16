Get the Look! What Katie Wore on Her ‘Going There’ Tour

Share

Loved Katie’s outfits from her book tour? We’ll show you how to get some of her best looks.

If you followed Katie on social media as she’s trotted around the country on her Going There book tour, then you know that she packed quite the wardrobe. Her outfits for each of her tour stops have all been completely unique while staying in the same general color palette and formality level. From the feathered suit jacket she wore in New York City to the chic black and white polka-dot blouse she wore in Chicago to the knee-length floral skirt she rocked in Philly, Katie’s fashion has been on-point while on the road. Like Katie herself, most of these items are one-of-a-kind, but we’ve found some pretty convincing matches so that you can look just as fashionable as Katie on your next book tour…or at your next dinner party.

When she’s not on stage in front of hundreds of people, Katie loves nothing more than to feel comfortable. That’s why we’ve also rounded up a few of her favorite cozy and casual travel essentials — you probably saw some of these on her Instagram as well. They’re perfect for traveling, snuggling up in your hotel room after a long day of signing books and meeting fans, or wearing to meet your team for a casual breakfast before you start prepping for your next event.

Although Katie’s been wearing a lot of sleek black suits when she’s on stage, her backstage attire is much more colorful, with lots of soft sweaters and light-wash jeans. She’s also donned quite a few awesome jackets and vests that we can’t wait to get our hands on. We hope you enjoy these outfits as much as Katie has!

A Casual Warm Up

Rule number one of touring: don’t wear the high heels until absolutely necessary. We’ve got all the details on this relaxed pre-show look.

The Sweater To stay comfy during a rehearsal, Katie sported this adorable tentree quarter-zip fleece. You can get the look yourself for under $70, and it’s a piece that you can throw on easily at any time of year. Buy Here

The Jeans Nothing compliments a cozy quarter-zip quite like a pair of worn-in, slouchy jeans. Katie loves these slouchy boyfriend jeans from J.Crew, and she wore them constantly when she was touring. Buy Here

The Shoes Who could forget these fur-lined loafers — they’ll make you feel like you’re like wearing a pair of slippers wherever you go! Made famous by Gucci, Steve Madden makes a very similar-looking pair for a fraction of the price. Buy Here

Gorgeous in Green

When interviewing Ina Garten in Atlanta, Katie donned one of her favorite dresses in one of her all-time favorite colors. We’ve got three similar styles — and you can get them all!

The Dress: Option 1 If you’re keeping track, you might recognize this little number from Katie’s recent TODAY Show appearance. Sadly the original dress from Lafayette 148 is still sold out, but we’ve come up with a few options for you to make this one your own — like the Cecilia dress from Kobi Halperin. Buy Here

The Dress: Option 2 If it’s that vibrant green color that caught your eye, try this crown merino-wool-blend midi dress from Staud (if you couldn’t tell, green is a bit of a theme lately in Katie’s wardrobe). It’ll still turn heads, and the length and material might be even better for the winter months than the original! Buy Here

The Dress: Option 3 This forest green shift dress from Banana Republic drapes beautifully, but it also has a tie-waist in case you’re looking for a little bit of shape. It comes in XXS-XXL and is available in regular, small, and petite. Buy Here

The Necklace While it might not be as long as Katie’s, this Adriana Orsini faux pearl single strand necklace offers that same delicate touch of elegance to any outfit. Buy Here

The Glasses You’d be hard pressed to find a picture of Katie on tour when she wasn’t either holding or wearing her Caddis glasses. She’s got them in just about every color and style, but the matte minor blue pair they made just for her are actually perfect frames for any face. Buy Here

Katie Takes Manhattan

We love to see Katie being a tourist in her own town. Before her show in Manhattan, Katie sported a colorful and cozy outfit that we can’t wait to copy.

The Sweater Is Katie in Manhattan, or is she in a little coastal town in New England? You wouldn’t know based on this classic fall ensemble. Katie’s sweater is from one of her all-time favorite companies, Sh*t That I Knit, a women-led business known for their bright colored beanies. As you can see here, their Scotia Sweater just as vibrant! Buy Here

The Vest Has Katie’s puffer vest got you feeling green with envy? We get it — there ain’t no party like a puffer vest party. That’s why we’ve picked out this one from J Crew in a beautiful shade of green that buyers say is well-worth the money. Buy Here

Fabulous in Feathers

Compliments were flying when Katie wore this fantastic feathered blazer in NYC. Here’s how you can get the look for yourself.

The Blazer VaVa Voom, Katie has entered the room! Her most statement-making piece on the tour was undoubtably this black feathered blazer. If you want to look as “fly” as Katie, try this single-button fuzzy-cuff black blazer from Shein…which is available at a price that will make you want to sing like a bird. Buy Here

Joy in a Jumpsuit

Move over, overalls: there’s a new onesie in town. If you were all over Katie’s overall looks from this summer, then you’re going to love her winter weather update that she wore while rehearsing.

The Jumpsuit In our humble opinion, this Wrangler On the Range Eco Denim Jumpsuit might actually have one advantage over Katie’s version— it’s got long sleeves! The light wash still makes it great for all seasons, but the sleeves are better for cooler months. Buy Here

The Sneakers These Soludos Ibiza classic lace-up sneakers are the chunky kicks of our dreams! That brown backing elevates them from “just a sneaker” to “fashion sneaker.” You’ll never want to take them off. Buy Here

Philly With Friends

The secret to Katie’s success? Flower power, of course. If you like this winter floral look from her Philly tour stop, we’ve got a dress and skirt that you’ll go gaga over.

The Dress Who says florals are only for spring? Katie wore a gorgeous black floral skirt when Savannah Guthrie spoke with her in Philly, and we found this extremely reasonably priced Amazon dress in a very similar print and style. Buy Here

A Similar Skirt If you’re more of a skirt gal, this black floral tie-waist skirt from Ann Taylor has a very similar silhouette and cut to the skirt of Katie’s dress. Buy Here

Beauty in Beige

Katie sure knows how to make a muted monochrome outfit pop. And she demonstrated that at her San Francisco tour stop. We have some advice on what to buy so you’ll pop too.

The Sweater: Option 1 While it isn’t ribbed the way Katie’s is, the Lurex mock neck sweater tank from Banana Republic factory is a pretty close copy of the one she wore onstage in San Francisco. If you don’t like it in ivory, fear not: it also comes in charcoal and heather gray. Buy Here

The Sweater: Option 2 The high neck sweater vest from Summersalt is very similar to Katie’s, including the texture, but with a fun twist: it’s two-toned. If you prefer a solid color, it comes in black, or you can get it in a dark or light blue with white. Buy Here

The Pants With hundreds of five-star reviews, it seems that the Venice wide leg pant from Athleta looks good on just about everybody. They come in sizes XXS- 3X and two muted colors that will pair perfectly with whatever sleeveless turtleneck you choose. Buy Here

A Knockout in Navy

She might have been wearing blue, but she was feeling anything but! If you like Katie’s nautical Los Angeles look, try one of these three similar dress styles in dreamy blue hues.

The Dress: Option 1 Katie absolutely rocked this gorgeous navy blue shift dress with white accents. If you’re looking for a similar silhouette and color scheme that’s a little more casual, we love this Daily Practice knit tunic dress from Anthropologie. Light blue? Don’t mind if we do! Buy Here

The Dress: Option 2 When you boil it down, the reason why Katie’s dress looks great on anyone is because it’s a shift dress. We found this tie-sleeve shift dress from Nordstrom that comes in a deep royal blue that you’re sure to fall for. Buy Here

The Dress: Option 3 If the accents along the sleeves and hem are what drew you to Katie’s outfit, allow us to introduce you to the Maeve ponte shift minidress from Anthropologie. Those buttons! The length! The absolutely adorable red accents! We can’t even decide what our favorite part is about this dress, so we’ll take all of it. Buy Here

The Shoes As evidenced in our last dress pick, nothing compliments blue quite like red. We love this pair of pumps from Calvin Klein. With heel thats just over three inches, they’ll give you some lift without killing your feet. Buy Here

The Power Pantsuit

When it comes to rocking a pantsuit, you have to go big or go home, as Katie did in Chicago. We have three ways to wear the ensemble that says, “I’m all business…but I can definitely party.”

A Jumpsuit If you want to avoid having to buy separates, may we suggest a jumpsuit? A tuxedo jumpsuit, to be specific, like this one available at J.Crew. This black jumpsuit makes a statement, and that statement is, “I’m going there.” Whether you are the boss or you want to be the boss, dressing to impress is one of the keys to success…and that’s the first word we think of when we see this sleek outfit. Buy Here

The Blazer Whether you decide to get a pair of matching trousers or not, a classic black blazer will go with any bottoms you choose and will never go out of style. We love the Regent blazer from J.Crew, and we think you will, too. Buy Here

The Pantsuit When you have to buy pants and a blazer separately, how do you know if the colors and material will be an exact match? Skip the stress by buying the two pieces together. This pull-on bootcut pant suit is going to give you a lot of bang for your buck, and yes, you read that right: the pants pull on. Check please! Buy Here

The Layered Look

Before her show in D.C, Katie did some sightseeing in this cool-yet-casual ensemble. We’ve got some suggestions for how to pull this one off yourself, including where to buy the sweater Katie wears here.

The Sweater A trip to the nation’s capitol calls for a neutral outfit. This beige Jenni Kayne cardigan sweater is just that. It’s 100 percent cashmere so it looks and feels like a million bucks, and it’s a perfect over-sized item for traveling. Buy Here

The Jacket A trench coat can be a hard thing to pull off, but when you layer it just right, it’s magic. This one from Coach has more buttons than we know what to do with (in a good way!) and is water resistant, so you’ll be safe in any weather. Buy Here

The Pants Love J.Crew jeans? So does Katie! The nine-inch vintage slim straight jeans in Catskill wash are a bestseller for a reason. Get them while you can! Buy Here

The Nashville Blues

We all had the blues when Katie’s tour finally came to an end in Nashville, so this sweater-trouser combo was only fitting (and perfectly fitting, we should say!)

The Sweater Bold and bright! That’s how you’re going to feel when you slip on this oversized stroopwafel turtleneck in cobalt. It’s a surefire way to have a good outfit day. Buy Here

The Pants While these Moleskin Way-High pants aren’t an exact dupe of Katie’s, we know you’ll still want them — they’re 98 percent cotton, ethically made, and have a velvety feel that will make you want to smooth your hands over them all day long. They’ll also pair perfectly with the sweater above, also from Everlane. Buy Here