Don’t Miss These Major Post-Holiday Sales

The reasons to celebrate keep on coming.

Gifts have been opened, cookies and babka consumed, and your family and loved ones have already left your house in a post-holiday haze. Or maybe you’re still sitting around the tree or fire, soaking up every second you have together before we collectively restart. No matter what you’re all up to right now, chances are your email inbox is flooded with post-holiday sale announcements.

Being bombarded with ads and flyers isn’t exactly our favorite way to come down from the spirit of giving, but we have to admit that the items missing from our wishlists are still pretty fresh on our minds. What better time than now to buy it for yourself, especially if it’s on sale? And if you’re a forward thinker, this is the perfect moment to grab discounted goods for upcoming birthdays, anniversaries, and other giftable events.

Retailers like Nordstrom, lululemon, Ritual, and Kate Spade New York are working to move inventory before the new year starts, slashing prices to your benefit. Instead of rummaging through your inbox to see if your favorite stores are hosting end-of-year sale events, we scoured the internet to bring you the best of them all. Here are some of the best sales we’ll be shopping to ring in the new year.

The Best After-Christmas and Boxing Day Sales 2023

Nordstrom

From December 26 to January 9, you can score major savings on great finds like winter boots, cozy pajamas, and luxury handbags. As a bonus, Nordstrom is offering an extra 25 percent off clearance items from the 26 to 29, with new items added every day.

lululemon

lululemon will be offering plenty of scores from December 24 to 28 during its End of Year event (also known as its Boxing Day event for Canadians). From cozy joggers to the beloved align leggings, you can snag amazing finds until they sell out. Need some inspiration? We rounded up our favorite lululemon everyday apparel.

Everlane

To close out the year, Everlane is offering up to 60 percent off markdowns, giving you some of the best deals of the season. This is the last chance to pick up some of your favorite styles before you regret it, because once they’re gone, they’re gone forever. From winter jackets to cozy sweaters, don’t miss out on this sale that runs until January 1.

Everlane Was $78 (47% off) Everlane The Track Half-Zip $41 at Everlane

Ritual

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to take control of your health, consider heading over to Ritual to stock up on multivitamins, protein powders, or the brand’s Synbiotic+ (a pre-, pro-, and post-biotic in one capsule). You’ll get 30 percent off any of the brand’s offerings from December 26 to January 2, no code needed.

M.M.LaFleur

For the third year in a row, M.M.LaFleur will be hosting a week full of flash sales, offering 30 percent off different collections each day of the week from December 26 to January 2. On top of that, you can also save up to 80 percent on items from the end-of-year sale section.

Madewell

Madewell’s sale section is always a treasure trove of items, but starting December 23, you can save up to 70 percent on already marked-down pieces.

Madewell Was $128 (40% off) Madewell Wide V-Neck Seamed Midi Dress $77 at Madewell

Kate Spade New York

From December 26 to January 2, Kate Spade New York is offering an additional 50 percent off sale items with the code 50OFF, giving you up to 70 percent off already reduced treasures like handbags, jewelry, and sunglasses.

Girlfriend Collective

One of Katie’s favorite activewear brands (and a Katie’s Shop brand!) is holding its once-yearly Boxing Day promotion, complete with discounts and free gifts with purchases from December 26 to January 8. You save more if you spend more, but the deals start with 30 percent off all orders (no matter the total), 40 percent off orders $200+, and 50 percent off orders $300+. All orders over $100 are eligible for a gift with their purchase while supplies last. Gifts range from scrunchies to workout dresses, and you’ll get free shipping on all orders over $100.

Huckberry

Whether you’ve got a real outdoorsy person in your life or someone who simply likes the aesthetic, there’s something for them at Huckberry. From now until December 31, they’re offering markdowns of up to 40 percent off popular products like whiskey glasses, accessories, and rugged outerwear.

GOT Bag Hip Bag Huckberry Was $49 (47% off) Huckberry GOT Bag Hip Bag $26 at Huckberry

Dermstore

If you need to replenish your skincare collection or want to try something new, now’s the time to grab products from brands like ILIA, SkinCeuticals, Dr. Dennis Gross, and more for a fraction of the original cost. Everything in Dermstore’s Last Chance Sale will be an extra 10 percent off with the code EXTRA10 from January 1 to 16.

ILIA Beauty Holiday Eye Set Dermstore ILIA Beauty Holiday Eye Set $42 at Dermstore

Vegamour

Give someone (or yourself!) the gift of luxurious hair in the new year by adding one of Vegamour’s hair renewal kits to your cart. From the hair on your head to lashes and brows, these kits are full of strand-nourishing ingredients that help add shine, aid in growth, and strengthen your hair during the damaging winter months and beyond.

Outdoor Voices

This athletic brand will be updating its OV Extra sale event, with up to 70 percent off your fave workout gear and new items added on 12/26. Highlights include exercise dresses for only $59, fleece zip-up jackets for $100, and more.

Neiman Marcus

Get a deal on an item you can use indefinitely with Neiman Marcus’ gift card event for select full-price purchases with code JANGC from December 28-31. Spend $250 or more and receive a $50 gift card; spend $500 or more and receive a $100 gift card; spend $750 or more and receive a $200 gift card; and finally, spend $1,000 and receive a $300 gift card.