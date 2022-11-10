Gift Guide November 10, 2022

The Best Gifts of 2022

By Katie Couric Media

Katie, John, and the rest of Katie Couric Media share our must-have holiday treasures.

katie's gifts for women

Best Gifts for Women in 2022 — According to Katie

Katie shares her favorite items to give the ladies in her life.
molner's holiday gift suggestions

Molner-Approved Presents

We tapped Katie’s husband for tips — and he’s a picky shopper.
curated by you holiday gift guide

The Best Gifts to Give this Holiday, According to You

Here’s what you bought in bulk this year. (By the way, you have great taste.)
team kcm staff picks

What the Katie Couric Media Staff Is Gifting This Year

It might sound biased but…we have pretty good taste.
Holiday Gift Guide_50 Gifts for Men

The 50 Best Gifts for Any Man in Your Life

The ultimate guide to successfully celebrating the men in your life.
katie couric luxury gift guide

Surprisingly Affordable Treasures That Look Luxurious

Impress them with these expensive-looking finds that cost less than you’d think.
Holiday Gift Guide_Small Gifts

Small and Sweet Treats Perfect for Hanukkah, Stockings, and Gift Exchanges

We say some of the best gifts come in small packages.
collage of gifts

Our Go-to Gifts From Amazon for the Holidays

For all your last-minute gift-giving needs.
unique holiday gifts

10 Unique Presents To Impress the Person Who Has Everything

These will wow even the most difficult recipient.
Katie's Shop products on sparkly background

Gift With Purpose With These Specialty Finds From Katie’s Shop

Shop outside the box with brands we love and admire.
athleisure holiday gift guide

11 Gifts for Those Who Live and Breathe Athleisure

Give the priceless gift of being comfy yet ready for anything.
holiday gifts by price point

Our Ultimate Guide To Gift-Giving Based on Your Budget

100 guaranteed-to-please treasures, organized by price point.

