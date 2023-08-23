Ready, Set, Shop! These Labor Day Deals Are Unbelievable

Share

Even though we’re sad to start putting away our swimsuits, we have to admit that we won’t miss how sweaty and swampy this summer has been. With Labor Day marking the unofficial beginning of fall, we’re looking forward to pulling out our favorite boots and most comfortable jeans to prepare for what is arguably the season with the best style.

And while we’re at it, we plan to take full advantage of the Labor Day Weekend sales to refresh our wardrobes and homes on the cheap. Whether you’re in the market for a new mattress, want to freshen up your skincare routine, or feel the need to replace those boots you’ve worn to pieces, there are a slew of retailers offering markdowns through Labor Day weekend.

It’s grueling to try and keep track of all your favorite brands’ deals and sales, so we did the research for you. Here’s our comprehensive list of all the can’t-miss sales we’ll be shopping throughout the long weekend — starting with the ones we’re particularly stoked about — along with the products we already added to our carts.

Best Labor Day Sales 2023

If you’ve been debating whether to buy that piece of furniture or vacuum you’ve been eyeing for months, now’s the time. Furniture, appliances, décor, and bedding are up to 60 percent off at Wayfair right now. We vote that you add this Dyson that’s currently discounted to your cart before it sells out.

If you’ve let your wellness routine slide a little over the summer, you’re not alone. Take advantage of Ritual’s 40 percent off sale (live through September 5) to stock up on your favorite multivitamins and get back on top of things. We’re huge fans of Ritual’s tailored approach, with options for women ages 18 and up and women ages 50 and up.

You can always count on J.Crew to markdown trendy pieces and wardrobe basics during a holiday weekend. Right now, you can save up to 50 percent off already marked-down styles, like this vacation-ready dress, and you can also save up to 50 percent off select full-price items until August 21. Now’s the time to fill your closet with tomato girl summer essentials.

Even though the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale just wrapped, you can still find plenty of deals on clothes, accessories, and housewares. We’re the first to say we hate thinking about summer ending, but this chic coat will make the impending winter a bit more tolerable.

It’s muscle memory to automatically peruse Amazon when holiday sales approach, so consider this a gentle reminder to start checking the site for top deals across electronics, fashion, and home goods. We love to roundup our favorite Amazon products year-round, but our top pick of the moment? This affordable set of bedsheets that boasts over 66,000 five-star reviews.

Have kids heading off to college or just need to update your personal tech? Head over to Best Buy to score major deals on laptops, TVs, and more.

Save big on designer clothing and accessories at Saks Fifth Avenue right now. Some items are up to 70 percent off, which is the perfect reason to finally buy that wardrobe investment you’ve been eyeing. From now until September 4, select Tory Burch items are on sale for up to 30 percent off, too.

Best Labor Day 2023 Clothing and Accessories Sales

Summer is coming to an end, so it’s time to swap out sandals for boots. We’ve got our eyes on these waterproof ones from Sorel, but Zappos has hundreds of other styles on sale, too — including our favorite cushy Hokas, trendy clogs, and more.

There’s nothing wrong with a little smoothing action every now and again. Everything from flirty tennis skorts to items from Katie’s favorite airplane-ready AirEssentials collection is on sale. You can also, of course, score some major deals on shapewear.

The only thing better than one sale is two! The Madewell sale section is overflowing with gorgeous picks right now, ranging from fall-ready jackets to vintage-inspired jeans. If you’re in the market for the perfect fall dress, may we suggest this one in olive? They’re also offering $50 off any jeans bought in-store when you trade in an old pair to be recycled until September 11.

Premium leather goods for up to half off? Yes, please. Coach is offering major savings on classic camera bags fit for a night out and sleek totes you can wear every day. If you’re not on the hunt for a new bag, be sure to check out the sale shoes and clothing, too.

As if Anthropologie wasn’t hard enough to resist, the sale section is packed with gorgeous dresses, home goods, and accessories right now. We’ve got our eyes on this ruffled maxi dress, which you could totally wear with these adorable espadrilles.

Tomato girl summer isn’t quite over yet — so why not add a lemon-printed tote or citrus-inspired sandal into your wardrobe? Right now, Kate Spade is offering free shipping and returns on full-price and sale items, which is a reason to splurge. Over 500 products are on sale right now, so we suggest looking through every page to make sure you don’t miss a great deal.

There’s no such thing as too many shoes, ever. Score up to 50 percent off sandals, heels, boots, and more in Vince Camuto’s sale section.

Known for their no-nonsense bra designs and sleek underwear, Cuup is offering up to 60 percent off select styles, no code needed. The brand carries 53 different bra sizes in five silhouettes, so there’s plenty to choose from.

Let’s face it: Working out is more fun when you have cute clothes to do it in. Thankfully, athleisure has also become acceptable to wear outside of the gym and your house, so you can stock up on versatile essentials from Athleta’s sale section. Items like sports bras and leggings are already up to 60 percent off ahead of Labor Day.

You can always score beautiful pieces at reduced prices from Everlane’s sale section, but when they’re up to 70 percent off the original price? That feels even sweeter. In preparation for fall, Everlane is offering 25 percent off best-selling styles and up to 70 percent off all summer staples.

Best Labor Day 2023 Home Sales

Dreaming of a full night’s sleep? Us too. If you spend the night sweaty and miserable, now is the time to upgrade to bamboo sheets. Cozy Earth’s semi-annual sale runs from now until August 21, and you can save up to 25 percent off bedding and loungewear. Want to save more? Use the code LABORDAY September 1-4 for 30 percent off.

You know what? Sometimes bigger is better. Our Place just created larger version of the beloved Always Pan, which gives you more room to roast, fry, and steam to your heart’s content. And from August 22 to September 6, you can save 25 percent on all of Our Place’s goodies during their Goodbye Summer sale.

For empty nesters looking to redecorate a newly vacant bedroom, consider Brooklinen a one-and-done bedding shop. You can save through bundling sheets, comforters, and duvet covers, and the brand has marked down certain colors and styles, including this set that commerce editor Katie P. swears by. The percale fabric keeps her cool on the sweatiest of nights, even in her air conditioner-less apartment.

Brooklinen $139.00 Classic Percale Core Sheet Set $89+ at Brooklinen

Look, we love this mattress so much that we wrote a whole story about it. Investing in a new mattress is a financial doozy no matter what time of year it is, but being able to take 10 percent off the total price makes it more bearable.

Sweet dreams are made of this: 20 percent off all mattresses at Casper — including this editor-tested one. You can also save up to 20 percent on pillows, and up to 50 percent on adjustable bed bases until September 12.

You’ll always get more and save more when you invest in a set of cookware from Great Jones. Save up to $125 by opting to curate your kitchen with a set of gorgeous pots and pans, or upgrade your baking game by snagging some new baking sheets, which are also discounted for the holiday (to prep you for Thanksgiving, surely).

No one likes vacuuming, but saving $200 on a high-tech Dyson does make it a bit more fun. Detect the smallest particles of dust with the built-in laser technology of the cordless V12 vacuum, which can run for an hour on a full charge.

When it comes to this sale, you don’t lose if you snooze. Whether you’re in the market for a memory foam or hybrid mattress, both styles are on sale for 33 percent off for first-time customers. Bed bases and bedding are on sale, too, for up to 40 percent off.

Best Labor Day 2023 Beauty and Wellness Sales

Celebrating Labor Day weekend and beauty, Dermstore is offering up to 30 percent off top brands, including Olaplex, Elemis, Paula’s Choice, and more.

Stock up on toe-curling toys at MysteryVibe’s Labor Day Weekend sale. The brand will be offering up to 25 percent off on the much-loved bendable vibrators Crescendo 2 and Poco, as well as 30 percent off the Legato, the world’s first flexible vulva and labia vibrator (perfect for those who find clitoral stimulation too intense).

From August 29 to September 10, you can save 25 percent on Act + Acre’s nourishing scalp care products. Whether you suffer from a dry scalp, hair loss, or just want to keep your hair and scalp healthy, the brand’s trichologist-approved and -created products will become an essential part of your routine. Commerce editor Katie Pittman swears by the scalp exfoliator, which gently removes dead skin and buildup without irritating her sensitive skin.

Act + Acre $48 Act + Acre BHA Salicylic Acid Scalp Exfoliator $36 at Act + Acre

Whether your aches and pains are from sleeping on your neck funny or an intense workout, a massage gun can help soothe cranky muscles. We’re partial to the ones from Therabody, especially this mini massager, which is part of Therabody’s Labor Day sale from August 20 to September 9.

With the code GLOW September 4 through 7, you can score 20 percent off site-wide at Lovers on everything from high-tech sex toys to sexy lingerie. If you’re interested in trying something new, we suggest checking out the Playboy Pleasures line, which has toys that vibrate, thrust, tickle, and more.

Looking to treat your furry friend to a little something? Score 25 percent off the essentials at Wild One. Whether you need to upgrade ripped-apart toys for something durable and aesthetically pleasing or need a new harness for walks, now is the time to buy.