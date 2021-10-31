Share

Katie returns to the country’s capital for a much-needed night of inspiration.

It was a full-circle moment: For the third stop on her Going There tour, Katie headed back to D.C., where she grew up! But there was no time to stop by the house where she lived as a kid, or the high school she attended back then — she had a show to put on, and boy, did she deliver. On stage, Katie was joined by brilliant journalists Nikole Hannah-Jones and Kara Swisher, for a dazzling convo about the memoir and so much more.

Want to see how it all went down? We’ve got you covered with an inside look at the D.C. leg of the Going There tour. (And if you haven’t yet nabbed a ticket to an upcoming show, here’s where to get one!)

Take a look at the highlights from this truly inspiring night:

And here’s even more behind-the-scenes views from the D.C. show. First, Katie pulled into town as cool as a cucumber (via an Amtrak train, no less):

At D.C.’s beautiful Anthem, she and Molner chatted about the teleprompter:

Side note: We need all of the tour merch. #waterfallbangs

After she got glammed up, Katie started signing books and gabbing with fans:

Then it was high time to hit the stage:

Katie and Kara Swisher had plenty to discuss, including Facebook’s brand-new name:

And she regaled the crowd with stirring stories, as usual:

