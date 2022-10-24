11 Pairs of Rain and Snow Boots That Are Both Fashionable and Functional

Share

We rounded up our favorite snow and rain boots to get you through the harshest weather.

For better or for worse, the cold weather is here. You’re probably hauling your winter jackets and puffers out of storage, so you might as well make sure your feet are ready for the cooler temps, too. While we love heeled booties and comfortable sneakers, they don’t always hold up to slushy sidewalks and salty streets.

If you want to make it through the season and all of the wintry weather it brings, you have to have shoes that are tough — but it never hurts if they’re cute, too. Investing in a pair of sturdy, weather-ready boots will not only make walking in any kind of precipitation easier, but it makes getting out of the house faster. There’s nothing quite as annoying as having to dig through your closet to find that one pair of snow boots you swore you had from years ago when you really need them.

If you’re trudging through snow, wading through rain puddles, or bracing yourself against the coldest of winter winds, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t love the shoes you’re wearing. Here are some of our favorites for braving blizzards or sipping hot cocoa on a snow day.

Best Winter and Rain Boots

Everlane Rain Boot Everlane If you’re an Everlane obsessive, we love their take on the Chelsea rain boot. It features a versatile ankle height, a slip-resistant tread, and a custom-designed cushioned insole for walkable comfort. The rubber is easy to clean and the fit of the boot was designed to leave plenty of room for thick, comfy socks to keep you warm in the sleet and snow. $85 at Everlane

Hunter Refined Stitch Roll Top Sherpa Boots Hunter The name Hunter rings a lot of rain boot bells. We love their vintage take with this shearling winter boot that can be worn up or down. $150 at Hunter

Blundstone Chelsea Heeled Boots Zappos If you know anyone who owns Blundstones, you’ve probably heard them rave that they’re the absolute best winter shoe. We love this pair, which is a sophisticated take on their classic Chelsea boot. $220 at Zappos

L.L. Bean Bean Boots L.L.Bean L.L.Bean’s classic Bean Boots never go out of style. This shearling-lined style might be a little pricey, but trust us —you’ll have these boots forever. $249 at L.L.Bean

Marc Fisher Izzie Genuine Shearling Lace-Up Boot Nordstrom You’ve probably seen a number of people on the street sport these shearling boots from Marc Fisher. They come in several colors but we’re feeling the black to make them good for day and night. $249 at Nordstrom

Sorel Tivoli IV Waterproof Tall Winter Boot Nordstrom If you live in an arctic tundra (or are visiting one!) we recommend this pick from Sorel. Coming up almost to your knees, these boots are built to keep feet snug and dry no matter the conditions. They have a full faux-fur lining and a sole with some serious traction.

$165 at Nordstrom

Blundstone 1351 High-Top Chelsea Boot Zappos KCM commerce editor Katie P. swears by these boots for just about everything. From rainy walks with her dogs to dinner out with friends, the waterproof leather offers protection, and the elastic sides make them easy to slide on and off. Plus, the higher rise ensures your ankles are protected from cold winds and puddle splashes. $220 at Zappos

L.L.Bean Stonington Pull-On Boots L.L.Bean Combine the comfort of a sneaker and the durability of a Bean Boot, and you get this gorgeous leather bootie. Like a fine wine, this leather pair will age beautifully. Not only that, but a memory foam insole will ensure each step is comfortable, so you can easily wear them all day long without aching arches. $129 at L.L.Bean

Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot Nordstrom We’ve said it close to a million times, but this is by far one of our favorite boots out there. Reviewers agree, some highlighting how “sexy” they look for a chunky boot, with others rave about how easy they are to clean. Made from water-resistant leather, these Chelsea boots have a slight heel to give you some height, and it’s on sale now for 30 percent off (so it’s best to act fast before they sell out in your size). $70 Nordstrom Rack

Blondo Tessa Waterproof Boot Nordstrom Sure, you don’t want to go hiking in these babies, but you’ll look amazing wherever you’re headed in these surprisingly weatherproof boots. They masquerade as regular suede knee-highs, but you’ll be protected from slush, snow, rain, and whatever else mother nature throws at you. $220 at Nordstrom