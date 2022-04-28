It’s Grill Season! Here Are 12 Must-Haves for Your Next Barbecue

Share

It’s the most delicious time of the year.

Summer is so close you can almost taste it…unless you’re a grilling enthusiast, in which case you probably already are tasting it. Spring may have only officially started a few weeks ago, but the days when we don’t have to carry an extra jacket with us can’t come soon enough. We’re ready for camping excursions, days at the beach, the smell of sunscreen, and most importantly, summer cookouts.

Unfortunately but unsurprisingly, repeated exposure to direct flames and sugary barbecue sauce will do a number on your grilling gear over the years. Whether you’re a novice or an aspiring pitmaster whose various accouterments are incurably stained and charred, we’ve rounded up 12 of our must-have products for whenever we fire up the grill. Read on for the upgrades your grill rack needs.

12 Best Grill Accessories

Weber’s Way to Grill: The Step-by-Step Guide to Expert Grilling Amazon First on the list is the ultimate grilling guide by Jamie Purviance, Weber’s master griller. The book gives comprehensive instructions, cooking times and temperatures, and plenty of recipes to help beginners find their feet and seasoned vets hone their skills. The recipes are simple, easy to follow, and taste great, and the book is full of helpful tips and tricks. There’s a reason it’s been at the top of grill book lists since 2009! Buy here

Weber Spirit II E-210 Propane Gas Grill Walmart Weber has been synonymous with grilling since the ‘60s and ‘70s for good reason: They make versatile, easy to use, and high-quality grills. This compact and relatively affordable gas option is perfect for those with limited space or who won’t be feeding groups of 10. It comes equipped with iGrill technology to connect to a smart device for precision cooking, and it has six hooks along the side to easily store tools. Don’t forget a grill cover to go with it! Buy here

Expert Grill Pocket Digital Instant Read Meat Grilling Thermometer Walmart Take the guesswork out of grilling with this pocket-sized thermometer, which has an easy-to-read screen and instant read time for top-tier efficiency. It also comes with a timer to help keep you on track and, if you’re the type of person who immediately forgets numbers, it allows you to save the temperature for your reference. Buy here

Grill Armor Heat-Resistant Cooking and Grilling Gloves The Grommet With a heat rating of 932 degrees Fahrenheit, these gloves are a must-have for bonfires, grilling, pizza-making, and all things high-heat. The silicone grips make it easier to keep your grasp on heavy pans or grilling and fire tools, and they’re machine washable for easy care. Buy here

Grill Spatula Brandless The hardest part of grilling? Getting the food off in one piece without any grill-grate tragedies. This high-quality spatula from Brandless has a surface area large enough to easily hold a burger, and it has a serrated edge for cutting into food or separating it from the grates. The cherry on top is the long handle to keep your hands far from the heat. buy here

Grill Brush Brandless Sometimes simple is best, which is why, of all the grill-cleaning tools out there, we chose this sturdy, straightforward brush. It’s wide enough to make quick work of any grill, the rounded head is ideal for getting those hard-to-reach corners, and it’s only $8. Boxes, checked. Buy here

Grill Tongs Brandless This is your signal to stop running back and forth sharing one pair of tongs between the kitchen and the grill. The extra long handles on this one and gentle grip make for easy flipping. buy here

Onward Grill Pro Silicone Basting Brush Set Walmart If sauce is your specialty, these brushes are your new best friend. They’re heat resistant to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher safe for easy cleanup after adding sticky or oily sauces to any meat. One of them has a long, angled handle to help you reach that back corner of the grill, and the other will fit comfortably in a kitchen drawer for everyday use. Buy here

The Sportula The Grommet Superfans, allow us to introduce you to the Sportula. The heavy-duty spatula comes with your favorite team’s logo etched into it, whether you love a college team or one in the NFL, MLB, or NHL. It even has a bottle opener at the other end of the handle for easy hanging and, ahem, multitasking. Order your Sportula or the full set — tongs, grill fork, and spatula — to up your tailgate game and show your team some love. Buy here

Medium Grill Top Tray Brandless For anyone who knows the pain of dropping a perfectly charred vegetable into the depths of the grill after painstakingly balancing it on the grates, these pans have your back. The small openings allow for maximum flavor without the risk of losing your perfectly prepared asparagus or shrimp…or burgers for the extra cautious or clumsy. Buy here

BBQ Dragon Magnetic LED BBQ Light The Grommet Keep your dinner accident-free with this set of battery-powered LED lights that stick right to your grill cover. They’re heat-resistant and small enough to transport, and they can be adjusted for brightness and focus to work in any conditions. Buy here