Katie Celebrates the ‘Going There’ Tour’s Grand Finale in Nashville!

Share

Brad and Kimberly Paisley were on hand to help close out a legendary last show.

You know what they say about good things: They all must come to end. And that’s the case with Katie’s Going There book tour — after unforgettable stops in nine incredible cities, her shows are officially in the history books.

And she really went out with a bang! The grand finale was Monday night in Nashville, when Katie landed at the Ryman Auditorium with special guests Brad and Kimberly Paisley. Joining them was an amped-up audience who couldn’t wait for some thrilling conversation, moving moments, and lots of laughs.

Tennessee made a lot of sense as the place to end her cross-country tour. As Katie pointed out during the show, the state “put women’s suffrage over the top 100 years ago” when a 24-year-old legislator was convinced to vote in favor of a woman’s right to cast a ballot — thanks to a persuasive letter from his own mother.

So let’s take a look back at Katie’s magical day in Music City. First up, she and the gang touched down on the tarmac:

And once she was there, Katie got quite the Nashville welcome, courtesy of an incredible crop of musicians who know very well what it’s like to perform on the stage she was about to light up. Just take a look at this great video featuring the likes of Dierks Bentley, Sheryl Crow, Kelsea Ballerini and more:

Then she traveled over to the theater, where she got to work making sure the stage was just perfect for the big show. And it was a great time to catch up on a few of your texts, too! (You can join the fun by texting Katie at 917-540-5778.)

After a wardrobe change, Katie had to ask for a little history lesson about the Ryman Auditorium, a totally gorgeous space and the original home of the Grand Ole Opry. Get some backstory and take in the beautiful scenery here:

Here’s a better look at those truly remarkable stained glass windows Katie was talking about:

And a peek at the stage crew getting the room all ready to go:

Then it was time for the audience to load in — and for Katie to get back to her dressing room to prep for the show. How adorable is this great sign she found?

Next up: Showtime! After Katie shared a few personal stories with the audience, she welcomed her first guest of the evening, singer-songwriter Allison Russell. They talked all about her debut album “Outside Child,” how music saved her after a troubled childhood, and the changing landscape of which kinds of artists claim the label of “country” music. Then Allison treated the crowd to a phenomenal performance.

After a long applause break, Katie welcomed her next guests, a couple of hometown heroes: Brad and Kimberly Paisley! They’re a total power couple, not just because of Brad’s hit songs and Kimberly’s hit movies, but also because of their nonprofit The Store, which offers free groceries year-round to families that need them. They talked all about how they became such a dynamic duo, why their marriage still works, and why philanthropy is so important to them.

Speaking of philanthropy, Katie closed out the night by spotlighting an incredible local group called Thistle Farms. For more than 20 years, the organization has been a sanctuary for survivors of traumatic childhoods, sexual abuse, trafficking, addiction, incarceration, and poverty. Through their two-year residency program, women receive free housing, health care, and job training to help them heal and develop the skills they need to be strong and independent.

Katie is such a big fan of their meaningful work (and their fabulous bath and body products, like their lavender scrub) that she surprised them with a $25,000 donation! If you’d like to support them, too, you can contribute right here.

The book tour may be over, but the conversation about Katie’s memoir doesn’t have to be! If you haven’t yet, pick up a copy for Going There for yourself, and text Katie at (917) 540-5778 to share your thoughts about all the hilarious, revealing, moving stories from her life and career.