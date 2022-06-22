Prep for Amazon Prime Day 2022 With Our Guide to the Best Deals

Share

Including some you can shop now.

Try as we might to shop small or not shop at all, the amount of time we spend scrolling through Amazon might match our time spent scrolling social media. In fact, it’s possible we surpassed that at this point. While we overshop on Amazon year-round (anyone need a tongue scraper?), we love an excuse to indulge in our Amazon fixation. Especially because most of the time we’re buying basic everyday needs like toilet paper or hair ties and avoiding the pricey purchases like electronics, furniture, or mattresses until we know a sale is on the horizon — which is why we’re beyond excited that Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner.

After a couple of years of unpredictable timing (thanks, COVID!) Prime Day is back again during the summer. This year, you’ll be able to shop thousands of deals on items from a variety of categories on July 12 and 13. Even though the Prime Day deals aren’t live yet, you can go ahead and shop some early sales from Amazon before the Prime Day madness begins.

While we know when and how long Prime Day will last, there are a ton of details yet to come, so keep checking back here for everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2022.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

If you haven’t shopped Prime Day before, it’s an annual event Amazon holds to give Prime members exclusive discounts on thousands of items from electronics to makeup, clothing to home décor. You can find Amazon products, like the Kindle or Alexa, for up to 55 percent off, but you can also shop discounts on name-brand items for robot vacuums, beauty products, and more that aren’t available any other days of the year.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon began Prime Day in 2015, and since then, it has normally taken place around mid-July. However, in 2020 and 2021, the deal day was moved because of shipping delays caused by COVID and supply chain issues. This year, Prime Day will be a 2-day event on July 12 and 13, giving you 48 hours to save big on thousands of home, fashion, electronics, and more.

How long does Amazon Prime Day last?

Good question! As you can tell, it’s no longer just a one-day event. Prime Day 2022 will last 48 hours, starting on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 3 a.m. EST and ending Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

When do early Prime Day deals start?

Amazon announced that it’ll release early access to savings starting on June 21, three weeks before Prime Day officially starts. The catch is that these deals will only be available to Amazon Prime members, so make sure you sign up before missing out on savings of up to 55 percent off select Amazon devices (like the Echo Show and Kindle Paperwhite).

Early Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022

Apple Airpods Pro Apple is a fan favorite when it comes to electronics, which is why we were so excited to see that the latest Airpods Pro are on sale right now. With excellent sound quality and a long battery life, these wireless earbuds will become your new best friend for listening to music during workouts, phone calls while doing chores, or taking long walks with a podcast. buy here

MakeUp Eraser Forget a complicated nighttime skincare routine. This microfiber towel will remove every last trace of makeup from your face without the need for cleanser first. Thanks to its microfiber fabric (which is reusable and machine washable!) it sucks up dirt and makeup without the need for fancy soaps or makeup remover. Simply wet the towel, wipe your face in small circular motions, and watch your makeup disappear. buy here

Crest 3D Whitestrips If you’re an avid coffee drinker or like to indulge in a glass of red wine every night (because who doesn’t?), you may find your teeth tend to get stained or aren’t as white as you’d like them to be. These white strips work to lift stains from your teeth without damaging your enamel or causing sensitivity. They’re easy to apply and you only have to leave them on for half an hour to see results. With continued use, you’ll see whiter teeth in just a couple of weeks — without having to go to the dentist’s office. buy here

Beach Waver Curling Iron Katie is loving that “fresh from the beach” hair look right now, which is why she’s obsessed with her beach wave curling iron. This similar one requires little to no hair styling skill to use, and you’ll end up with perfectly messy beach waves in a few minutes. To use it, simply use the three barrel attachment to crimp large sections of your hair. The best part? It comes with four other curling rods you can use for varying curl sizes. buy here

Roll-Up Straw Visor We’re big fans of sun hats here at KCM, which is why we’ve added this rollable straw visor to our carts. Not only does it have a wide brim to protect your face from UV rays, but it rolls up easily to fit in an overstuffed bag or suitcase. Plus, when you unroll it, it won’t have any weird kinks or wrinkles in it, so it’ll always look brand new. buy here

BB Dakota Fields of Gold Dress A little white dress is a wardrobe staple for the summer, especially when it’s made from breezy and gauzy fabric. This one from BB Dakota is short enough to keep you cool but long enough to cover your backside when you sit down. It’s also lined, so you won’t have to worry about your bra or underwear showing through on especially sunny days. buy here

Lark & Ro Short Sleeve Dress T-Shirt dresses are a true one-and-done outfit, and they’re comfy to boot. Not only can you wear them out on hot summer days for a casual brunch, but you can toss a blazer over them to make them office appropriate. This one is on sale for less than $15, making it worth snagging in multiple colors. buy here

Tongue Scraper Ever wondered what causes bad breath? Part of it is from bacteria that hangs out on your tongue even after you’ve brushed and flossed. Using a tongue scraper, like this stainless steel one, will help remove any funk causing your breath to stink. It’s definitely gross to see what comes off after a quick scraping, but knowing your breath will be much fresher is worth it. buy here

Baleaf Tennis Skort Tennis skirts are great for workouts of all kinds, but they tend to run a little shorter than we’d like. This one from Baleaf has a longer hemline to keep you from feeling overexposed, and it has built-in shorts that have pockets for your phone or extra tennis balls. Plus, at under $35, it’s way cheaper than some other name-brand options. buy here