Step Out of Your Comfort Zone with These Vibrant Spring and Summer Shoes

Being out of your comfort zone doesn’t mean the shoes aren’t comfy, though.

It’s finally time to put away your winter boots and break out your bright, fun spring and summer shoes! Whether you’re ready to strap on some heeled sandals or step into your favorite colorful sneakers, there’s always room for another pair or two, right?

If you’re looking to update your shoe collection with some of the latest spring trends, maybe look for some strappy sandals or a metallic flat. Or, if you want to go for a classic sneaker you can wear year-round, you can never go wrong with a white pair.

As the weather warms up and we get closer to summer, you can thankfully take most of your spring shoes into the season with you. Those sandals you styled with ripped jeans in the spring can be worn with a flowy dress on your beach vacation, and the running shoes you wore with leggings can also be paired with your fave warm-weather workout gear. The options are endless, and here are a few of our favorite shoes for spring and summer.

Best Shoes for Spring and Summer 2022

Jessica Simpson Carmie Flat A playful flat is great for returning to the office or for heading to brunch with friends. This one has a pointed toe that will visually elongate your legs, and the bright red color is a bold pop that’ll look amazing with jeans. Unlike other mule-style shoes, this one has an ankle strap to keep you from slipping out of them with each step. buy here

Aerosoles Rufina Sandal Cork and raffia pair to make this the ultimate beach-inspired shoe. The shorter heel adds height without being impossible to walk in, and the soles are made with a memory foam footbed that makes them even more comfortable. We’re partial to this pair that has a pop of pink on the strap, but they also come in a natural colorway. buy here

Clarks Giselle Beach Sandal Consider these your new party shoes. The wedge heels feel like an homage to the ‘60s and ‘70s, but the modern leather straps bring them into 2022. A bright white color will go with everything, too. Plus, how amazing does the cushion look on these? Despite the higher heel, you may find them more comfortable than your favorite flats! buy here

Nisolo Ama Woven Mule It’s time to ditch your favorite slide sandals and upgrade to this woven leather pair. They’re made from a gorgeous brandy-colored leather that’s soft, yet structured, and they have a buttery soft leather lining, too. Perhaps the best part? They’re made sustainably by artisans who are paid (and guaranteed) a living wage. buy here

HOFF Hela Color Block Low Top Sneakers Sneakers are some of the most versatile shoes out there. They are comfortable for long days on your feet, can add a pop of color to any outfit, and can be worn year-round. These ones from Hoff are a great way to incorporate neon into your wardrobe without feeling overwhelmed by the color, and they’re even on sale right now. buy here

OOFOS OOMG Eezee Low Shoe No laces, no problems. These slip ons are anything but nurse shoes. They are made from a super stretchy woven material that molds to your feet but still keeps your foot securely inside the shoe. The plush sole is like walking on clouds, and it absorbs 37 percent more impact than regular shoes. buy here

Allbirds Tree Breezers Flexible flats are amazing for all sorts of occasions, and they’re one of the easiest shoes to throw in a bag or suitcase. These ones from Allbirds are made from sustainable eucalyptus tree fiber and can be thrown in the washing machine when they need to be freshened up. buy here

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot If you’re planning to hit the trails this spring and summer, you might as well upgrade your hiking boots. Columbia is known for its reliable hiking boots and shoes, and these are a pair you’ll be able to wear for years to come. They have a waterproof outer layer, so you can trek through streams and spring showers, and the teal color is a fun take on a normally brown shoe. buy here

Lululemon Blissfeel Running Shoe Lululemon just branched out into their shoes, and we could not be more excited. These runners were made especially for women, taking into account the unique ways our feet flex and move while hitting the pavement. They come in six different colors, but they’re so popular they keep selling out. Right now, only a few colors are still available in most sizes, but we like the summer-y feel of the black and electric lemon pair. buy here

Hoka Arahi 6 For a more colorful running shoe, these Hoka Arahi 6s are a practical yet exciting option. The powder blue and orange is a contrasting color combo that screams spring and summer. Plus, these are great for long walks or jogs, as they offer a ton of cushioning with each step. buy here