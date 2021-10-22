Style October 22, 2021

9 Chelsea Boot Styles Your Feet Will Fall in Love With

By Alaina Raftis

These boots were made for walking.

Chelsea boots are wildly popular for good reason. The simple ankle height style is versatile enough to dress up or down, plus they’ve got elastic panels to make slipping in and out of them a walk in the park. Although they were invented during the Victorian era, Chelsea boots got their British nickname after exploding onto the London rock ‘n roll scene during the fifties. (The Beatles were huge fans.)

And they’ve stood the test of time. Today, tons of designers put their twist on the iconic boot — from J.Crew to Doc Martens to Coach. You can find waterproof, printed, heeled, and colored versions. The best part? Most styles come with lug rubber soles, so they’ll hold up against the pavement as you get your steps in. And even though Chelsea boots are trending this season, the style is so functional that they’ll remain a fashion staple for years to come. 

Whether your style is classic, edgy, or you like to take chances on trending colors, there’s a Chelsea boot that’s begging to be worn. Not sure how to rock ’em? Toss them on with your favorite jeans and hoodie for an off-duty look, or pair them with a maxi dress and beloved leather jacket for an edgy (but comfy!) night out. 

From rubber rain boots to a pair under $50, we rounded up our favorite Chelsea Boots across different categories for you to shop below. So, what are you waiting for? Give your feet the gift of comfort!

Best Classic Chelsea Boot

Lyden Leather Chelsea Boot by Coach

The perfect Chelsea boot does exist. Coach’s slip-on style is crafted with a hard-working rubber sole and genuine leather. It’s the easiest style to rock every day, no matter the occasion.

Buy Here

Best Heeled Chelsea Boot

Hutch Boot by Steve Madden

If you like your boots to add a little lift to your look, choose this chunky (chic) style by Steve Madden.

Buy Here

Best Chelsea Rain Boot

Sherpa-Lined Chelsea Rain Boots by J.Crew

Slip into these sherpa-lined Chelsea boots from J.Crew on wet days. We also love this sleek and shiny pair by Marc Fisher. 

Buy Here

Best Trendy Chelsea Boot

Laguna Chelsea Boot by Sam Edelman

If you already own a pair of black Chelsea boots, then try the trend out with this stone-colored Sam Edelman style. They’re still neutral enough to pair with all of your favorite outfits.

Buy Here

Best Printed Chelsea Boot

Citywalk Lugsole Chelsea Boot in Calf Hair by Madewell

Animal print will never go out of style. Kick up your feet in Madewell’s ultra comfy calf hair boots that feature plush padding and a hardworking lug sole.

Buy Here

Best Chelsea Boot Under $50

Chelsea Ankle Booties by Dream Pairs

Classic Chelsea boots for less than $50? We’ll take two! Just kidding — but this style is so easy to slip on and will become your go-to on fall days spent walking around town.

Buy Here

Best Platform Chelsea Boot

2976 Quad Platform Chelsea Boot by Dr. Martens

Doc Marten’s makes iconic lug sole boots, and this Chelsea style is sure to standout (and hold up) over the years.

Buy Here

Best Waterproof Leather Chelsea Boot

Harrison Waterproof Chelsea Boot by UGG

If you want to wear your Chelsea boots throughout the slush of winter, these UGG boots (made with waterproof leather) are a must-have.

Buy Here

Best Neutral Chelsea Booties

Chelsea Booties by Ann Taylor LOFT

Fall in love with these Ann Taylor LOFT booties that feature cushion padding and a rubber sole. They also come in two other colors (black and burnt brown) and they’re 40 percent off!

Buy Here

