Want Jeans Like Katie’s? Here Are Her Favorite Pairs!

Meet the five pairs of cute and affordable jeans that are Couric-approved!

When it comes to shopping for jeans, Katie is just like us: She loves jeans that are comfortable, affordable, and will last for more than one season. Lucky for us, if you love Katie’s style and want to emulate her relaxed jean look, that’ll be a pretty easy task: Some of her very favorites are from accessible stores like J.Crew and Madewell. You can buy any of these jeans online, or if you’re the type who likes to try things on for size before you buy, you can even find most of these stores at the mall in your own hometown.

Below, you’ll find jeans Katie currently owns or loves: Since she’s a bit on the shorter side, we love that most of these styles come in both petite and tall and are offered in a wide variety of sizes, so there’s something for everyone.

We’ve included a few pairs of distressed or ripped jeans on this list (which we’re very into right now), something in almost every wash and color, and even overalls, which Katie admits she can’t get enough of. (We concur: They’re so comfortable, and perfect for working outside in the garden on a beautiful fall day.)

If you’re only going to splurge on one pair, Katie especially loves this full-length bootcut jean. You can fold them up at the bottom for a cute cuffed look, and the wash is applicable to any season. No matter which pair you choose, we know you’ll be as happy wearing these jeans while wandering the city or walking down the beach as Katie is.

Abercrombie Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean Abercrombie Abercrombie jeans aren’t just for teens anymore — in fact, lots of women are finding they’re flattering no matter what their age. These high-rise straight jeans are reminiscent of the ’90s, but thoughtfully placed distressing keeps them from looking like you’ve had them since then. They come in a range of sizes, both standard and curvy fits, and Abercrombie also offers four lengths: extra short, short, regular, and long. buy here

Universal Standard ComfortDenim Drawstring Jean Universal Standard When jeans feel like sweatpants, we’re in. This pair from Universal Standard doesn’t only come in a plethora of inclusive sizes (and give off major coastal grandma vibes), but they’re also incredibly soft and comfortable. The drawstring waist means you get a customizable fit, which is great for days when you want to let your pants out after a delicious meal — no unbuttoning required. buy here

Pistola Cassie Super High Rise Straight – April Showers Pistola The newest addition to the Couric closet are bootcut jeans. You can roll them down and wear them with higher boots or even heels, or cuff them and wear them with sneakers or flats. Her favorite bootcut style is a pair from J. Crew which often sells out. Just in case, we found a similar boot cut option from Pistola, which features minimal distressing on the pockets. Buy Here

The Perfect Vintage Jean from Madewell Madewell When it comes to a casual weekend jean, a light wash is almost always the right wash. We love when Katie wears faded jeans because they make her look like a teenager (in a good way!) and we know they’ll make you feel like one, too. Buy Here

Everlane Denim Overalls Everlane If there’s one thing to know about Katie’s style, it’s that overalls are a staple in her wardrobe. They’re a great item to wear into the fall, and these have roomy pockets for storing all of the treasures you find on your afternoon stroll (though picking up antiques might be a stretch). Buy Here

The Way-High Jean from Everlane Everlane These classic high-waisted jeans from Everlane are the type of pants that look great on petite women like our fearless KCM leader, who stands at a whopping 5’1. They can also work for taller women, especially since the ankle-length look is everywhere this season, and is a great way to showcase your favorite sneakers. And if you have trouble with jeans gapping at the waist, there’s a curvy fit just for you. Buy Here