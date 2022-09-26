Business and Tech September 26, 2022

Apple Just Released New AirPods — Are They Worth It?

By Justine Carreon

new apple airpods pro against purple background

Courtesy of Apple

Better sound quality, new controls, and tracking updates just might make them 2022’s hottest tech gift of the year. 

Whether you’re a diehard fan of the seamless Apple experience across multiple products or you know someone who can’t stand the sight of a green text bubble, it’s impossible to deny the grip Apple has on the tech market. Apple just dropped its newest set of gadgets for 2022, and the release includes the buzzy Apple 14 iPhone, three new Apple Watches, and a range of laptops (with a rumored gaming console on the way). At the top of our wishlist are the new AirPods Pro, which we predict will be a best-selling gift as we enter the holiday season. 

Apple AirPods Pro Second Generation

apple airpods pro second generation

Apple

buy here, $240

The new second-generation AirPods Pro are now available to purchase for $240 on Amazon (including free engraving). That’s a steep price point considering the endless options of headphones available on the market, but the product has a cult following for its sleek design, impeccable sound quality, and ease of use. And we know this is specifically true among the Wake-Up Call audience: It was the most-bought product by our readers during Amazon Prime Day 2022. 

Whether you’re upgrading to a new pair of AirPods or wondering whether it’s time to finally make the investment, you might be wondering, are they really worth it? We’re answering that question with a deep dive into the new features and specific details of the newest generation of AirPods.  

New Apple AirPods Pro Review

Noise cancellation

Unlike most earbuds, the real draw of the Apple AirPods Pro is its noise cancellation capabilities, something typically reserved for over-ear headphones. That’s due in part to improved upgrades in both passive and active noise cancellation. The former is the bodily design of the product that physically blocks noise, and the latter is the actual technology of the AirPods that works to cancel noise out. Let’s break it down.

The first generation of AirPods Pro made waves for including three separate ear tips, giving the user a personalized, acoustic seal to block noise out. The second generation version introduces a fourth, extra-small size, which might better suit your ear shape and gives a more inclusive range. The process to figure out your perfect fit is pretty futuristic, too. You put the buds inside your ear to launch Apple’s Personalized Spatial Audio feature, which will map out your ear, then your iPhone’s TrueDepth camera jumps in to create a fit based on your head’s geometry. Freaky, we know. 

But active noise cancellation is why Apple claims these are twice as effective as their predecessor. The new technology works to customize the sound that comes in, and what it blocks it out. 

Sound quality 

So the real update on the second generation AirPods Pro is Apple’s newly designed H2 chip. This is the nitty gritty tech info to familiarize yourself with if you’re intrigued — but we wouldn’t judge you if you skipped ahead to the simplified explanation in the next paragraph — but it’s exactly why Apple’s audio offerings are pretty untouchable. With the newly designed H2 chip, the audio performance of the new AirPods Pro is pretty advanced. They updated its Adaptive Transparency technology, which uses computational algorithms and an inward-facing mic to neutralize unwanted sound coming in, then editing its output to create a crisper, three-dimensional audio experience. We know, it’s a lot to process. 

In layman’s terms, think of it this way: Whether you’re listening to music, podcasts, or taking phone calls, your audio experience will be noticeably clearer than with other headphones, and you won’t hear the outside world — unless you want to, in which case you just have to swipe your bud to turn on Adaptive Transparency mode. 

Extra features 

How many times have you misplaced the case? Or one earbud? It’s a universally annoying experience in the world, and that makes this new feature particularly exciting: There’s a new chip in the case that makes it infinitely easier to find the case’s exact location. There’s also a new speaker in the case that will sound off when you’re looking for it, with an added lanyard loop on the side if you’re a fan of flashy phone straps (we are). 

Worried about having to adjust to new settings when you finally got used to the ones on your current pair? Don’t worry: Like the previous model, touch control lets you easily manage playback functions from the stem, like swiping up and down to adjust the volume or playing and pausing music. 

If you like to stay active, opt for either the new AirPods Pro or the 3rd gen AirPods, both of which are sweat and water-resistant. The battery life for both also lasts up to six hours per charge.

Final thoughts

If you’ve been considering investing in AirPods Pros in general, now’s the time to do it. These are significantly better than the first generation product but are priced exactly the same at $250. If you don’t care for the added perks of noise cancellation, but we (or your kids) have convinced you to finally switch to wireless headphones, you’re in luck: The older, less bell-and-whistle-filled AirPods styles that still give you amazing sound quality are on sale. You can get second-generation AirPods for only $119 (the third generation starts at $169). 

Alternatively, you could fully upgrade yourself to Apple’s only over-ear headphones, their AirPods Max for $549 which boasts updates like a 20-hour battery life. The choice is yours, but whichever you choose, we doubt you’ll regret it. 

Shop More of Apple’s 2022 Product Lineup

Apple Watch Series 8

white apple watch series 8

Amazon

Buy Here, $399

Apple Macbook Air Laptop

apple macbook air with blue swirl background

Amazon

Buy Here, $1099

Apple AirTag

white apple airtag

Amazon

Buy Here, $29

More About

Business and Tech
Mark Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg
September 20, 2022

Mark Zuckerberg Lost More Than Half His Wealth This Year as Meta Faces Serious Struggles

It’s been a very bad year to be Mark Zuckerberg. The CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. (the technology company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) began 2022 with a net worth of $125.5 billion, which at the time made him the sixth-richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. But over the last […]
Peiter Zatko, Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate on blue background Peiter Zatko, Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate on blue background
September 13, 2022

How the Twitter Whistleblower’s Damning Testimony Could Impact Elon Musk’s Buyout

As the future of Twitter’s ownership hangs in the balance, a whistleblower has made some pretty serious allegations against the company. In a testimony Senate Judiciary Committee, famed hacker Peiter Zatko claimed the company failed put profits ahead of security and failed to protect users. “I’m here today because Twitter leadership is misleading the public, […]
the netflix logo on a cracked tv screen the netflix logo on a cracked tv screen
August 29, 2022

These Changes Could Be Coming Soon to Your Netflix Account

Things aren’t quite as dire at Netflix right now as the streaming platform had previously predicted. The company is still losing subscribers, but at a much slower rate than had been forecasted at the beginning of the year. Still, Netflix is looking to make some major changes. Here’s how it could impact your subscription: A […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events