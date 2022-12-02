From Someone Who Would Know: Must-Haves for a Comfortable Flight

Share

Save space in your carry-on for these lifesavers.

Here at KCM, each of us has an area of expertise or two (or three, or four). To provide the best possible shopping advice, we’ve mined our community to bring you recommendations from staffers who moonlight as product experts. In the latest installment of our series, From Someone Who Would Know, senior digital editor Maggie Parker lists everything you need to have a comfortable flight.

Before landing at Katie Couric Media, I spent seven years as a freelance journalist. Those years were filled with untethered fluidity — and not just because I didn’t have a steady work situation. I was working primarily as a travel writer at the time, and during the busiest stretches, I was on a plane once a month. I flew to places as far as South Africa and Thailand, and as close as Petoskey, Michigan (random, I know). I got to write about the amazing people I met (like a Guinness World Record-holding soccer player from Rwanda) and learn about cultures I was completely unfamiliar with.

I know it sounds like I’m bragging, but all of this is to say that I’ve spent a lot of time on planes, from 40-minute sprints to 20-hour hauls. I’ve lost a phone in my seat for an entire flight, made a little can of Pringles last much longer than it should have, and dodged wackos watching questionable content on their laptops one seat away.

Over the years, planes became my safe space. (I know that’s a crazy concept for all you aerophobes out there.) When my life was sort of unpredictable, on a plane, I knew where I was going and what was coming. I had a detailed itinerary, and a few hours, or more, to mentally prepare. I also appreciated being forced to unplug (Wi-Fi was scarcer on planes four years ago). I would plan out my flight time in segments of sleep, writing, eating, and watching movies.

Speaking of sleep, before this stint in my career, I could only sleep in a bed, ideally mine, but I quickly became an expert plane sleeper — I know the exact position to hit and can fall asleep as soon as I sit down, if I’m tired enough. I also know precisely what to pack to achieve a comfortable flight — and if I don’t have those things, I’m not a pleasant passenger.

Whether you’re traveling regularly for work or getting on a plane once every few years for a special trip, that outbound flight wields a lot of power. An uncomfortable sitting situation can cause back pain that’ll taint the rest of your travels. And a red-eye without the right headphones can prevent you from falling asleep and throw off your schedule for the next few days.

Put simply, a bad flight can ruin a vacation.

But, if you have the necessities handy, you might even find your flight relaxing. Now the hum of a plane engine is like a lullaby to me.

Not sure what you need? I suggest stashing these essentials in your carry-on in an easy-access pocket.

What To Bring on a Plane To Ensure a Comfy Flight

Refillable Water Bottle Amazon Just because you can’t take liquid through security doesn’t mean you have to be parched until the drink cart reaches your seat. Empty water bottles breeze through those X-ray scanners; fill yours up at a water fountain once you pass through security. Once you’re onboard, here’s a pro tip: Always take water from the flight attendant and pour it right into your bottle, so you don’t have chug it immediately to avoid it spilling out of the little plastic cup they give you. If you’re really opposed to carrying a bottle, opt for a collapsible one. This Amazon find folds up into a little square, the mouthpiece is cleverly designed (a huge spout = spills during turbulence), and it has over 3,000 glowing reviews. $13 on amazon

Chapstick or Lip Balm Fact: Flying is drying. Your skin, eyes, and throat might feel like sandpaper after a long journey. And while a little bottle of lotion might soothe dry hands, cracked lips are a different story. I always have a lip balm handy, and I especially like this little gem from Malin+Goetz. The hydrating and nourishing fatty acid blend feels luxurious on lips, but it’s only $14. And it absorbs quickly, so it’s not gloopy. (Stickiness is extra-annoying when you can’t easily wash your hands.) The best part? You can also use it as face moisturizer — we love a multi-use beauty product for travel. $14 at Malin+Goetz

Wireless and Wired Headphones Amazon I tend to contort myself into a pretzel when finding my sleeping sweet spot on a plane, which used to mean twisting myself up in my headphone cord before accidentally yanking it out of my phone and abruptly shutting off my plane playlist, which would then wake me from my slumber. Wireless headphones solved that problem, and I prefer AirPods. (Apple just released a new version with even better noise cancellation.) But you’ll still need an old pair of wired headphones, since there’s no way to connect Bluetooth headphones to your TV screen on most planes. Get a small cheap pair to use when you want to watch a movie, in case they aren’t giving out freebies (looking at you, Jetblue…). $230 on amazon

Hearty Snack Hu I’m vegan, so I plan out my plane foods very carefully. (By the way, if you have any dietary restrictions, make sure you request whatever meal you need online a few days before you leave, as some airlines don’t let you do so within 24 or 48 hours of your flight.) Regardless of my main meal — if there is one — I like to keep hearty snacks on hand that feel like a treat but will also nourish my body. Hu’s hunks fit the bill: The protein-rich nuts, covered in chocolate, are a sweet treat that will satiate. $29 variety pack

Travel Pillow Cushion Lab For a flight of more than a few hours or overnight, a pillow is a must. But I don’t really like those traditional neck pillows made for travel. I can’t tell you all the ways I’ve contorted them in an attempt to get comfortable — I stretched them straight, folded them over, and sometimes even put them on the tray table and slept face-down, massage table-style. But sleeping on a squished-up sweater or bony shoulder isn’t comfortable, either. The pillow that meets my needs is this one from Cushion Lab, which looks like a basic travel pillow but is much slimmer and adjusts to many different plane sleep styles — head bobbers, rejoice! $48 at cushion lab

Fully Charged Devices and Your Charger Amazon Not all planes have outlets, so if you plan on using your devices on the plane, park yourself by an outlet while you wait to board to soak up some last-minute juice. I bring along a cheap travel charger and stash it in the seatback compartment after I sit down, so I don’t have to dig around for it later. Pro tip: Most planes have USB outlets nowadays, but certain newer chargers won’t fit into that port. So bring an old USB cord or buy a cheap older model and stash it away in your carryon for easy charging on the plane. $26 on amazon

Sleep Mask Lunya As much time as I’ve spent on planes, I will never understand the choreography of the light show onboard. Why do they dim the lights at the most inopportune times? Why do they insist on full brightness two hours before a plane lands in the middle of the night? And why do you have to keep the shades up during takeoff and landing? I don’t have all the answers. But I do know that I require darkness to sleep. That’s why I always pack a comfy sleep mask. If you’ve never used one before, opt for a silk number like Lunya’s — you’ll barely notice it on your skin. Plus, this one covers your ears to reduce noise as well. $48 at lunya

Ear Plugs Amazon I have a carefully curated plane playlist to help me fall asleep. (Thanks for all the zzz’s, Sara Bareilles and Ed Sheeran.) If music and snoozing don’t go together for you, I’d suggest buying some earplugs so you can sleep through the sounds of the training video (sorry, sleep comes before safety for me) or the person viciously typing on their laptop next to you. I’ve been relying on ​​Howard Leight by Honeywell since I lived in a college dorm. They make disposable and reusable sets, and they have options for all different ear canal sizes. $14 for 25 pairs