Luxury for Less! 21 Must-Buys from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

This is your chance to score high-end items at affordable prices.

If you’re looking at your closet and thinking you have nothing to wear, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Two years of spending increased amounts of time at home made us dislike just about every piece of clothing in our wardrobe, and it’s time for a freshen up without spending thousands of dollars on an entirely new wardrobe.

Each year, Nordstrom holds an anniversary sale and marks down hundreds of items, from designer handbags to cult-favorite makeup to wardrobe staples. While the sale doesn’t open to the public until July 15, everyone can preview what will be a part of the sale now and add items to their wishlist so they’re ready to checkout on the big day, which we suggest because items sell out fast during this event. If you’re a Nordstrom Icon (spending at least $15,000 per year on your Nordstrom credit card), you can access the sale early from July 6-14, Ambassadors (spending at least $5,000 per year) have early access July 7-14, Influencers (spending at least $2,000 per year) have access July 9-14 before the sale is open to everyone July 15-31.

The Anniversary Sale preview page is full of fashionable finds, but it can take quite a while to scroll through unless you’re looking for something specific. You can filter the page by price, brands, and item type, but that doesn’t help much if you’re just looking for something that catches your eye. Feeling overwhelmed? We’ve got you covered — here are some of our favorite picks from all categories of Nordstrom’s 2022 Anniversary Sale. If you’re looking for summer specific items and beauty deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, we’ve got those, too.

The 21 Best Deals from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale 2022

Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot Nordstrom KCM readers obsessed over this water-resistant Chelsea boot last year, and thankfully, it’s back again for the 2022 anniversary sale in even more colors than last year. You can expect all six colors of this shoe to be marked down more than $30, which is extremely affordable for a durable and classic Chelsea boot. buy here

Cutter & Buck Virtue Eco Piqué Recycled Blend Polo Nordstrom Polos are perfect for golf, the office, and tennis games, making them a versatile wardrobe staple for just about anywhere. This one from Cutter & Buck is made from a blend of recycled fabrics that offer four-way stretch and sweat-wicking properties to keep him cool. buy here

On Cloud Running Shoe Nordstrom John and Katie’s favorite sneakers are by On Running, which they love because of the comfort and stability they offer. You can snag the both versions of this shoe for a marked-down price during the anniversary sale, too. buy here

Zella Live In Pocket Joggers Nordstrom Joggers are the put-together cousin of sweatpants: All the comfort with a more sophisticated look. These ones from Zella were a favorite of KCM readers during last year’s anniversary sale, and they’re marked down again this year. Green, navy, and black colors will be discounted by more than $20 during the sale, so snag them while you still can. buy here

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Cardigan Nordstrom Ever wondered what wearing a hug would feel like? We’d venture to guess it’s the equivalent to donning this soft cardigan. Made from a cozy knit fabric that’s lightweight, yet warm, this open-front cardigan can go from lounging around the house to running errands in a flash. Simply change out of your slippers before you head out the door and no one will suspect you’ve been lazing on the couch for hours. buy here

Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Nordstrom When was the last time you replaced the bras in your top drawer? If your favorite brassiere is looking a little worse for wear, it may be time for an upgrade. One with a contoured cup and underwire support is great for everyday wear, as it won’t show under shirts and offers some lift thanks to the wire. Lace details add a sexy touch to this one without feeling over-the-top, so it can serve as a sultry yet practical piece of mature lingerie. buy here

Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket Legging Nordstrom Leggings have easily become one of the most-worn items in our wardrobes as of late, so adding another pair never hurts. This high-waisted pair from Zella also has pockets on the sides to hold your phone or a few cards, so you can easily run errands without having to bring a bulky purse with you. Or, if you’re wearing your leggings to workout, you can keep your phone close and sweat-free in said pocket. buy here

Fellow Stagg Electric Kettle Nordstrom Coffee and tea lovers, rejoice! Who thought a kettle could be so beautiful? A long gooseneck controls the stream of hot water for precise pouring and fewer splashes, while the kettle’s base has a temperature control option that you can set for up to 60 minutes of perfectly heated water. Plus, this comes in both black and cream colors so you can match your kitchen aesthetic. buy here

Supergoop! Glow Duo Set Nordstrom Adding a little glow to your makeup routine doesn’t always require highlighter. These glowy sunscreens from Supergoop! have light-reflecting particles in them, giving you a natural (but not glittery) looking glow. Plus, both are SPF 50, so you’ll be protected from harmful UV rays while looking fabulous. buy here

Halogen Relaxed Wide Leg Pants Nordstrom Gen-Z declared that the skinny jean is out months ago, and we won’t fight them on it. Wide leg pants are comfy, breathable, and offer plenty of room to move around in. While these look tailored in the front, an elastic waistband in the back means you can wear them all day long or after a big meal without feeling like you’re going to suffocate in them. buy here

Johnston & Murphy Hawthorn Plain Toe Derby Shoe Nordstrom Johnston & Murphy makes some of the most comfortable and dressy shoes out there, including these snazzy leather derby shoes. A slightly shiny leather lends to a classy feel, while the shoe itself is rather plain. These will become a staple in his wardrobe, and he can wear them to work with slacks, to a wedding with a suit, or with dark jeans and a polo for date night. buy here

Bonobo’s Cotton Chino Pants Nordstrom For the man who prefers something dressier than jeans, chinos are a comfortable and stylish alternative. They’re made from stretchy cotton that’s breathable and has some give, so he won’t feel uncomfortable when he goes to sit down if his pants are a little snug. These will fit like his favorite jeans but look like a pair of dress pants, all while being extremely comfortable. buy here

Rhone Crew Neck T-Shirt Nordstrom Runners know that seams on a T-shirt can mean the difference between a comfortable run and one with not-so-comfortable chafing. The seams on this top are around the shoulders, so they won’t rub his chest while he works out, and the material wicks sweat away, also helping eliminate any B.O. that comes with it. buy here

Béis Weekend Travel Bag Nordstrom Created by celebrity Shay Mitchell, Béis makes some of the cutest and most functional travel bags out there. This weekender has internal and external pockets to keep you organized, and a zipper compartment on the bottom of the bag keeps your shoes separate from your clean clothes. Plus, the pink and mint hues are easily recognizable if you’re putting this in an overhead compartment while traveling. buy here

Open Edit 3-Piece So Soft Rib Lounge Set Nordstrom Snuggling up in something soft and cozy is an instant way to feel better, and when that something is also stylish, it’s a win-win. This three-piece set comes with lounge pants, a tank top, and a cropped cardigan, all of which you can wear together or on their own. buy here

Spanx Get Moving Skort Nordstrom Tennis and pickleball are some of Katie’s favorite outdoor activities, and comfy skort is a must for both. Not only are they easy to move around in (unlike some long pants), but they have built-in shorts with pockets where you can stow an extra ball or your phone. buy here

Great Jones Dutchess Cast Iron Dutch Oven Nordstrom A cast iron dutch oven will last you a lifetime, especially when it looks this sleek. Great Jones is known for its Instagrammable cookware, and this stunning red piece is no exception. It’s large enough for big meals that’ll serve the whole family, and the nonstick interior makes cleanup a breeze. buy here

Nordstrom Recipe Cocktail Shaker Nordstrom Bartending for friends is so much fun — until you forget everyone’s favorite drink recipes. This cocktail shaker actually lists common drink recipes right on the cup so you’re never at a loss as to what you need for margaritas, piña coladas, or other classic cocktails. Plus, the bronze and silver mixed metals look amazing styled on a bar cart. buy here

Click & Grow Smart Indoor Garden Nordstrom No green thumb? No problem. This countertop garden uses a hydroponic system to help grow and maintain herbs and veggies with little effort. It has a built-in grow light that gives your plants the “sun” they need to photosynthesize, has a water tank to keep them hydrated, and the seeds come in tiny pods that you just pop in and forget about! buy here

Dagne Dover Ace Belt Bag Nordstrom Belt bags have surged in popularity over the past year, and for good reason. They’re definitely chicer than fanny packs of days past, but they serve the same convenient purpose. This one is made from water-resistant neoprene to protect your belongings inside, but it’s also a little stretchy in case you need to stuff in a spare tote bag or other essentials. buy here