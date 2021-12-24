Share

You’re about to score some major deals.

Even though the holidays are behind us, we’ve still got a new year to celebrate and new goals to tackle! As 2021 comes to a close, it’s only fair to treat yourself to some new clothes and accessories, right? After all, you’re going to need some new workout gear to ace those 2022 resolutions. Thankfully, Lululemon has a ton of post-holiday specials that will be amazing additions to your wardrobe — both workout clothes and everyday outfits.

The brand is offering some serious finds for the post-holiday shopping season in every category, including men’s, women’s, and accessories. From classic pieces like Wunder Under leggings to newer items like down vests, there’s something for just about anyone. Whether you’re choosing to treat yourself or a friend or loved one, you’re guaranteed to save some money during Lululemon’s specials.

Starting December 24 at 7 p.m. (and ending on January 4), certain items will be marked down, so be sure to act fast if there’s something specific you’re looking for. Sizes tend to sell out quickly anyway, so we can only imagine how fast things will go with deals like these. Read on for the items we’re eyeing (and probably adding to our carts).

Warpstreme High-Rise 7/8 Jogger There’s something about this jogger that makes it an absolute wardrobe warrior. It’s not too casual, but it’s not too dressy either. A cropped leg keeps things feeling on-trend, while the front seam on the legs dresses the piece up a bit. These are the work-appropriate joggers we have been waiting for! BUY HERE

Down For It All Vest You can never go wrong with a warm layering piece. This vest is not only super warm, but it’s flattering, too. You won’t be worrying about looking like Marty McFly in this one, even if you choose to go for the red color. In warmer months, you can wear it on its own for a little extra warmth. It’s even water-resistant. BUY HERE

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight Time to stock up on your favorite leggings! The Wunder Unders are some of Lululemon’s most popular leggings, and for good reason. Not only are they beyond comfortable, but they’re super flattering. A high waist keeps you feeling supported, and the soft fabric feels like butter on your skin — in the best way. BUY HERE

Perfectly Oversized Crew We’re so glad that oversized sweatshirts are in style. Is there anything more comfortable to wear while you’re out running errands or lounging at home? This perfectly oversized version comes in 13 different colors, so best of luck choosing just one. BUY HERE

Adapt and Align Bra If you’re tired of feeling smooshed while you’re in the middle of your yoga flow, we’re right there with you. This strappy bra is cute enough to peek out from whatever top you’re wearing, but it still offers support while you’re working out. The band is adjustable too, so you can tighten it for more intense workouts or loosen it if you don’t need as much support. BUY HERE

City Sweat Pullover Hoodie He deserves a new sweatshirt, too. The raglan sleeves on this hoodie make it a little more chic than the average one, and we’re in love with this emerald green color. BUY HERE

City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide-Leg High Rise 7/8 Length Pant Just as comfy as yoga pants and cute enough for brunch, these wide-leg trousers are a versatile piece for any wardrobe. The wide leg is super flattering and comfortable, so you won’t be bothered by wearing real pants for a whole day. BUY HERE

Surge Linerless Short These shorts are great for just about any workout, from lifting to running. They’re light as air and made from 100 percent recycled polyester. Win-win. BUY HERE

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length There’s no reason to not stock up on these breathable tanks while you still can. They’re seamless so you won’t chafe while you run or train, and they come in 14 different colors. BUY HERE

Textured Fleece 1/2 Zip Snuggle up in this wine-colored fuzzy half-zip while you drink a glass of merlot, and you’ve got yourself a relaxed Friday night. This sweatshirt will feel like you’re wearing your favorite weighted blanket, and it has pockets to keep your phone (and hands) safe and warm. BUY HERE

Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Keep warm on chilly morning runs with this long sleeved base layer (that’s cute enough to wear on its own). There are thumb holes to keep your sleeves from riding up while you work out, and it’s also seamless to keep you from chafing. BUY HERE