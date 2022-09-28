Snag Luxury for Less From Nordstrom’s Sale Section

Share

From UGG to Barbour, here are the best deals we found.

If you’re in a style rut, sometimes all you need is that one piece that transforms how you look at your closet. Maybe it’s a gorgeous shacket that makes your fall basics feel elevated or a pair of boots that makes more of a statement than your classic black ones.

We’ve all got a budget to work with, and blowing most of it on one item doesn’t feel great — but that’s where shopping the sale section comes in. Retailers like Nordstrom have thousands of designer, name brand, and luxury items on sale every single day, meaning you can find pieces to fill your wardrobe while also saving some money.

Scouring the sale section of any website is overwhelming and time-consuming, which is why we’ve done all the hard work for you. From gifts to give your friends to gifts for yourself (like luxury makeup or those slippers you’ve been looking at forever), here are our favorites from Nordstrom’s sale section.

The Best of the Nordstrom Sale Section Right Now

Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Joggers Nordstrom There’s no such thing as too many pairs of sweatpants, and these are chic enough to be worn out in public (but comfy enough to wear at home during lazy days). If your partner tends to don worn-out sweats from his alma mater, this is the upgrade they need. Buy Here: $24

Courant Catch 3 Wireless Charger Nordstrom If you tend to spend precious morning hours searching for your keys before work, it might be time to find a place for them to live. This beautiful tray has space for keys, glasses, and your phone, which it can charge wirelessly. Put this in your entryway and you’ll never hunt for the essentials again — if you remember to use it, that is. Buy Here: $60

Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot Nordstrom A favorite among Wake-Up Call readers, these water-resistant boots are chic without looking clunky. They come in an array of different colors, including a gorgeous mossy green suede, and they’ll keep your feet warm and dry throughout the fall and winter months. Buy Here: $65

Barbour Vital Waxed Cotton Jacket Nordstrom Katie and John are huge Barbour fans, and you can score one of their favorite jackets for over 60 percent off right now. This waxed cotton jacket is soft and cozy on the inside and waterproof on the outside, so it’ll keep you dry through unexpected downpours and warm on chilly evening walks. Buy Here: $133

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set Nordstrom If you color or use heat on your hair often, you may be dealing with some split ends and damage. Olaplex is a cult-favorite brand because it works magic on all kinds of hair types. Whether you have coily, wavy, straight, colored, or frizzy hair, the Olaplex system helps protect your hair from breakage and split ends caused by damage, reducing the look of frizz and giving you an all-over smooth sensation. It also helps make your hair healthier, as it adds protein to your mane from the inside out. Buy Here: $79

Zella High-Waist Studio Lite Pocket Legging Nordstrom It’s universally known that pockets make every item of clothing better. This flattering pair from Zella has pockets on either side, perfect for holding your phone when you’re heading to a yoga studio without a bag. Buy Here: $26

UGG Fluff Yeah Slingback Slipper Nordstrom These cozy slippers keep selling out for a reason: They’re basically clouds for your feet. Made with genuine shearling (the same kind that lines UGG boots), they’re soft, warm, and cute. Buy Here: $37.50

BP. Plaited Stitch Recycled Blend Crewneck Sweater Nordstrom Sweater season is in full swing, and this simple crewneck sweater is one you’ll be pulling out to wear time and time again. The classic ribbed knit looks great with jeans, over dresses, or paired with skirts, and it’s made from recycled polyester that’s soft, cozy, and eco-friendly. Buy Here: $13

Steve Madden Fleur Pointed Toe Mule Nordstrom Mules are making a comeback, and if you want a more refined version try this pointed-toe loafer. The brown suede and chunky chain detail make this shoe sophisticated enough to wear to the office, but the slide-on style means they’re easy to pop on before brunch. Buy Here: $55

Tech-Smart Extra Trim Dress Shirt Nordstrom Dress shirts can be expensive, but they can be worth the expense when they’re made from wrinkle-resistant fabric that doesn’t require ironing. As they say, time is money. This slim-fit one is easy to wash and even has cooling properties to help keep you from sweating too much throughout the day. Buy Here: $48

Hunter Short Back Adjustable Rain Boot Nordstrom Katie relies on her Hunter boots for the rainy season because they keep her feet dry and have a classic silhouette. This short pair is a tad lighter than the brand’s knee-high version, and there’s an adjustable strap on the back to ensure they stay in place while you’re trudging through mud and muck. Buy Here: $99

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base Primer and Moisturizer Nordstrom Eye and face makeup settles easily into small wrinkles and creases in the skin, which is why priming the delicate area around your eyes is important. Not only will this primer make your eye area ready for makeup, but it’ll help moisturize the thin skin in that area, giving you a flawless base. Buy Here: $49

Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas Nordstrom Jersey pajamas help keep even the sweatiest sleepers cool. The breathable fabric helps wick moisture and heat away from your body, allowing you to sleep through the night without waking up in a puddle of your own sweat. Plus, this matching set looks adorable on. Buy Here: $47