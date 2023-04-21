8 Cute and Comfortable Dresses You Won’t Feel Bad About Bulk Ordering

Share

BRB, adding these sustainable styles to our summer wardrobe stat.

Unless you’re partial to pants, you probably would agree with us when we say the sundress is a summer staple. It’s the foundation of all warm-weather wardrobes. It’s versatile because it can be one outfit on its own, and another one with a shacket or cardigan. And it’s much more comfortable than pants and shorts on hot days. Plus, the sad truth is that finding one item that fits on top and bottom can be easier than finding two items that fit. For these reasons and more, we firmly believe as the temperatures climb, so should the number of summer dresses in your closet.

At the same time, in your effort to preserve the planet, you might be trying to cut down on your consumption and shop more sensibly — and hoarding lightweight frocks might feel counteractive. It doesn’t have to, though. If you find styles you like from a sustainable brand, you can feel good about your purchase. To give you a hand, we rounded up the best summer dresses from Pact, one of our favorite sustainable brands. Pact makes all its clothes in ethical factories using certified organic cotton (a must-have, breathable fabric for sweatier days).

Pact is truly a one-stop shop for elevated casual clothes at a reasonable price point, and its collection of dresses has something for everyone. They’re eco-friendly, timeless, and come in a bunch of colors and prints perfect for summer. We also love that even the shorter dresses aren’t too short: Most are right around knee-length or longer. Get ready for sunnier days with our list of go-to styles below.

The Best Sustainable Dresses for Summer from Pact

Portside Button-Front Dress Pact A button-front short-sleeved dress is easy to wear no matter what your plans are. This one is made of a cotton-linen blend that’s soft and breathable, with a comfortable elastic waistband that won’t restrict you throughout the day. It comes in six different solid colors that each fit neatly into a spring, summer, and fall wardrobes, so you can wear your investment year-round. Dress it up with heels for a baby or bridal shower, or wear it casually with sneakers. It even has pockets! On sale for $67

Fit & Flare Midi Dress Pact Going bra-less is a difficult endeavor with a spaghetti strap dress, but this one pairs a built-in shelf bra with a graceful silhouette for an effortlessly elegant outfit. Go with black for a minimalist approach, or opt for a fun floral print fit for a summer picnic. On sale for $48

Coastal Midi Dress Pact Another summer, another season of leaning into the coastal grandmother lifestyle. All you need is the help of classy, comfortable clothes that never look out of place. The tiers on this midi dress are perfectly subtle, rather than overly flouncy or childish, and the flared 3/4 sleeves are elegant and comfortable. The flowy look is perfect for lounging on the beach, but we wouldn’t blame you if you threw it on to run errands. On sale for $88

The Soirée Easy Wrap Dress Pact Finally, an LBD that’s actually comfortable. This number is made of a soft, stretchy cotton blend, and the ruching and draping details are designed to help you feel confident and like a million bucks. It’s a chic option for those steamy summer days when putting on a structured dress sounds like a sweaty nightmare. On sale for $78

Soirée Fitted Tank Dress Pact A high neck, twisted open back, subtle slit, and elastic waist come together in this genius creation by Pact. Like its shorter Soirée counterpart above, this midi-length dress is elegant enough for hosting a dinner party but it’s comfortable enough to actually sit down in. We’re envisioning ourselves wearing this (preferably in the Grape Leaf Palms pattern) for cocktails and dinner on the patio in the very near future. On sale for $70

Sunset Easy Cami Dress Pact A weightless dress in soothing neutrals? Sign us up. This midi flows in casual tiers from wide, bra-friendly straps that are adjustable to the length that works for you. It’s fully lined to keep you covered and is begging to be worn waterside. Pair it with a sunhat for peak casual elegance. On sale for $94

Relaxed Slub Patio Dress Pact This dress is so aptly named, it’s as if you’re wearing pajamas out in public. It hits somewhere between a midi and a maxi length with an easy-going drop waist, is made of a lightweight fabric, and — you guessed it — has pockets, a design detail we will never tire of. It’s practically begging you to lay in a hammock with a good book and a cold drink. On sale for $62