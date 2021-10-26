Share

We know you’re wondering what’s in Katie’s bag.

You’ve pre-ordered Going There. You’ve watched Katie’s reappearance on the TODAY Show. You’ve read the exclusive excerpts and gotten a peek behind the scenes of actually writing the memoir. All that’s left is Katie’s tour itself, and we couldn’t be more excited.

The countdown is almost over, with just a few days left before the first show in Boston on October 28. Katie will be joined by nine amazing guests throughout, including Tan France in Boston, Ina Garten in Atlanta, Savannah Guthrie in Philly, and Jennifer Garner in LA.

If you’re wondering just how Katie’s packing for a three-week trip across nine cities with very different weather, we’re here to clue you in. There’s Indie Lee skincare that can go the distance, like the triple threat of cleanser, toner, and moisturizer in the Discovery Kit, and cozy loungewear perfect for plane naps from sustainable standout Tentree. And for a pre- and post-show refresh, Katie’s packing bath and body products from Kristen Bell’s CBD line, Happy Dance, and a mix of travel-friendly teas from Tea Drops.

Read on for more of Katie’s packing list and to get some inspiration for your next trip, whether you’re in the market for a new suitcase or the perfect travel-sized moisturizer.

Paravel Aviator Carry-On It’s tempting to use a duffel, tote, or backpack as your carry-on bag, but they can get really weighed down and end up straining your shoulders. Katie’s using Paravel’s Aviator Carry-On instead. It’s just the right size for the real essentials, it’s lightweight, and it’s designed to roll so smoothly you’ll barely feel like you’re pulling it. Paravel uses recycled materials throughout the bag’s construction, and offsets the emissions from production and shipping to make the Aviator a fully carbon-neutral bag. It’s as stylish as it is sustainable, and that’s saying a lot. buy here

Tentree Destination Pacific Jogger Tentree’s joggers are eco-friendly, comfortable, and Katie’s new go-to travel pants. Made of recycled polyester, the Destination Pacific Joggers are lighter than your typical sweatpants and don’t look as slouchy. Pair them with your biggest sweatshirt or tuck a turtleneck into them for two completely different looks. buy here

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Katie knows the importance of wearing sunscreen no matter what the weather. She never leaves home without some Supergoop sunscreen. Standout products like the Unseen Sunscreen, Superscreen Daily Moisturizer, and Glowscreen make it easy to incorporate SPF into your daily routine, no matter how cloudy or chilly it is. Supergoop’s clean sunscreens don’t have the white cast that other mineral sunscreens do, and they wear well under makeup or on their own. buy here

Neely & Chloe Mini Jewelry Case When it comes to packing jewelry, there’s a lot of room for error. You can cross contaminate your nicest pieces with the cheap stuff, scratch favorite pendants, and generally end up with a ball of tangled chains, earrings, and bangles. And Katie’s never one to shy away from a little organizational assistance. Luckily, sisters Neely and Chloe Burch thought of everything with their Mini Jewelry Case, which comes with padded zip pouches inside to keep your jewelry separated and protected. Thanks to this carrier, we’ll get to see some stunning gems while Katie’s onstage. buy here

Jones Road Katie Kit Katie and Bobbi Brown came together to hand-pick everything in this travel-friendly bundle. It includes a navy eyeliner pencil and mascara to recreate Katie’s go-to eye makeup look, along with a mini Miracle Balm and Cool Gloss to give subtle hints of color. buy here

Indie Lee Discovery Kit The stress that repeated travel puts on your body can lead to skin issues, and it’s simultaneously easy to let your skincare routine fall by the wayside when you’re constantly on the move. Indie Lee’s travel-sized trio of straightforward products is the perfect solution. Wash, tone, and moisturize twice per day with Indie Lee’s clean products and your skin will thank you. buy here

Alleyoop Multi-Tasker Brush Katie’s the queen of doing her own makeup, and Alleyoop’s Multi-Tasker is her new favorite brush on the go. It can handle blush, concealer, foundation, brows, and eyeshadow, all while fitting in the smallest purse. It’s a four-in-one product that actually does everything well. buy here

Caraa Tech Kit Laptop and phone cords, three different charging blocks, converters, a couple of pairs of headphones, maybe the odd flashdrive — everyone has a lot of tech gear to carry with them, even on small trips. This case from Caraa will prevent your cords from getting twisted together, your Airpods case from slipping to the bottom of your backpack, and your plugs from getting bent out of shape. buy here

Dudley Stephens Park Slope Turtleneck Katie wore her light blue Dudley Stephens turtleneck to the beach, but she’s bringing this emerald green one with her for a more fall-ready lookhttps://www.nordstrom.com/s/ilia-multi-stick-lip-cheek-eye-tint/5087617. It’s the best of both worlds for traveling: Ridiculously comfortable but still put-together, plushy and cozy without being heavy. And that high, wide neck is the perfect antidote to overactive air conditioning. buy here

ILIA Beauty Multi-Stick Nothing beats an easy last minute touchup, and one that can fit in your smallest purse is even better. ILIA’s Multi-Stick is perfect for adding a quick, blendable dab of color to your cheeks, lips, or nose after removing your mask. buy here

JBL LIVE 500BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones This pair of headphones from JBL is ideal for tuning the world out and relaxing, whether you’re tuned into a great audiobook (like Katie’s!) or just white noise. The Bluetooth capabilities make it easy to connect to any of your devices no matter what kind of audio ports they have, and the price is hard to beat. buy here

Happy Dance CBD Coconut Melt It’s understandable to be completely wired after big events or to be sore from sitting in a plane seat for hours at a time, but Happy Dance’s CBD Coconut Melt is designed to sooth your muscles and help you relax after a long day. It’s the perfect indulgence to add to your evening routine, no matter where you are. And it’s going to come in handy for Katie before and after shows. buy here

Sh*t That I Knit Scotia Sweater Katie’s been a long-time fan of Sh*t That I Knit’s hats, and she loves her Scotia Sweater just as much. Made with sustainably grown and machine-washable Pima cotton, it’s perfect for wearing on its own or layered over turtlenecks and blouses on cooler days. buy here

Tea Drops Unsweetened Tea Trio Tea Drops founder Sashee Chandran devised the bagless, dissolvable teas as a fun and convenient way to make her favorite, and they’re perfect for traveling. The individually wrapped drops can be tossed into any pocket or purse to be ready for when you have access to hot water. Katie’s stocked up on the unsweetened Citrus Ginger tea as a precaution against sore throats. buy here

Quip Toothbrush Electric toothbrushes might be more effective than the basic kind you get for free at the dentist, but they don’t exactly travel well. There are chargers to remember as well setup and cleanup at every new hotel, not to mention all the space they take up in your bag. Quip’s battery-powered toothbrushes are the best of both worlds — compact, effective, and convenient. You can even customize a refill plan to be delivered every three months, arriving right when you need it. buy here

Jenni Kayne Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan Jenni Kayne’s oversized cashmere sweaters are the perfect addition to your regular rotation of layers, both for travel and everyday wear. Throw the Cocoon Cardigan on over a t-shirt, a blouse, or a turtleneck for instant warmth. Don’t be surprised if you see Katie wrapped up in one of these on the road. buy here

Eu’Genia Shea Everyday Strength Moisturizer Cooler temperatures and alternating heat and air conditioning wreak havoc on your skin. Avoid scaly hands and chapped lips with Eu’Genia Shea’s all-purpose shea butter moisturizers, which come in conveniently tiny tins that are perfect for carry-ons and purses. buy here

Lake Pajamas Pima Long-Long Set Getting a good night’s sleep is always important, and it’s even more so before and after getting up on stage. Lake Pajamas’ 100 percent Pima Cotton sets are deliciously soft and cozy without being too warm, so they’ll keep you at the perfect temperature through the night. Match Katie with the Long-Long Set in Saltwater. buy here

Sleep Number U-Neck Pillow Everyone thinks they’ll be fine without a travel pillow until they actually try to take a nap on the plane, in the car, or on the train…and it’s even worse in a middle seat. Sleep Number’s U-Neck Pillow has a fuzzy microfiber cover that feels like you’re snuggling a pet, and it’s machine-washable for good measure. buy here

Products you buy through our links might earn us a commission.

In partnership with P&G