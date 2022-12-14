How To Protect Your Hair From the Harsh Winter Winter

Share

Give your locks a little extra love this season.

While colder weather and the holiday season hold a lot of magic, there are some major downsides to winter when it comes to skin and hair care due to the lack of moisture. While you might already be accustomed to giving your skin a little extra attention this time of year, don’t overlook your locks. The lower temperatures lead to lower levels of humidity, which means the air is too crisp to nourish our hair. Plus, icy outdoor air combines with the drying effects of indoor heat to create ideal conditions for breakage and split ends to thrive. That’s right — your overly enthusiastic radiator is colluding against you, and the end result is a dull, frizzy mane.

Luckily for us, rich treatments like serums, oils, and masks can help replenish that moisture to restore your hair to all of its shiny magnificence. To help you out, we scoured our bathrooms — and the Internet — to find the best of these soothing products. We made sure to find products that suit a variety of hair textures and price points. If you’re an Amazon addict who wants to toss a $5 hair serum in the cart, we’ve got the perfect pick for you. If you want a customizable product from a smaller, up-and-coming brand, we’ve got you covered, too.

No matter your style or budget, we’re sure you’ll discover a product or two in here to soothe your winter hair woes. That way, you can stop fretting about your hair and turn to more important tasks, like indulging in a Hallmark movie, mixing yourself a festive cocktail (or mocktail!), and finally figuring out what you’ll wear to that holiday party.

15 Best Winter Hair Care Products

Kitsch ​Coconut Deep Conditioning Bar/Mask for Dry Damaged Hair Kitsch Looking for a hair care holiday travel companion? Opt for an easily packable bar made with healthy hair nutrients. This isn’t just any bar: This Kitsch conditioner is packed with enriching ingredients like coconut oil. It’s free of parabens, phthalates, silicones, and sulfates, so if you have frizz-prone or textured hair this formula is calling your name. $11 at Kitsch

Davines Nourishing Vegetarian Miracle Mask Davines Masks aren’t just for the face. This deep conditioning mask is so nourishing that even the driest, unruliest, brittlest, and most dandruff-prone hair will quickly soak it up. But Katie Couric Media’s editorial assistant, Diana Valenzuela, says this formula somehow never weighs down her hair. Volume and hydration? Talk about the best of both worlds. $44 at Davines

Prose Custom Hair Oil Prose In a perfect world, any drugstore find would work for any hair texture. But in real life, most of us have frustratingly finicky hair. If you’re at your wit’s end looking for the right formula, it might be time to get your hands on a custom product that’s made just for you. After a quick consultation, Prose will curate an oil formulated exactly to address your hair concerns. We specifically appreciate the customization option for oil, since it can notoriously eliminate volume or put you at risk of greasiness. $48 at Prose

Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum Amazon Many of us have been using Garnier products since we first began dabbling in drugstore hair care. But if you associate their products with your middle school dance hairdo, you’re missing out. The brand continues to develop nourishing products that are suitable for a surprising variety of hair types. Some buyers with curly and coarse hair say that this is their holy grail product. One reviewer writes, “I have very frizzy curly hair. This product works better than anything I have tried. It is also cheaper than anything I have tried. I highly recommend it.” $6 at Amazon

Captain Blankenship Hair & Scalp Serum Captain Blankenship This serum is chock full of notoriously healthy ingredients like jojoba oil, argan oil, seaweed, and camellia seed oil. Even better, the bottle features a spray cap, so you never have to worry about wasting precious product in between your fingers and your rings. $48 at CB

SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Hair Masque Target SheaMoisture is a classic curly girl budget brand, so if you have textured hair you’ll be sure to love this mask. If you have straight frizz-prone locks or a lot of breakage, though, this masque is still for you. The mafura oil will hydrate hair while manuka honey will target your scalp. $3 at Target

Satin Heatless Curling Set Kitsch If you love to curl your hair, you’re probably sick of hearing about damage. No judgment if you won’t part from your curling iron, but here’s a gentle reminder that winter weather can exacerbate the drying effects of heat styling. Luckily, you can still get body without the heat thanks to a recent wave of heatless curlers. We’re partial to this set from Kitsch because it’s made of 100 percent satin, which is extra gentle on hair. $14 at Kitsch

Davines Nourishing Oil Davines Are you a devoted multitasker? This super-strength oil is somehow heavy-duty enough to nourish the driest of hair and clean and gentle enough that you can use it on your skin. Since it’s free of polyethylene glycols, artificial colors, and silicones, it’s even suitable to remove makeup, according to one buyer: “I use the Davines Authentic Nourishing Oil to remove my foundation makeup, and my face is left clean and moisturized with this wonderful product.” $48 at Davines

Prose Custom Pre-Shampoo Hair Mask Prose We’re used to applying hair masks post-shampoo, but Prose disagrees with this method. According to them, your hair’s cuticle is actually more receptive to this product before washing. And since this is Prose, you know the drill: After you breeze through a consultation, the company will curate a formula specific to your needs. $42 at Prose

John Frieda Frizz Ease Amazon Was anyone else’s life totally revolutionized by Frizz Ease? This unbelievably affordable hair serum was launched in 1989 and has been on shelves ever since — around the world, one bottle sells every 30 seconds. It’s under $10 and still receives glowing reviews for endless silky hair results. A word to the wise, though: This product is silicone-based, so you might have to forgo this pick if you’re staunchly silicone-free. $10 at Amazon

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil Target Who doesn’t love an affordable, accessible Target find? This Mielle oil is a stand-out because it’s formulated to treat almost all hair types — from 3A to 4C. It also works splendidly on braids, chemically treated hair, and weaves. $10 at Target

Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength Scalp Oil and Hair Oil Deep Treatment Target This oil specifically targets and protects from breakage in hair types ranging from 3B to 4C. We love that this product delivers on its promise — which is evident from many, many rave reviews: “This oil leaves my hair so shiny and soft. It also helps so much with my dry scalp.” $13 at Target

Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum Amazon If you’re concerned about winter dryness but can’t be pried away from your curling or flat iron, here’s one for you. Pair this Paul Mitchell serum with your heat styling routine to prevent frizz and reduce your styling time. Buyers love the perfectly smooth results and the juicy green apple scent. One note: This is another silicone-based option, so only purchase if you’re OK with that. $27 at Amazon

PATTERN Beauty Jojoba Oil Hair Serum Pattern If you have a curly, coily, or tight texture, you probably already know (and love) Pattern. Their jojoba hair serum is jam-packed with safflower oil, jojoba oil, rosehip oil, olive oil, and lavender oil. Plus, this formula is pretty versatile: It can work wonders on its own or be integrated into other products. $25 at Pattern