Want Jeans Like Katie’s? Here Are Her Favorite Pairs!

Meet the five pairs of cute and affordable jeans that are Couric-approved!

When it comes to shopping for jeans, Katie is just like us: she loves jeans that are comfortable, affordable, and will last for more than one season. Lucky for us, if you love Katie’s style and want to emulate her relaxed jean look, it’ll be pretty easy. Some of her very favorite jeans are from easily accessible chain stores like J.Crew and Madewell. You buy any of these jeans online, or if you’re the type who likes to try things on for size before you buy, you can probably find most of these stores at the mall in your own hometown.

Below, you’ll find jeans Katie currently owns or loves. Since Katie’s just a wee bit on the shorter side, we love that most of these styles come in both petite and tall and are offered in a wide variety of sizes, so hopefully, there’s something for everyone!

We’ve included a few pairs of distressed or ripped jeans on this list (which we are very into right now), something in almost every wash and color, and even a pair of overalls, which Katie admits she can’t get enough out of. We agree! They’re so comfortable, and perfect for working outside in the garden on a beautiful fall day!

If you’re just going to splurge on one pair of these, Katie really loves the full-length bootcut jean in ferry wash. You can fold them up at the bottom for a cute cuffed look and the wash is great for any season. No matter which pair you choose, we know you’ll be as happy wearing these jeans as Katie is walking around the city or along the beach on a crisp day.

Full-Length Bootcut Jean from J. Crew The newest addition to the Couric closet are these bootcut jeans from J. Crew. Roll them down and wear them with higher boots or even heels, or cuff them and wear them with sneakers or flats. Buy Here

The Perfect Vintage Jean from Madewell When it comes to a casual weekend jean, a light wash is almost always the right wash. We love when Katie wears faded jeans because they make her look like a teenager (in a good way!) and we know they’ll make you look like one, too. Buy Here

Slouchy Boyfriend Overall from J. Crew If there’s one thing to know about Katie, it’s that overalls are a staple in her wardrobe. They’re a great item to wear into the fall. These ones have nice big pockets for storing all of the treasures you find on your afternoon stroll! Buy Here

The Way-High Jean from Everlane These classic high-waisted jeans from Everlane are the type of pants that look great on petite women like our fearless KCM leader who stacks up at a whopping 5’1. They can also work for taller women, especially since the ankle-length look is everywhere this season and is a great way to showcase your favorite sneakers. Buy Here

Slouchy Boyfriend Jean from J. Crew If you didn’t get the memo from the overalls, Katie loves a “slouchy boyfriend” look. These jeans are great because they’re roomy but sit on your hips, providing just the right amount of slouch. We’re also all about trying to incorporate a little light into your wardrobe this season — winter is dark enough as it is! Buy Here

