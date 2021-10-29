The ‘Going There’ Tour Comes to NYC! Take a Peek Backstage and Beyond

Share

The crowd went wild for their hometown girl.

If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere! The second night of Katie’s Going There tour in NYC was a hit — as expected, her adopted hometown showed up to deliver some serious love.

Katie kept the audience at the Beacon Theater enthralled, and chatted up two fantastic celeb guests, Saturday Night Live‘s Chloe Fineman and Melissa Villaseñor. If you weren’t able to be a part of the action, have no fear: We’ve got all backstage peeks you need right here! And if you haven’t bought your tickets for one of her upcoming shows yet, there’s luckily still time to grab them before they’re gone.

From makeup-chair moments, to a quick boogie on stage with the ladies of SNL, and one of the most famous elevators (you’ll get it) in the world, here’s a behind-the-scenes view of some of the action…

You wanna see more? Start spreading the news, Katie’s in NYC…

She obviously made time to sign some (aka tons of) books. Luckily, no wrist pain — yet.

Katie got to NYC’s gorgeous Beacon Theatre and checked out the lay of the land:

Then she and John hopped on stage during rehearsal for a quick pic:

She had a pre-show chat with special guest Lauren Manning, an author, entrepreneur, and 9/11 survivor:

Got well wishes from her friend, Dem powerhouse Huma Abedin…

And finally hit the stage!

Another look at her outfit (you’re welcome):

After the show, Katie stuck with tradition and signed the wall of the Beacon’s private elevator, like so many great performers before her:

And here she is with SNL‘s Melissa Villaseñor and Chloe Fineman, post-show:

