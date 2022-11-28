7 Cute and Cozy Pajama Sets To Live in This Winter

Share

‘Tis the season for coordinating jammies.

There’s no place like home for the holidays…after all, it’s the one place where you can lounge in pajamas all day long. As the temperatures drop and we approach the most wonderful time of the year, we’re looking forward to cozying up with loved ones. And why not take family bonding to a new level this season with matching pajama sets?

For many, coordinating in PJs is a cherished tradition, and for some, a prime Instagram opportunity. Either way, we love a matching moment, which is why we rounded up a variety of jammies for the whole family. From flannel gear to Rudolph onesies, there are plenty of options for your crew — even the furry members — to wear during the holidays.

Get ready to fa la la la lounge this season with your significant other, kids, and pets in these family pajama sets.

The Best Matching Family Pajamas for the Holidays

Hanna Andersson Let It Snow Set Hanna Andersson Snowflakes aren’t holiday-specific, making these a great choice to wear all-season long. There are different pant styles to choose from, and they’re available in sizes from infant to adult (and there’s a pet option, too). $17-$28 at HA

Old Navy Buffalo Check Matching Pajamas Old Navy Just looking at a classic wide check print will conjure up cozy vibes, but you’ll most certainly feel it in these fleece pajamas, too. There are a variety of styles available in the print, and your four-legged family members can join the fun, too. $3-$54 at Old Navy

Burt’s Bees Family Jammies Amazon Made from organic cotton, these Burt’s Bees pajamas are available in a whopping 26 different colors and patterns based on your preference. We’re fans of this adorable milk and cookies set, but you can opt for a more holiday-specific print, like Christmas trees or strung lights. $45 at Amazon

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Matching Pajamas Nordstrom Who knew matching pajamas could lean chic? If trees and lights aren’t for you, this floral pattern pulls in holiday colors without feeling too on-the-nose. And you could probably wear the beautiful nap dress-style nightgown to a holiday party. $22-$75 at Nordstrom

Hanukkah Lions Matching Family Pajamas Target Chances are you’ll celebrate at least one of the eight nights of Hanukkah in your pajamas. This set features an adorable scene of lions partaking in holiday activities like lighting the menorah and playing dreidel. You can also get socks, pet pajamas, and blankets in this print. $3-$25 at Target

Rudolph Matching Pajama Set Walmart Planning on going all in for family pictures this year? Suit up in these Rudolph-themed onesies for a playful and silly look. $11-$25 at Walmart