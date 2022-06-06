How to Nail the Nancy Meyers-Inspired Coastal Chic Trend

Share

Imagine waking up every morning to the sound of waves crashing outside your beach house, a slight breeze jingling the windchimes out on your porch. You pour yourself a cup of coffee, step outside, and gaze upon the beautiful beachfront property you own. What a dream, right?

Thanks to movies like Something’s Gotta Give and It’s Complicated, a coastal, single-woman lifestyle was brought into the mainstream. And shows like Grace and Frankie have kept it there. If they could live their post-divorce lives to the fullest while beachside, why can’t you? Nancy Meyers, the writer of both films, helped create the mature coastal chic aesthetic, even if she didn’t mean to.

Today, millennials and Gen Z TikTokers are embracing what they’ve dubbed the coastal grandma lifestyle. It’s someone who is sure of themselves, owns subtly luxurious clothing and furniture, and drinks chardonnay like it’s water. By that definition, one doesn’t have to be a grandmother to channel the trendy aesthetic, however, some who identify as coastal grandmothers argue you have to be of a certain age. Caitlin Flanagan, a staff writer at The Atlantic argues, “Coastal grandmother isn’t the thing! Coastal grandmother is the reward for the thing.”

Flannigan explains coastal grandmothers (particularly women post-menopause) had to earn the right to become just that — they tirelessly worked corporate jobs for 40 years, fought the patriarchy, and finally have a space of their own where they can do whatever they want with. She is empowered by her actions and energized by her ability to relax, and lives the life she wants to live, however she wants to live it.

No matter what you think about who can or cannot take part in this trend, the truth is that it’s happening. Women of all ages (including our personal trendsetter, Katie Couric) are channeling their inner Diane Keatons and Meryl Streeps, embracing Martha Stewart and trying to live like Ina Garten. There’s no shame in wanting to live life your way after working hard to be able to do so comfortably — especially if it involves wrapping yourself up in a cashmere scarf and taking a long walk on the beach.

So, for those of you who wish to dress the part of the coastal grandma, even if you find yourself thousands of miles away from the nearest coastline, here’s some sartorial inspiration for you.

Alex Crane Bo Shorts Alex Crane Classic linen shorts are a must-have for the summer, especially if you want to look like you’ve been lounging all day at your Hamptons home. These from Alex Crane are made from sustainably-grown French linen, which only gets softer with time. buy here

Aerosoles Hour Loafer Aerosoles A good pair of loafers will last for years, especially when they’re made with real leather. Not only will these stand up to everyday wear, but the classic silhouette means they’ll never go out of style. Reviewers say these are soft from the start and have extra cushy insoles, so there’s no need to break them in before wearing them out. buy here

Philosophy Puff Sleeve Midi Shirtdress TJ Maxx Shirt dresses are one-and-done outfits that always look put-together thanks to the structure of the top and collar. This one comes in a beautiful tan color and has a long, tiered skirt. It’s billowy without swallowing you whole, and the puff sleeves balance the volume of the skirt well. Plus, it costs less than $30, which is a total win. buy here

Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home Hill House Home became famous for its nap dresses at the beginning of the pandemic when people were looking for something comfortable enough to nap in but cute enough to wear on video calls. Katie fell for the trend, and wears her nap dress as much as possible. The classic nap dress has a shirred bodice and wide straps, a midi-length skirt, and some added ruffles. This blue print feels reminiscent of a coastal landscape. buy here

For Days Recycled Braided Knit Jumpsuit For Days Timeless, easy-to-style pieces are key to nailing the coastal grandma style, and there’s nothing quite as simple to style as a jumpsuit. This beige one from For Days isn’t only made of recycled fabric, but it also has a soft, gauzy texture that’s comfortable enough to wear on hot days without overheating. It happens to look a lot like a utility-style jumpsuit Katie lives in. A drawstring waist defines the area and allows you to customize the fit of the garment easily. buy here

J.Crew Wide Brim Packable Straw Hat J.Crew Katie loves a straw hat, not only because it protects her face from the sun, but it’s the perfect way to (literally) top off an outfit. This one from J.Crew can easily be rolled up to fit in your bag or suitcase, and it won’t look wonky or misshapen after you unroll it. It’s basically magic. buy here

Cariuma OCA Low Sneaker Cariuma Sneakers are one of the most versatile and comfortable shoe options out there, and you can never go wrong with a crisp white pair. These ones from Cariuma have a classic look with a modern, sustainable twist: The insole is made from cork, which molds to the unique shape of your foot and helps absorb impact with each step. buy here

Tentree Crochet Tote Tentree Macrame may lean more bohemian than coastal, but this bag toes the line between the two styles perfectly. Practically begging to be taken to the local farmers market or bakery, this knotted-style tote has a tight enough weave to ensure none of your belongings fall out, but it’s still open enough that you can see what’s inside — like a fresh bunch of kale or a bottle of wine you’ll be enjoying on your porch later that evening. buy here

Coach and Four Tucano Sandal DSW If you’re embracing life on the coast, you can’t go without a pair of simple sandals. A leather upper (which comes in tan, black, or white) makes these feel more sophisticated than a fabric pair, while brass hardware adds a slightly glam touch without looking flashy. These are easy to slip on and off, making them the perfect choice for running errands or taking an impromptu beach stroll. buy here

Carve Designs Quinn Tunic Carve A linen button-down is the quintessential coastal grandmother wardrobe essential (unless you want to argue it’s the turtleneck, à la Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give). Something lived in but still crisp is key. Structured cuffs and a collar give this top some shape, but the gauzy fabric keeps it feeling effortless. buy here

Walker & Wade Santorini Kaftan Walker & Wade While kaftans aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, this one is about as chic as they get. You can easily wear this as a dress or over a swimsuit as a coverup. Unlike most kaftans, this one actually has a defined bust/waist area, so you won’t feel like you’re swimming in it. buy here

Lake Pima Smocked Nightgown LAKE Even bedtime calls for a proper outfit! Nightgowns aren’t only extremely comfortable, but they make getting ready for bed feel a bit more glamorous. Über soft Pima cotton makes this one feel like butter on the skin, while the light blue smocking at the neck adds a feminine touch. buy here

Line in the Sand Straw Hat Line in the Sand Beach winds can easily blow your sun hat away, which is why having a string to tie under your chin is essential. Katie’s partial to this one from Line in the Sand. Made from a stiff material, the brim on this hat won’t flop over into your eyes or obstruct your vision in any way, and the leather cord will keep the hat from taking off if there is a gust of wind. buy here

Anthropologie Cotton Crusher Hat Anthropologie Tend to your herb garden or tomato plants in this precious cotton bucket hat. The wide brim protects your face from harsh sun, but it’s still sturdy enough to keep from getting in the way of your view. This one can easily be tossed in the washer if it gets especially sweaty or dirty, too. buy here

Madewell Button Front Balloon Jeans Madwell Coastal grandmothers do not adhere to any arbitrary fashion rules, which is why they know white jeans can be worn year-round. These ones from Madewell have a slightly wide-legged fit, and a button fly down the front, giving them a somewhat modern feel. buy here

Dagne Dover Vida Tote Dagne Dover For those who prefer optimal organization, a regular tote bag won’t cut it. This one from Dagne Dover is full of pockets and compartments, so you’ll never lose your phone or wallet again. There are four exterior slip pockets and a phone pocket, and inside there are two additional slip pockets, a zip pocket, laptop pocket, and built-in water bottle holder. It’s everything you’ve ever needed in a bag and more. buy here

Liverpool Los Angeles Mix Stitch Crewneck Sweater Nordstrom Sweaters in the summer may seem like an awful idea, but the key is making sure they’re made of a breathable material, like cotton. This one is crocheted from cotton thread and comes in both blue and white. We love the striped texture of the top, which is also long enough to cover your backside if you want to wear leggings. buy here

Quince Linen Pants Elastic waistbands and linen fabric are a match made in comfort heaven. For less than $40, you can snag these linen trousers from Quince in multiple colors. Linen bottoms are a great option for those who want to avoid thigh sweat and chafing during hot summer days, and they also look more elegant than denim cutoffs. buy here

Nordstrom Cashmere Rib Scarf Cashmere is peak luxury, and as a coastal grandmother, you deserve it. This ribbed scarf is soft and cozy, especially during the colder months, but it can also be used as a small blanket when you’re traveling. It’s even on sale for less than $50 right now. buy here

Lunya Washable Silk Racer Dress Remember what we said about dressing up for bed? This takes it to the next level. Wearing a silk nightgown will keep you cool at night, even if you tend to sweat, as it’s a naturally thermoregulating material. This one is even chic enough to wear out of the house if you’d like. buy here