I’m Obsessed! What I’m Watching, Reading, and Wearing This Week

If you’re a dedicated Wake-Up Call reader, you know I love to tell you what I’m obsessed with lately, whether that’s an incredible pair of jeans, a can’t-miss recipe, or a TV show that’s just begging to be binged. This week, I’m dishing on what I’m buying, reading, and wearing (hint: I’ve got some fabulous dress recommendations on deck). I know you’ll love these picks just as much as I do!

What I’m watching…

I’m late to the party but I’m really enjoying The Bear, which feels like a gritty family drama with a little Chef’s Table thrown in. The acting is superb (although I sometimes get tired of all the yelling) and I’ve heard the second season is even better. I love the way it’s shot and the fact that the episodes aren’t that long.

Are you psyched for Barbie? I am! To prep for the film, I watched Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie on Hulu. In it, writer, producer, and director Andrea Nevins (she’s so talented!) explores the cultural footprint of Barbie’s tiny feet and how she represents the ultimate contradiction: a doll who perpetuates impossible beauty standards while also allowing young girls to envision a life that entails more than the care and nurturing of babies. It’s definitely worth a watch — I learned that Ruth Handler, Barbie’s creator, was definitely a woman ahead of her time! I interviewed Andrea this week, which you can watch below.

What I’m reading…

In Never Enough, Jennifer Wallace explores the relentless and untenable pressure to achieve that’s plaguing so many young people today. The book comes out August 22 and I will be interviewing her at the 92Y on September 14. Buy your tickets (for in-person or virtual attendance) here! This is a must-read for parents who want to monitor their own expectations as well as the depression and anxiety that’s part and parcel of being a teenager today — especially in a society that encourages overachievement, despite the impact on our kids.

No surprise, I love reading books about female journalists, and No Ordinary Assignment by Jane Ferguson is no exception. Jane, who’s only 38, has been doing great reporting for PBS’s NewsHour and the New Yorker for 13 years. And having grown up in Northern Ireland, she has a particularly empathetic and perceptive eye for covering conflict. This is a must-read for anyone who aspires to be a journalist or loves to read and understand great journalism.

Lives of the Wives by my friend Carmela Ciuraru is a brilliant dissection of five literary marriages and the challenges of being married to a celebrated author. It’s harrowing and, at times, hilarious. On Fire Island by my other friend Jane Rosen is a heartfelt and charming story of a woman who just can’t say goodbye to her husband and the cast of colorful characters from their Fire Island community. It’s the perfect beach read!

A few other books I’ve enjoyed through the years that might make juicy and sweet summer reads include:

The Paris Wife

In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss

Hidden Valley Road

The Girl Who Smiled Beads

What have you been reading? Send your recs to info@Katiecouric.com.

What I’m cooking and eating…

Tomato season hasn’t quite hit my garden, but the zucchinis are plentiful! I found this recipe for (relatively) healthy zucchini muffins that I can’t wait to try! Also, I’m jazzed to try this blueberry icebox cake. Yum.

What I’m wearing…

I live in my friend Laurie’s line called Walker and Wade. I wear her pretty, breezy, and super comfortable dresses all summer long and into fall (when I’m not wearing one of my pickleball outfits). We had a trunk show at my house and Laurie donated a percentage of her sales to Stand Up to Cancer. Lucky for you, Walker and Wade is giving readers an exclusive 10 percent discount if you use the code KATIE10 at checkout. Plus, 10 percent of your order will be donated to SU2C!

I’m also loving my new Andie bathing suits. I got one in green and one in red (ho, ho, ho!). They’re comfortable, supportive, and very flattering.

Guess what? My girls and I are going to see Taylor Swift in concert on August 3 in L.A., so I’m busting out my friendship bracelet! Carrie made one for me that says, “fearless,” which is my favorite Taylor album. I’m also excited to re-listen to Ellie and Carrie’s podcast all about Taylor.

What I’m using…

I’m trying to protect my skin so I’m really lathering up with Supergoop sunscreen products. I love their stuff! And since I don’t wear much makeup in the summer, I’m also treating my lashes to Thrive mascara, which is my new go-to as my lashes get blonder (and less voluminous, sadly) as I’ve um, matured.