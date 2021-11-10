Need a Hug? Try a Weighted Blanket

Share

Good luck getting out of bed after you buy one of these!

There are few things more comforting than the tight embrace of a weighted blanket.

Heavy bedding has been used for decades as a therapeutic aid for children with developmental disorders like autism and ADHD. But in recent years, researchers have been studying whether they can provide any benefits for adults. There’s some evidence it may actually help treat insomnia and anxiety, and can contribute to a sounder night of sleep. One study published in the Journal of Sleep Medicine & Disorders in 2015 found that participants reported less tossing and turning while cocooned in a weighted blanket and felt more refreshed in the morning. Subjects in a 2006 study reported feeling less anxious after a night under a 30-pound blanket.

Even if you’re not a restless sleeper, weighted blankets are just cozy. They feel like being wrapped tight in a hug for the duration of the night — and make the perfect gift for even the toughest people to please.



That’s why this once uncommon sleep aid has gone mainstream. There are now a ton of options out there from startups like Gravity that specialize in the product to popular mattress brands like Sleep Number and Casper. Most weigh in at between 10 to 20 pounds and are filled with tiny plastic pellets. They come in several sizes too — from a single-person throw blanket up to a king-size comforter — and are made from a whole range of materials.

We looked at the affordability, comfort, and elegance of products across the market to pick some of our favorites. Whether you’re searching for a weighted blanket under $100, something safe for children, or something stylish for your bedroom, we’ve got you covered!

10 Best Weighted Blankets

Baloo Weighted Blanket This best-seller runs in a throw all the way up to a king-size. Its exterior is 100 percent cotton and breathable, which means you won’t overheat overnight. Buy Here

Bearaby Cotton Napper Bearaby’s chunky knit weighted blanket is super soft, and unlike many of its competitors, doesn’t contain any fillers. It also looks great on a couch, bed, or just about anywhere in the house! Buy Here

Luna Weighted Blanket Luna’s blanket is available in several different sizes, weights, and colors (with some cute patterns that are perfect for kids). And at $80 for a queen-sized comforter, it’s a great, affordable option. Buy Here

True Temp Weighted Blanket Sleep Number’s weighted blanket promises to give you that snug, secure feeling without making you uncomfortably warm. It also comes with a removable cover that’s easy to wash. Buy Here

Layla Weighted Blanket This blanket has a cotton exterior on one side and a plush, “mink-like fur” that’s oh-so-cozy. It’s also easily machine washable! Buy Here

Tranquility Temperature Balancing This is another fantastic budget option, at about $50 for a 15-pound blanket. It’s evenly weighted and also comes with a removable cover. Buy Here

Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket Brooklyn Bedding’s weighted blanket comes with a duvet cover that’s ultra warm on one side and silky on the other. It comes in a 15-pound and a 20-pound option. Buy Here

Gravity Weighted Blanket Gravity makes one of the most popular weighted blankets. It has a fleecy cover that’s machine washable, and comes in a variety of different sizes. Buy Here

Brooklinen Weighted Comforter This has the look and feel of a classic comforter, with a luxurious 400 thread-count exterior for a silky feel. It’s available as a 15-pound twin-size, a 20-pound queen-size, or 30-pound king-size. Buy Here