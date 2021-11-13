Share

Special guests Jennifer Garner and Tarana Burke made this one a night to remember.

After a cross-country marathon of incredible shows, the Going There tour has reached the home stretch, and Katie touched down in Los Angeles on Friday for yet another amazing evening.

Joining her on stage were special guests Jennifer Garner and Tarana Burke, and off stage the house was packed with a lively crowd that included Amanda Kloots, Spencer Pratt, Caitlin Flanagan, and Katie’s daughter Ellie and her new husband Mark, to name just a few.

The audience who got to be there in person was a lucky one, to say the least. But if you couldn’t make it, we’ll take you behind the scenes and make you feel like you did. And if you want a chance to join a party like only Katie can throw, you’ve still got time — but not much! She’s got two shows left, in San Francisco on Saturday and in Nashville on Monday, and you can get tickets for both right here.

And now, let’s look back at Katie’s big night in Hollywood!

Once she had rehearsed and gotten into glam, she needed a minute to go outside and take it all in. Just look at this gorgeous marquee at The Orpheum Theatre (and how about the charming lady next to it?!):

Then it was back inside to check out the stage before the auditorium filled up. Katie’s put a ton of elbow grease into this tour, and she takes a hands-on approach to making sure everything is just perfect before she welcomes her audience.

And then it was showtime! Katie kicked things off with what she loves best — telling a great story. She regaled the crowd with tales of her personal and professional highs and lows and all the unforgettable lessons she’s picked up along the way.

One of the biggest societal changes Katie’s seen over her career is the changing treatment of women in the workplace, and there’s no one better to unpack that with than the first guest of the evening, Tarana Burke, the founder of the Me Too movement.

We couldn’t put down Unbound, the memoir Burke released earlier this year, and she had a gripping discussion with Katie about her essential work exploring the intersection of sexual violence and racial justice. Burke also explained how the average person can do their bit for the Me Too movement — “Those of us who are saying ‘Me Too’ need you to act too!”

Next up: Jennifer Garner! She and Katie caught up about her life as a mom, her newly-announced role in the Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me (“newly announced” as in hours before she got on stage with Katie!), and a recent reunion with her 13 Going on 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo.

And rounding out the evening was a spotlight on an incredible local charity, The Painted Turtle. Founded by Paul Newman in 1999, the organization gives kids with chronic illness the chance to enjoy the simple pleasures of summer camp, all free of charge. To support their incredible work, Katie surprised them with a $25,000 donation! If you’d like to give, too, you can chip in right here.

If you haven’t yet picked up a copy for Going There for yourself, what are you waiting for?! It’s chock full of hilarious, revealing, moving stories from Katie’s life and career, and it’s now a New York Times bestseller.

Want to see what Katie packed for her tour? Wonder no more: Check out all the wearable must-haves and accessories she brought along on her journey. Her next show will be in San Francisco on Nov. 13, with special guest Leslie Jordan — pick up your tickets now!