Stock up on Stylish Basics From the Everlane Sale Section

Share

To keep things classy-casual on a budget.

If you’re like us, you buy from Everlane because their clothes are just right — they’re popular for carrying basics that aren’t boring and magnificent classics that aren’t stuffy. There are comfier choices like buttery soft sweatpants, but you can also choose dressier, structured pieces that make you feel like your most brilliant and stylish self.

Plus, Everlane’s collection is chock full of “day to night” options. These are pieces you can use to look perfectly professional during an important Zoom meeting directly before heading to a much-needed cocktail hour. Basically, you’re getting two outfits for the price of one, and we love a deal.

In case you didn’t know, Everlane is also notable for partnering with ethical factories to promote what they call “Radical Transparency.” They believe that customers should know how much their clothes cost to make, so they include the breakdown of pricing on all their product pages. It’s a unique approach to fashion that feels quite conscientious and kind (and we could all use a little kindness right now, no?). They’re also famously committed to sustainability (check out their climate commitment if you’re an eco-nerd), which is a refreshing stance in a world rife with fast fashion finds that aren’t necessarily eco-friendly. If you choose to put your money toward ethical brands (or want to start that kind of journey) rest assured you’re in good hands at Everlane.

Of course, because Everlane clothing is designed to last, their philosophy is that each piece is a bit of an investment. If you want to join in on the fun without splurging too much, they have a robust sale section. We’re more than happy to share our favorite finds — from unbelievably chic loungewear to gorgeously structured jeans, these picks run the gamut. Plus, our selections are as low as $26 (shout out to the Curvy Cheeky Jean!).

The Best Items in Everlane’s Sale Section

Tiered Midi Dress Everlane If you’ve got any fun summer outings coming up, this tiered midi dress is picnic-perfect. Sleeveless and made of 100 percent cotton, this outfit will keep you feeling and looking breezy on an especially hot day. Many reviewers say that they own this dress in multiple colors, which is a glowing endorsement if we’ve ever seen one. Buy Here: $51

The Tourist Short Everlane If you’re not on the dress shorts train yet, now is the time to climb aboard. These delicately structured shorts feature a high waist, pleats, and extra pockets. Made from a blend of linen and cotton, this pair is light and breathable — but not too short. One reviewer says, “​​I had never liked wearing shorts prior to purchasing these from Everlane. For anyone who doesn’t like themselves in shorts and/or doesn’t think they could ever look good in shorts, these shorts will change your mind.” Buy Here: $32

The ReLeather Tennis Shoe Everlane Everlane also carries comfy-chic footwear — we particularly like the ReLeather Tennis Shoe. This pair has a classic, old-school look but comes in contemporary, creamy pastels. This is a particularly eco-conscious choice, too: Everlane says that they are “comprised of ReLeather—an innovative, long-lasting material that’s made of recycled leather scraps and requires no new tanning or dyeing, with minimal water use and waste.” Buy Here: $44

The Oversized Polo Everlane If you like the look of a polo but don’t like the typical boxy shape, the Oversized Polo is tailor-made for you. This shirt has a fitted hem that “​​gathers into an attractive cropped, round shape.” This polo is truly the best of both worlds: You get the comfy, soft feel of an oversized shirt but the semi-cropped hem keeps your look from veering into sloppy territory. Buy Here: $27

The Clean Relaxed Silk Shirt Everlane This relaxed button-down is maybe the most lustrous pick on this list; after all, it’s 100 percent silk. The round hem ensures that the shirt will look fabulous if you wear it loose, but it will also accentuate your curves beautifully if you tuck it into jeans. One reviewer mentions that this piece is perfect for vacation: “The silk is good quality and I just hand wash and hang it to dry. I find silk is great for travel because of ease of washing and packing.” Buy Here: $82

The Organic Cotton Prep Shirt Everlane If you need a sharp button-down to wear around the office, consider this Organic Cotton Prep Shirt. The sleeves are voluminous without toeing the line into full pirate, and the shrunken point collar is elegantly tapered. One reviewer loves the light preppiness: “The preppy 80s details are subtle and also are firmly in 2022. Great fabric and design!” Buy Here: $34

The Curvy Cheeky Jean Everlane Have an hourglass shape? These Curvy Cheeky Jeans will be perfect for you: “With an adjusted hip-to-waist ratio, this rendition creates a form-hugging fit through the hip and thigh.” The pockets are also placed higher and close together to give a subtle lifting look. A reviewer insists that the pocket strategy is a sure success: “Also true to the advertisement, they sculpt and lift the butt!” Buy Here: $26

The Track Bomber Jacket Everlane Everlane isn’t just for women: They have elegant and classic clothing for men, too. This Track Bomber Jacket is made of 100 percent cotton (we’re sensing a trend, here) and features ribbing along the collar, cuffs, and hem. This piece is long-lasting because it’s well-constructed, but also because it has a look that’s carried through the ages. The lightweight design is also perfect for transitioning to fall. Buy Here: $44

The Felted Merino Shawl-Collar Sweater Everlane Speaking of fall, the felted merino shawl-collar sweater is made of soft, cozy wool that will feel like a perfect hug. The wool is felted to combat the itch factor, which everyone knows is wool’s major downside. One reviewer comments that the fit is so versatile you can look either professional or casual, depending on a whim: “​​The merino wool is soft and warm but breathable (great transition and layering use) and the structure of the sweater looks good dressed up for the office or dressed down for lounging.” Buy Here: $55

The ReNew Air Pant Everlane Everlane understands what’s required for a good sweatpant: A relaxed fit that doesn’t look schlubby with a slim leg that doesn’t feel tight — please, no skin to fabric contact, thank you very much. The fabric is 100 percent recycled, which makes us feel even better about purchasing. Plenty of reviewers mention stocking up on different colors or buying these for all the men in their lives. Buy Here: $30