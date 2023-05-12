Molner Can’t Live Without These Wardrobe Staples

Share

Vests and polos are a must on and off the golf course.

It’s no secret that we look to Katie for fashion advice and inspiration, but her right-hand man has a sense of style worth emulating, too. Chances are you’ve seen Molner in Katie’s Instagram photos dressed in classic trousers, a polo, and a vest, but in case you haven’t, we’re here to dissect how and why his timeless uniform works so well.

The man loves to be comfortable, but he’s not going to sacrifice style to do it. Most of his closet travels seamlessly from the office to the golf course to a date night with Katie in a flash. Not only that, but John isn’t looking to overhaul his closet every season, so high-quality items constructed to last are at the top of his essentials list.

Another must? Adaptability. Molner prioritizes clothing that is easy to wear while traveling without looking schlubby. Opting for wrinkle-resistant fabrics and lightweight materials is one of his tricks for packing a bag for a weekend trip or summer vacation. He also suggests sticking to neutral colors that can easily be paired throughout the duration of a trip.

So while we’re used to Molner’s advice on gifts for men and workout essentials, now we’re probing him for outfit inspiration. From pants that have plenty of pockets to sneakers that can be worn for workouts and beyond, here are some of Molner’s must-have wardrobe picks.

Peter Millar 123rd U.S. Open Polo Peter Millar The U.S. Open may not be until June, but Molner is gearing up for the event already. This golf-themed polo features a limited-edition print for the 123rd competition, and it’s made from stretchy, breathable fabric that is specifically made to be worn on the golf course. It’s truly a hole-in-one, and something he’ll be wearing long after the title winner is named. $120 at Peter Millar

On Cloud 5 Coast Sneaker Zappos It’s no secret that John is an On devotee, especially when it comes to the brand’s Cloud sneaker. The most recent iteration of the best-selling style has quick-tie laces that make them easy to slip on and go, and they can be folded down for packing without compromising the structure and shape of the shoe. $150 at Zappos

lululemon ABC Classic Fit Pants lululemon If these pants were in the Olympics, they’d win a gold medal. Not only do they ace the presentation factor by masquerading as fancier trousers, but they can do just about anything. Five pockets keep your phone and wallet handy, stretchy fabric keeps you comfortable and wrinkle-free, and five different inseam lengths ensure you’ll find a fit. John will sing the praises of this pant until the end of time. $128 at lululemon

Mack Weldon Jersey Boxer Briefs Mack Weldon The base of a great outfit is great underwear. Give yourself a solid foundation with these boxer briefs, which are breathable, offer support in all the right places, and won’t bunch up under pants. $28 at Mack Weldon

2023 U.S. Open Z700 Vest Zero Restriction In John’s own words, “I love a vest.” Molner will be layering this water-resistant piece over his favorite polos and T-shirts for a little extra warmth and sophistication while he watches the pros tee off. $165 at ZR

Peter Millar Crest Quarter Zip Peter Millar Layering a chic sweater over a polo or even a T-shirt instantly elevates an outfit, and this quarter zip is one of Molner’s mainstays. It comes in 11 different colors, so you may want to stock up. $185 at Peter Millar

Freefly Breeze Pants Freefly You don’t want to be stuck in thick, heavy pants during the warmer months, which is why Molner opts for these quick-drying pants when he wants something comfy during the summer. He’s worn them everywhere, from Bahamas vacations to hot August nights in NYC. They even have built-in sun protection to keep you safe from the rays, even on their strongest days. $94 at Freefly

Orvis Jackson Pants Orvis Sensing a pattern yet? The man loves good pants. Another pair Molner couldn’t live without are these sleek trousers from Orvis. They look like jeans, but they’re made from a lightweight material that dries in a flash, offers UV protection, and has zippered pockets to keep the essentials secure. While all pants cover your legs and protect them somewhat from the sun, styles with built-in protection are actually made from a tightly woven fabric that blocks out even more sun than basic cotton or linen. $119 at Orvis

Tod’s Suede Loafers Tod’s A solid pair of loafers can be worn anywhere, and while the style is on-trend right now, if you buy them in a timeless design, you won’t regret it once the trend has passed. If you’ll wear them often, consider investing in premium materials. Molner admits this pair is expensive, but he says they’re extremely comfortable and go with everything. This pair from Johnston and Murphy is similar in style but on the more affordable side. $595 at Tod’s

Shinola Vinton Watch Shinola Forget smart watches, Molner’s all about keeping it timeless (sorry, we had to). A stainless steel strap and case protect this watch from bumps and scratches, while the sapphire blue face adds a subtle flash of color. If you’re experiencing a case of deja vu, it might be because you’ve seen John wearing this one in photos, as it hardly ever leaves his wrist. $695 at Shinola

Ray-Ban Tech Polarized Sunglasses Nordstrom Aviators are already a classic accessory, and they allow you to live out your Top Gun dreams without feeling hokey. Katie prefers this groovy ‘70s pair, but Molner reaches for these Ray-Ban sunglasses instead. This pair has a reflective lens that reduces glare, making them perfect for driving or, if you’re sensing a pattern now, golf. $191 at Nordstrom

Nisolo Everyday Low Top Sneaker Nisolo There’s something about sleek leather plimsolls that makes them so much dressier than your average sneaker. Not only are these extremely cushy to walk in, but this brand’s shoes are responsibly made by talented artisans across the globe who are paid a living wage. $160 at Nisolo

Faherty Short Sleeve Stretch Playa Shirt Faherty Short-sleeve button-downs are a great look on their own, but on brisker days, layer them under sweaters or crewnecks. This one is made from breathable cotton, but it also has a bit of stretch to keep you comfortable as you move throughout the day. $138 at Faherty