It’s Totally Possible to Work Out in a Dress — and These Picks Prove It

Or, you know, just run some errands.

Dresses might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you are getting ready for a sweat sesh, but sometimes they can actually be better to work out in. If you’re imagining accidental flashings or lackluster support in the chest area while in one, you’re in luck — most workout dresses on the market now have built-in bras and shorts, making them more of a supportive bodysuit with a skirt rather than a billowing dress.

Wearing dresses during sports stemmed (unsurprisingly) from strict rules around how women should dress, even while exercising. Corsets and full-length skirts were pretty normal garb for tennis matches in the early 1900s, making it rather hard to run to return a shot or play at all. Needless to say, things have changed since then.

We’re definitely not donning our finest gowns to play a game of tennis, pickleball, or golf anymore, but wearing a dress can still offer more freedom of movement than stiff shorts or long sleeve shirts. And it seems we’re not the only ones who think so, as workout dresses have been trending as of late. Thanks to the continued athleisure obsession and the recent tennis outfit trend (which Katie happens to dig), the style is a hit in and out of the gym, on or off the court.

Whether you’re looking for a workout dress to wear to a pilates class, toss on while you run errands, or you just want to channel your inner Princess Diana (the queen of sporty-chic), here are some workout dresses that you can wear for just about anything — no athletic ability required.

The 13 Best Workout Dresses

Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Dress Abercrombie & Fitch has come a long way from the days of logo T-shirts and low-rise jeans, and we’re excited to embrace the brand’s new style. While everyone is raving about their high-rise jeans and linen pieces, they also have a few workout dresses available. This classic cut has adjustable straps that can also be linked together to convert it into a racerback style, and it comes in three length options. Under the dress, built-in shorts ensure you won’t have any wardrobe malfunctions, and it has a pocket to hold your phone. There isn’t a bra built into this dress, but reviewers say the material is compressive enough to keep them feeling supported without the need to wear a bra underneath. buy here

Girlfriend Collective Naomi Workout Dress High necklines aren’t only universally flattering, but they keep you from feeling too exposed in the chest region. Girlfriend Collective makes some of our favorite workoutwear from recycled materials, and this dress is no exception. It’s made from recycled water bottles, but the fabric is still breathable and stretchy. A built-in bra and shorts ensure you’re covered, and reviewers rave about how the shorts keep their thighs from chafing, even if they wear the dress all day long. buy here

Outdoor Voices Court Dress There’s nothing wrong with wanting to show a little skin, especially in the summertime! Outdoor Voices is known for its classic spaghetti strap workout dress, but this one boasts a flirtier silhouette. A small cutout around the waist highlights the smallest part of your body, while the wrap skort adds a trendy touch to the workout dress. The top is also double-lined for maximum support both on and off the court. buy here

lululemon Court Crush Dress A high neck and longer skirt combine to make this the ultimate dress for those who want a little more coverage. Reviewers do say it runs a little small, so consider sizing up if you want something that isn’t skin tight. The shorts underneath have a four-inch inseam to prevent chafing, and the bra has light support, so it may not be best for high-impact activities like running. However, the seams on the waist are über flattering, as they create the illusion of an hourglass. buy here

Halara Everyday Cloudful Dress We can’t all rock a minidress (and sometimes we just don’t want to), which is why we love the longer length of this Halara dress. It will probably hit right above the knee, which is perfect for taller ladies or those who want to show a little less leg. Adjustable straps allow you to control how much cleavage you show, and it means you won’t constantly be pulling them up or slipping them back on your shoulders. There are shorts and a built-in bra in the dress, too. buy here

Madewell MWL Flex Fitness Dress Madewell makes some of our favorite jumpsuits and dresses, which is why we aren’t surprised that the workout dresses are flattering and super soft. This one is made from 20 recycled water bottles, allowing it to stretch with you. There are built-in shorts with a pocket, but no bra in this one — some reviewers said they were fine without one, but if you have a larger bra size, you may want to add a strapless or sports bra underneath. buy here

J.Crew CloudStretch Half-Zip Sports Dress Something about this dress screams “summer in the Hamptons.” Maybe it’s the light blue color or the polo-inspired fit, but we’re loving every bit of it. This is a true dress, so there’s no built-in bra or shorts, but that’s great if you want to wear it out to brunch or for running errands. You can always add a pair of biker shorts underneath for extra coverage if you’d like. The front has a quarter-zip so you can choose how low the neckline goes, and the back is built from mesh to keep you cool in sweltering heat. buy here

Line in the Sand Splash Around Sun and Swim Tunic/Dress This is one of Katie’s favorite summer staples. If you hate putting on sunscreen, this dress is for you. Long sleeves keep you protected from the sun, but the ruched sides allow you to make the dress as short or as long as you’d like. Not only does the coverage protect you, but there’s built-in UPF 50+ to ensure you don’t get burned. There aren’t any built-in shorts or bra in this one, but because it’s built for fun in the sun, you can easily slip on a bathing suit underneath as a base layer. buy here

Athleta Ace Tennis Dress Just as the name implies, this dress aces athleisure style. A mesh pocket at the back is the perfect place to store your tennis or golf balls (as opposed to in your thigh pocket), and the compressive fabric offers support without feeling restrictive. There aren’t any built-in shorts with this one, but bike shorts would easily do the trick if you want some additional coverage. buy here

Kinona Spring Breeze Golf Dress Who says all workout dresses have to have tank tops? This short-sleeved number is made for a long day of golfing (or for a day full of grocery shopping). Mesh shorts keep you cool and covered underneath, while built-in side pockets keep your phone and scorecard close. buy here

Sweaty Betty Power Workout Dress There is no such thing as too many pockets, especially in a dress. Not only are there built-in pockets on the shorts underneath this number, but there’s also a slip pocket on the skirt for your phone. Princess lines on the bodice highlight your figure, and built-in cups keep you supported during low-impact workouts. buy here

Zella Live in Active Dress Patterns aren’t the only way to add visual interest to a garment, and this seamed dress proves it. Diagonal lines zig and zag across the bodice, adding a fun element to the otherwise plain dress. Shorts underneath keep you covered, and the straps on the top can be worn regularly or crisscrossed across your back. buy here