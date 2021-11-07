Share

Chance the Rapper came along for a festive, fantastic evening.

After almost a whole week since her last show, Katie was raring to go as she took her book tour to The Chicago Theatre for a rollicking Saturday night. Along with an audience full of fellow newshounds who were eager for some stimulating conversation, she was joined by Chance the Rapper for an energetic evening that you had to see to believe.

But if you weren’t there, you’re in luck: We’ve got your backstage pass to all the fun. And if seeing the electricity Katie brings to the stage is giving you a little FOMO, fear not — there are still four Going There shows left, and you can grab tickets for them all right here!

As for the party Katie threw in Chicago, it’s a night she (and the entire audience!) will never forget. Here’s an inside look at everything that went down in Chi-Town:

But that’s not all we’ve got from this big night. Let’s start at the beginning, when Katie and the team took in this jaw-dropping view on their way into the Windy City:

She had a couple of charming travel buddies in tow — Molner, plus her perfectly sized tote bag from ABLE (one of our incredible partners in Katie’s Shop).

Once she got to the Chicago Theatre, she had to stop and admire some of the legendary names on the wall backstage (and Instagram them, of course!) — here’s a peek at Frank Sinatra and John Prine:

Then it was time to check out the stage, get a little rehearsing done, and take in the beautiful space before it filled up with a buzzing crowd:

She signed some books and made a few new friends:

Right before the show, a quick hello with the evening’s special guest, Chicago’s own Chance the Rapper:

Showtime! Katie hit the stage and shared some personal stories with the crowd — and looked especially sharp in a chic suit:

Then she welcomed a couple of her personal heroes, Pam and Tom Bosley. After tragically losing their son, Terrell, to gun violence, they honor his memory and support other parents with Purpose Over Pain, the organization they founded to advocate for gun control. Here’s a look at their conversation:

Next up, she welcomed Chance the Rapper, who was rocking a suit that paired pretty amazingly with Katie’s, if you ask us. They chatted about his life and career, including his essential advocacy work in communities throughout Chicago:

If you haven’t yet picked up a copy for Going There for yourself, what are you waiting for?! It’s chock full of hilarious, revealing, moving stories from Katie’s life and career, and it’s now at the top of the New York Times Best Seller List. Get the book here, then listen to the latest episode of Next Question, where Katie and her collaborators talk about some of the tough stuff she got into in this memoir.

Want to see what Katie packed for her tour? Wonder no more: Check out all the wearable must-haves and accessories she brought along on her journey. Her next show will be in Atlanta on Nov. 8, with special guest Ina Garten — pick up your tickets now!