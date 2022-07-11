How to Make the Most of Amazon Prime Day 2022

Share

Two days of deals mean huge savings for you.

While we try to limit our time spent staring at our phone screens and scrolling through feeds or pages and pages of products, sometimes we just can’t help but go down an Amazon rabbithole. Whether you start out looking for a simple kitchen gadget like a new blender or want to upgrade your tech, somehow it’s incredibly easy to find yourself browsing for new makeup or options for a wardrobe refresh.

If you’ve been waiting to buy bigger ticket items like TVs, home security essentials, or kitchen appliances, now is the time. Starting July 12 at 3 a.m. EST, thousands of items from fashion finds to home décor will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day, giving you the opportunity to check items off your shopping list without blowing your budget.

Prime Day only goes through July 13, though, so while you have 48 hours to score savings, it’s better to shop sooner rather than later. And, if you aren’t already, make sure you’re a Prime member so you can participate in all the savings. Popular items like Amazon Fire Sticks, name-brand makeup, and big-ticket kitchen appliances tend to sell out quickly, so you may not have the entirety of the Prime event to pick out what you want. Not sure where to start? Here’s what we’ll be adding to our carts for the big day!

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals

JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm Amazon KCM editor Katie P. is a huge fan of this clean beauty cleansing balm, as it dissolves makeup (even waterproof mascara) effortlessly. Because of the thick texture, it’s also super moisturizing. Right now it’s on sale, so stock up! buy here

Apple AirTag Amazon If you’re constantly on the hunt for your keys or wallet, this little gadget may become your new best friend. The Apple AirTag connects to your phone and Apple’s Find My network to help you locate anything you stick it on. So, if you hang an AirTag on your keys, you can go into the Find My app on your iPhone, it’ll tell you exactly where you left your keys, even if they’re miles away (which we hope they aren’t!). buy here

Act+Acre Cold Pressed Scalp Renew Treatment Amazon We’ve all been personally victimized by intense dandruff, which is both annoying and unsightly. This scalp treatment has salicylic acid in it to gently exfoliate the scalp and reduce dandruff-causing dryness. Simply massage it into your scalp before a shower, let it sit for a few minutes, and wash your hair as usual for a flake-free hair day afterward. buy here

Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon If you have an older TV and want to upgrade it without buying a whole new unit, the Amazon Fire stick may help. Simply plug it into the back of your TV to easily access your favorite streaming services, internet access, and of course, Amazon Prime movies and series. Buy Here

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Amazon If you need a caffeine jump-start in the morning, having a machine that can brew you a cuppa in under a minute is a luxury. This single-serve coffee machine from Keurig saves counterspace, but it still delivers on flavor and quality. Simply pop in your favorite coffee (or tea) pod, hit start, and you’re seconds away from freshly brewed beverages. buy here

Poppi Prebiotic Soda Amazon Soda that’s good for you sounds like a myth, but Poppi is here to prove to you that it’s the real deal. These prebiotic sodas are packed with gut-loving bacteria to help keep you regular, and this soda has way less sugar than your typical can (we’re talking five grams of sugar versus the average 30+). They come in all sorts of flavors, but we recommend trying a variety pack to find your favorites. Make sure you use the 30 percent off coupon to score savings. buy here

Casper Sleep Element Mattress Amazon In the market for a new mattress? Casper mattresses are a KCM favorite, and this one is no exception. It offers excellent support for side, back, and stomach sleepers, and despite being made of memory foam, it will keep you cool at night. Right now, you can get the queen-sized bed for less than $600. buy here

Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision Amazon A 65-inch TV for less than $500? Yes, please! This Fire TV has all the capabilities of the Amazon Fire Stick built right in, so you can stream your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBOMax, and more with the click of a button, no extra work required. Plus, this one boasts 4K image resolution, so every show you watch will be in crystal clear detail. buy here

Ninja Blender Amazon Been using the same blender since 1994? It may be time for an upgrade. This high-tech model from Ninja can crush ice, blend drinks, and chop fruits and veggies in seconds all at the push of a button. Right now, you can score this one for under $70. buy here

Athletic Skort Amazon Tennis and pickleball styles are all the rage right now, and honestly, we’re here for it. Athletic skorts are extremely comfortable, and thanks to the built-in shorts, there’s no room for wardrobe malfunctions or uncomfortable thigh chafing. buy here

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon The Prime Day gods have smiled upon us with this deal. The hardly on sale AirPods Pro from Apple are marked down from their usual $250, so if you’re wanting to upgrade from the sad corded earbuds that came with your phone, now is the time to take the plunge. These offer noise canceling and superior sound quality, all in a tiny little cordless package. buy here

Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro Amazon For those who travel often, even the smallest of laptops can become a nuisance to carry. Opting for a tablet instead gives you most of the capabilities of a computer without the bulk. This 2021 iPad Pro has everything you need to surf the web, stream your favorite shows, and send emails, all in one tiny and convenient package. buy here

Google Nest Doorbell Amazon If you travel often or just prefer to see who’s at your door before you open it, a video doorbell could make you feel more safe. A small profile makes the Google Nest doorbell easy to install on door frames or small spaces near your front door, and a built-in camera shows you who stops by, allows you to talk to them even if you aren’t home, and takes video of any motion near your door. You’ll be able to see your packages get delivered, tell visitors you’re on your way to the door, and see activity that occurs while you aren’t home. buy here

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit Amazon Consider this device a workout for your face. Through the use of microcurrents (which occur naturally in your skin and muscles but decrease as you age), you can slide the NuFACE Trinity tool across your face to help tighten and sculpt your face. The microcurrents stimulate the muscles under the skin, tightening them a bit to give your face a more contoured look — and it feels like a mini massage. buy here

Fitbit Luxe Amazon After learning that taking 7,000 steps per day could help save our lives, we were determined to try and keep track of how far we go every day. Using a health tracker, like this sleek Fitbit Luxe, not only keeps track of your steps, but it can help you measure your heart rate and how many calories you burn per day. buy here

Smocked Ruffle Maxi Dress Amazon Warm days call for cute dresses! This smocked top maxi is a one-and-done outfit that can easily go from beach coverup to dinner outfit in a flash. The straps are adjustable, so you won’t be stuck pulling them up all day, and the smocked top is universally flattering. The best part? There are 26 colors and patterns to choose from, so you’re sure to find one that fits your style. buy here