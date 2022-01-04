Share

Recreate Katie’s jewelry ensembles, from timeless to trendy.

If you were all over Katie’s tour outfits and her favorite jeans, you’ll be happy to hear we have more of Katie’s iconic style picks for you. This time, we’ve rounded up some of her go-to jewelry pieces so you can recreate her looks with either the same exact items or look-alike designs.

Katie usually goes for simple jewelry that’s easy to layer and goes with anything from a dress and heels to jeans and a t-shirt. With the exception of a few statement pieces, the jewelry we’ve highlighted here is casual enough for everyday wear and easily pairs with what you already have in your jewelry pile, ahem, case. You’ll probably recognize most, if not all, of the jewelry on this list, like Katie’s endlessly versatile Becket + Quill chain or these elegant pearl earrings that look just like the pair Katie wore on her book tour. Katie looks for jewelry that balances value and quality, and almost everything on this list is less than $200. We’ve also included a few alternatives to the high-ticket items that will make a similar impact without breaking the bank, like this eye-catching bangle from Gorjana.

Whether you’re looking for an outfit-making statement necklace or something subtle to slot into your daily jewelry lineup, read on for some of Katie’s faves.

Boheme Cultured Pearl Necklace Nordstrom Katie has worn her strand of pearls on many memorable occasions, including the Atlanta stop on her tour. This one is long enough to sit like Katie’s but it has extenders to make it shorter or longer and experiment until you find the perfect look for you. buy here

Masako 14k Gold Akoya Pearl Drop Earrings Saks Off Fifth Katie has worn almost identical pearl drop earrings everywhere from her Philly tour stop to…the promo photo for Next Question. They’re beautiful, sophisticated, and more flexible than you’d think: Wear them with your hair down for a subtle amount of shine, or pair them with an updo for something a little more dramatic. And you can’t beat Saks Off Fifth’s price for real gold and pearls. buy here

14kt Yellow Gold Leaf Pendant Necklace Ross Simons We found a lookalike of the dainty necklace that Katie wore on the TODAY Show. This one is made of 14k yellow gold. You can get it on a 16 or 18 inch chain, depending on where you want it to fall. We love how dainty and delicate it is. But if you want something flashier, go for this bedazzled leaf charm from Anthropologie. Want something even more delicate? Opt for this gold-plated necklace with a leaf outline pendant. buy here

Becket + Quill Disc Necklace Becket + Quill You already know how much Katie loves her Becket + Quill jewelry, which combines the best of costume and fine jewelry. It’s rare to see her without her simple yet striking disc necklace, which gets a hint of sparkle from the tiny moissanite stone (a diamond replica) in its center. The necklace itself is gold filled, which is just one step below solid gold and is more durable than plated or vermeil. For a less expensive alternative, Made By Mary’s hand-stamped necklaces are both high quality and customizable. buy here

Chain Link Necklace Becket + Quill Chain link necklaces got popular in 2020, and it doesn’t seem like that’s about to change. Go for Katie’s exact look with Becket + Quill Chunky Link Necklace, or scope out their other offerings like the more delicate Small Link Necklace or variants like the Circle or Curb Link necklaces. buy here

Engravable Gold Disc Gorjana Katie recently got engraved necklaces for herself and her collaborators on Going There to celebrate the years-long project. Hers reads “TK” (or “to come” in publishing speak), her collaborator Lucy’s says “GT” for Going There, and her collaborator Adriana has “CHK” — which stands for “fact check” — on hers. For something just as clean and simple, go with Gorjana’s Bespoke Coin Charm, which can fit up to six characters and easily clips onto an existing necklace. buy here

Made By Mary Live In Hoop Earrings Made By Mary Everyone — and we do mean everyone — needs a great pair of gold hoop earrings. We love this pair from Made By Mary, which are big enough to make an impact while still being lightweight enough to wear all day, all night, in the shower…you get the idea. buy here