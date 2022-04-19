Style April 19, 2022

Lululemon’s Sale Section Is a Treasure Trove of Athleisure Apparel

By Katherine Pittman

The “We Made Too Much” section is full of great finds. 

Have you been wearing the same sports bra for a week straight? We’ve done it too, but it may be a sign your athleisure wardrobe could use a few more pieces. It’s been great living in some of our most comfortable pieces, like leggings and sneakers, but when it comes to things you wear every single day, less isn’t always more. 

Athletic wear can get expensive, which is why finding a good deal feels like hitting the jackpot. And when you can find something from a favorite brand that’s marked down? Even better. That’s why the “We Made Too Much” section from lululemon is one of our favorite places to do our shopping — whether for workout, work, or casual clothes. 

From bright leggings to basic tanks, the marked-down inventory consists of items they made, you guessed it, too much of. The pieces are in perfect shape, but the brand has a few extras they’re looking to sell at a lower price. The hardest part is not adding one of just about everything to your cart.

What To Buy From lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section Right Now

Base Pace High Rise Running Tight

lululemon base pace tight

These full-length leggings are going to quickly become a staple in your wardrobe. With a high rise and a barely there feel, they’re great to wear to the gym or while running errands. This paint stroke patterned pair is almost 20 percent less than full price.

buy here

Align Cropped Tank Top

lululemon align crop top

Even though this is a tank top, it offers light support that allows you to go braless. The cropped silhouette is great for wearing with high-waisted leggings, but it also works well under other tops as a lightweight bra top. The gray and green tie-dye pattern is great for summer, but we’re also eyeing the blue leopard camo print that’s also marked down.

buy here

Align Full-Length Pant

lulu align leggings

Indecisive about what color to choose? With 29 options, all in this section, who wouldn’t be? The Align pant is one of lululemon’s best selling styles, mainly because the lightweight, buttery fabric makes you feel like you’re not wearing anything. These are meant for yoga, but chances are you’ll be wearing them for just about every activity possible.

buy here

City Sweat Short

city sweat short

Treat your man to a little something, too! Cozy cotton shorts will be super comfortable to wear in the summer heat, and these can be worn during workouts or hangouts. A drawstring ensures his shorts don’t droop, even when he has his phone and wallet in his pockets, and there’s even a zipper pocket in the back if he prefers to carry his wallet there.

buy here

Surge Warm Half Zip

lulu half zip

Runners and walkers alike will love this half-zip that can easily be worn during a morning run or while out for drinks. The collar and slim fit give the piece a sleek look, while the sweat-wicking fabric and reflective details make it perfect for jogs on chilly nights. Right now, eight different colors are in their We Made Too Much section.

buy here

Energy Sports Bra

energy sports bra

A supportive bra really is like a best friend. It keeps everything in place, lifts you up, and ensures that you’re covered when you need to be. While this one isn’t meant for running or high-impact activities, it’s perfect for day-to-day wear or for a yoga or pilates class. An adjustable clasp in the back allows you to pick how strapped in you want to be, and the criss-cross straps in the back hold the girls in place.

buy here

Scuba High-Rise Jogger

high rise jogger

Sweatpants are quite possibly the coziest item to have in your wardrobe, but they aren’t always cute. This tailored pair won’t feel schlubby or sloppy, and the high waist highlights your waist without feeling constricting. Throw these on with a T-shirt and a pair of sneakers and you’ll be looking casual-cool without any effort.

buy here

Wunder Train High-Rise Short

wunder training shorts

We all want to channel Princess Diana and her iconic bike short outfit. The first step to nailing that look is making sure you have the right shorts — and we think we’ve found them. Lady Di was wearing a bright coral pair, which lulu does have, but we’re drooling over this beautiful wine color.

buy here

Drysense Training Hoodie

drysense hoodie

Sometimes bulky hoodies are just too much when he’s exercising. Thankfully, lululemon created this thin, sweat-wicking one that’ll keep him from overheating mid-workout. The raglan sleeves look a little chicer than a classic crew neck cut, making this an option he can wear to the gym or for a casual date night.

buy here

AirSupport Bra

airsupport bra

A bra that doesn’t hold the girls in place during an intense workout or full day of errands is beyond annoying. It’s hard to focus when you’re constantly adjusting your bra! This high-support bra is built for high-impact workouts like running and for those with larger chests who need some structure in their sports bra. The sizing goes from 32B to 40D, so women of all shapes and sizes can experience what this bra has to offer. 

buy here

Invigorate Training Tank Top

high neck tanks

Another lightweight tank and bra combo is this high-neck Invigorate top. It fits close to the body like a bra, and it can be worn alone for low-intensity activities or with a bra underneath if you want some extra support. The seams at the chest and waist add a fun sartorial detail, and they also cross right at your smallest point, giving the illusion of an hourglass figure.

buy here

