Sun, Sand, and Savings: The Best 4th of July Sales to Shop Now

Unbelievable deals from Nordstrom, Amazon, Zappos, and more.

Get ready for backyard BBQs, pool parties, and beach getaways, because the 4th of July is here. Whether you have plans to sink your toes in the sand with a cold drink in hand or stroll on a boardwalk at sunset, you might want to schedule some scrolling time, too, because this year’s Independence Day sales are fireworks-worthy.

The fourth is host to a huge set of summer sales from furniture at Wayfair to supportive swimsuits at J.Crew. Maybe you haven’t given your space that patio makeover you’ve been planning for years, are finally ready to hit “checkout” on some luxury beauty items you’ve been holding off on, or you want to start sorting out your fall wardrobe — whatever the reason, now is the time to save some money by taking advantage of major markdowns.

To keep you from feeling like you’re drowning in deals (would that be so bad, though?), we looked to our favorite brands for the biggest savings worth busting out your wallet for. Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner (July 11 and 12, to be exact), but they’re already offering jaw-dropping deals on luxury electronics like the Apple AirPods Pro. Nordstrom is also dropping prices like it’s hot ahead of its anticipated Anniversary Sale that opens to the public on July 17, so consider this an early start.

Upgrade your style, home, and more with these sales worthy of a shopping spree for July 4 (and beyond).

The Best 4th of July Sales 2023

The brand’s anniversary sale officially begins on July 17, but the retailer is offering amazing discounts before then, too. The sale and clearance section is full of amazing finds from high-end designers like Versace and Coach, but you can also find markdowns on fan-favorite brands like Sam Edelman and Johnston & Murphy.

When it comes to shoes, it’s always a good idea to invest in a pair that you can wear for years to come. Nisolo is one of our favorite brands to shop for high-quality, chic, and ethically made shoes, and they’re offering up to 50 percent off certain styles with the code SALE25 at checkout from now until July 5.

If you’ve ever talked to John, you know he’s a huge fan of Free Fly’s Breeze Pants, as they’re easy to pack in a suitcase and cool enough to wear in tropical climates, even on sunny days. On July 11 and 12, everything on the site will be 20 percent off, including this lightweight hoodie with built-in UPF.

This is not a drill: Katie’s favorite pants from Madewell are on sale now. You’ll also find breezy linen dresses, picnic-perfect rompers, and of course, vintage-inspired denim.

Madewell Madewell The Linen-Blend Oversized Shirt $60+ at Madewell

Sale on sale? Don’t mind if we do. June 30 through July 4, you can save an extra 30 percent off already marked-down sandals, sneakers, and more from Naot, including these fun studded slides.

Go Girlfriend, it’s your birthday — literally. Girlfriend first launched its sustainable and comfortable workout wear six years ago, and it’s celebrating with up to 50 percent off beloved leggings, bras, and unitards from now until July 4, no code necessary.

From June 30 to July 5, you can take an additional 40 percent off sale items at NYDJ with the code JULY4SALE. Some pieces, like jeans or denim jackets, are on sale for as little as $15.

Does your summer fantasy include feeling like you’re the main character in a Nancy Meyers movie? Time to pack your wardrobe with flowy tunics, linen pants, and plenty of other coastal grandma essentials. Katie’s summer swimsuit is on sale, too, so may as well snag that to complete your look.

You can always find a deal at Zappos, but things are heating up as we get further into summer. Want to cop Katie’s favorite kicks? The On Cloudswift sneakers are on sale. Need a sandal that you can walk in all day? Try this Clarks style. Looking for a boost? Snag these espadrille platforms for under $80.

There’s no such thing as too much savings — which is why we’re shopping Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual sale. Already marked-down items are an extra 25 percent off, including bags, shoes, and more.

Want to know a secret? lululemon refreshes its We Made Too Much section with new finds every Thursday. Score specially priced favorites like leggings and bras for yourself, and don’t forget to peruse the men’s section for amazing options for your partner.

These deals are ice-cold. Prices start around $4 for things like shirts and tees, but you can also stock up on shorts, sweatpants, and leggings from 32 Degrees, too.

Prime Day is near! The sale officially starts on July 11 and runs through July 12, but there are plenty of deals to shop before the big event starts, too.

Been thinking about getting a Walmart+ membership? Do it now. The mega-retailer is hosting Walmart+ Week, starting July 10, which will give members first dibs on exclusive deals and savings on thousands of popular products across electronics, home, toys, fashion, and more!

Here is a sneak peek at some of the best deals to come on walmart.com (deals won’t appear until 12 p.m. on the 10th):

Enjoy 20 percent off and free shipping on orders over $50 with the code JULY20 from Luna, the maker of Amazon’s highest-rated weighted blankets. We recommend the cotton weighted blanket, as it’s also breathable, so you don’t have to stow away the embrace in the summer.

Man’s best friend deserves an updated crib, too. From June 28 to July 4, Diggs is offering 25 percent off all puppy crates and bed sets, the easy-to-collapse Revol Dog Crate, and more.

Ever want to nap in public without having to worry about whether or not your mouth is hanging open? Ostrichpillow’s got you covered. From the (somewhat hilarious) Napping Pillow to the more practical Go Neck Pillow, products will be 10 to 15 percent off on July 12.

Now is the time to create your dream outdoor oasis. Save up to 70 percent off everything from shade-throwing umbrellas to lounge-worthy chaises during Wayfair’s Fourth of July Clearance event, running now until July 5.

Want to secure your title of Best Gift Giver Ever? Shop at Bespoke Post. The online store has a huge selection of goodies from small brands and creators, ranging from crystal bourbon glasses to sleek wristwatches and just about everything in between.

From July 1 to July 7, Flyby is offering 30 percent off its best-selling F1Pro Massage Gun with code JULY30. Say goodbye to sore muscles and tight knots, and hello to sweet relief.

Give yourself the gift of a manicure this holiday weekend. From July 2 to 4, Dazzle Dry is offering 20 percent off all red, white, and blue shades, no code necessary.

We’re all trying to unleash our inner glow, and having the right skincare is key. YSE Beauty by Molly Sims makes skin-plumping, glow-inducing products that nourish and protect your face from the inside out. From July 1 to 4, you can get a free tote bag with your purchase of The YSE(est) Set (while supplies last).

Live out your Barbie dreams with Kitsch’s latest collab in honor of the new movie. The brand is known for its silky pillowcases and scrunchies that are gentle on hair, but everything (including shampoos and conditioners) is 20 percent off until July 5 with the code SUMMER20.

Find out what all the buzz is about: From now until July 18, MysteryVibe is offering 25 percent off vibrators and other toe-curling toys.

Cheers for the freakin’ weekend! To celebrate, Sephora is offering up to 50 percent off select makeup, hair care, and more both in-store and online. You can also get up to 25 percent off best-selling hair care products during the sale, too, ending July 4.