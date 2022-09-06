Style September 6, 2022

You’ll Be Walking on Air in These Stylish Walking Shoes

By Diana Valenzuela

Four pairs of walking shoes are pictured on top of a red background.

Whether you’re working out or running errands, these sneakers offer chic support.

Shoe shopping is serious. A sport, some might say. Especially if you’re searching for supportive shoes to wear regularly. While we’ve always taken shoe shopping seriously, finding the right fit gets more crucial as you age. According to UCLA, “Most Americans will have walked 75,000 miles by the time they reach the age of 50.” And getting those extra steps in could extend your life. But, you may begin to lose foot padding as you age, which can be pretty painful since that cushioning softens your steps (luckily, we do have some fairly easy footwork advice if you need it). And if you think you can just wear the same comfy sneakers you’ve been wearing for years, think again. Sneakers have an expiration date, and your feet and their needs evolve as you age.

So, finding a safe support system for your tootsies should be prioritized. Unfortunately, comfy shoes have a longstanding reputation for frumpiness. When picturing “walking shoes,” many of us resentfully imagine a pair of yellowed, decade-old sneakers that are gathering dust in the back of a closet. (By the way, if you’ve had your walking shoes for more than a year, you should probably start shopping: Experts say that we should be replacing these shoes every six to eight months.) Ugly gym shoes are very much a thing of the past. In fact, workout sneakers, sandals, and boots are now so sleek that you can wear them as accessories when you’re not hitting the beach, trails, or gym. All of the picks below feature gorgeous, elegant designs coupled with killer arch support. Whether you’re headed out for a speed walk or a light, afternoon stroll, you’ll feel impeccably put together (and if this shoe journey inspires you to find some matching athleisure, we’ve got some fetching workout gear on deck).

10 Best Stylish Walking Shoes

Hoka Clifton 8

A mesh orange sneaker with white soles and a black tip is suspended in midair.

Hoka

If you need a shoe for your everyday run or walk, Hoka’s podiatrist-approved Clifton 8 might be your new favorite sneaker. Made of engineered mesh, this is a light, breathable pair that will also easily slip into a suitcase when you plan to travel. The shoe also boasts optimal cushioning and a carefully designed crash pad, which ensures it will be a pretty sweet ride. KCM editor Maggie has been running in Clifton’s for years and swears they cured her shin splints. When she got a stress fracture in her foot, she ordered a beige pair to wear day to day. While the chunkiness definitely makes Hokas look more high-tech than most walking shoes, she likes the solid shades for an everyday walking shoe that will go with any outfit. 

Buy Here: $140

On Running Cloudmonster

A white mesh sneaker features a light green supportive sole.

Nordstrom

You probably recognize the brand On — it’s a go-to for Katie and John, who live in the original On Cloud sneaker. This running shoe is designed with some major cushioning in mind. The eye-catching midsole moves naturally with your foot to give you a boost as you move forward. The shoe will also support your feet if you work long hours. One reviewer broke them in at work and was pleased with the results: “It was truly love at first walk! The shoes are super light and give a nice boost. I originally wore them strictly for work to break them in. I worked 16 hour days on my feet and had no pain. Running in them is even better.” 

Buy Here: $170

Puma Prowl Cat Slip-On Shoe

A pair of black mesh pull on sneakers in black sit in front of a white backround.

DSW

If you hate laces, you’re not alone. They’re a potential tripping hazard for people of all ages — plus, they’re annoying to replace. This Puma slip-on does away with laces entirely without sacrificing a secure fit. Constructed from pillow-soft yet supportive foam, these shoes are perfect for the gym. But if you’re in the mood for a casual walk about town, the sharp, black design will look ever-so-chic with ripped jeans and something stylish from Everlane.

Buy Here: $65

Clove Sage Shoe

A sage green mesh sneaker with lighter green sole balances on top of a lime and two green blocks.

Clove

If you’re working long hours but don’t want to sacrifice your aesthetics, this Clove might be for you. They remain comfy no matter how long you wear them (multiple enthusiastic buyers claim that they wear these to their hospital shifts) but they’re designed to make you look like a total smokeshow (yes, sneakers can do that, just look at them in maroon!). One reviewer happily claims that “besides being the prettiest, most color happy, comfortable shoes, it is impossible to walk anywhere wearing them and not have somebody say something about them. It becomes a point of conversation — a shift from gray to play.”

Buy Here: $140

Allbirds Tree Pipers

A pair of lace up navy blue tennis shoes with white soles lie side by side in front of a white background.

Allbirds

This pair is made for those of us who want a lifestyle shoe that doesn’t conform to that typical sneaker look. This low-top shoe is simple, versatile, and timeless without coming off as totally bland. And if you’ve shopped at Allbirds before, you know they have your conscience in mind. These carbon-neutral shoes are made of recycled and sustainable materials. Reviewers say they’re great for running errands, commuting, and putzing around the house.

Buy Here: $105

Grounded People Gabby Shoes

A pair of classic brown canvas sneakers with rubber tips and laces lie in front of a white background.

Grounded People

Many of us are nostalgic for Converse but need actual arch support…not tissue-thin soles. To achieve that special canvas sneaker aesthetic, Grounded People designed this classic, chocolate brown pair. Made of recycled cotton, this shoe is ideal for lots of light city biking or long walks. Also, if you want to help others while you shop, Grounded People’s website features the option to purchase a pair of charity laces — proceeds from the laces benefit the cause of your choice.   

Buy Here: $140

Thesus Weekend Boot

A woman stands in a pair of sage green ankle height laced hiking boots with brown soles.

Thesus

Hikers should check out Thesus’ weekend boot. These water-resistant, temperature-controlled shoes are sure to keep your feet cozy, dry, and cool. And while the company emphasizes that this is a versatile pair of boots designed to look cute traipsing around the city, reviewers insist the shoes can take a beating, too: “I took these hiking in the Rockies and they held up very well. The thicker sole also helped cushion my feet from rocky terrain. They look good too!”

Buy Here: $198

Bearpaw Memuru Sandals

A pair of black mesh and rubber black waterproof hiking sandals pictured in front of a white bakground.

Bearpaw

Made for “amphibious hikers,” this pair of sandals will be a big hit during your next river trip or walk along the beach. You can embark on your next adventure without stressing over soggy shoes and also look pretty cool while doing it. Also, these are tied with an elastic lace, so you can easily achieve a secure fit that will hold fast no matter where you’re wading.

Buy Here: $50

Nike Air Max 270

A pair of black mesh Nike sneakers with a white sole pictured in front of a white background.

Nordstrom

Would a list of functional yet attractive sneakers be complete with name-dropping Nike? The top of this air max is made of breathable knit that will keep your feet sweat-free during workouts. The clear sole is substantial without being hefty, and buyers swoon over how vibrant they look. While you can choose a more subdued pair, they also come in candy colors that will make you look forward to that trip on the treadmill. 

Buy Here: $150-$170

Ryka Echo Low Trail Shoe

A taupe mesh sneaker with a blue and red tongue sits in front of a white background.

DSW

We can’t underestimate the importance of a solid trail shoe — and this earth-toned Ryka pair will work wonderfully if you build your wardrobe around soft shades. A bit of extra padding at the heel adds even more comfort and support. They’re also waterproof, but buyers say that the shoes are breathable and great for hot days. One reviewer deemed them the ultimate Goldilocks shoe: “Some shoes are too soft or too hard. This shoe is perfect. It doesn’t flare my plantar fasciitis and has decent arch support.”

Buy Here: $80

