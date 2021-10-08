Share

We spoke to a dermatologist about whether it’s safe to use.

You’ve probably seen the term hyaluronic acid plastered across various products in the skincare aisle. (Or maybe you’ve seen Eva Longoria pronouncing it in that L’Oreal Paris commercial more times than you can count.) But do you know what it is? And is it safe to use? We’re here to let you know it sounds a lot more intimidating than it actually is.

What is hyaluronic acid?

Let’s be honest, when we hear the word “acid,” it makes us think that if we use the ingredient on our skin improperly, it might burn our faces off. But that’s not the case. It’s actually something that our bodies naturally produce. “Hyaluronic acid is a natural sugar and its primary function is to absorb water,” says Dr. Angela J. Lamb, a New-York based dermatologist. But as we age, our production of hyaluronic acid naturally decreases.



What does hyaluronic acid do?

“Given that it’s naturally produced by our body, there is less production as we mature, which is why older skin tends to be dryer,” says Lamb. That’s why so many skincare moisturizers and serums contain hyaluronic acid — the hardworking ingredient plumps your skin up with additional hydration. “It’s used as an ingredient in many moisturizers, and it’s the primary ingredient in most cosmetic fillers.”

It’s also super safe to use on all skin types, and at all ages, Lamb explains. “It works for all skin types because it moisturizes without being too heavy. And it’s a perfect ingredient in moisturizers right now as we transition from summer to fall.”

The best part is that after just a few days of using a hyaluronic acid-based serum or moisturizer, you’ll start to see an improvement. “The main way it functions is by absorbing moisture, so you should see results within a few days.”

So, if your skin is already starting to feel as dry as the desert with the seasonal change, it might be time to treat your skin to the extra moisture that hyaluronic acid can provide. Below, we’re sharing Dr. Lamb’s go-to serum, plus a few other hyaluronic acid products we love here at KCM.

The Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums and Moisturizers

La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum This is Dr. Lamb's go-to recommendation for a daily hyaluronic acid serum. The hyaluronic acid adds hydration to the skin, while the Vitamin B5 keeps your skin feeling soft and smooth. After washing your face each morning and/or night, add a few droplets onto your hands, then massage the serum onto your face and neck.

Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer by Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth's ultra-hydrating Water Drench moisturizer with hyaluronic acid feels like laying a cloud over your skin. It's gentle enough to use morning and night, and it's super lightweight, so it never weighs your skin down.

Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches by Peter Thomas Roth Plump up your under eye area with these incredibly gentle gel eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth. They're filled with the brand's ultra hydrating hyaluronic acid. Store 'em in the fridge to keep them extra cool. Then, pop one on under each eye, wait 10-15 minutes, and your under eyes will seriously be thanking you.