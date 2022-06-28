Our Favorite Avocado Mattress is on Sale for July 4th — Here’s Why We Love It

Share

It’s worth the investment — but you’ll sleep even better if you snag it while it’s on sale.

Getting a good night’s sleep is a precious thing, and for some reason, it seems to come rarely. If you find yourself tossing and turning or waking up in the morning with aches and pains from sleeping on a too soft, too hard, or just plain old mattress, it’s probably time to upgrade.

Take it from me, KCM’s commerce editor: After years of sleeping on a hand-me-down mattress, I finally took the plunge and got a new one. Honestly, buying a new mattress felt like my biggest “adult” purchase ever. Sure, I pay my own rent and bills, but something about committing to a product I would possibly spend every night of the next 15 to 20 years of my life with felt pretty important.

I wanted something that was made sustainably, would be supportive enough to comfortably sleep on my sides and stomach, and most of all was firm but not too firm. I’d been sleeping on a memory foam mattress for a few years, and I was constantly finding myself sunken into the middle of the bed each night, sweaty and confused. In a perfect world, this new mattress would allow me to sleep through the night without having to climb my way to the edge of the bed in the morning and drenching the entire thing in the process.

Why I bought the Avocado Green Mattress

After months and months of searching for the Goldilocks of mattresses, I determined that the Avocado Green Mattress would be the perfect fit for me: It’s made with organic materials that are sustainably harvested, it combines traditional springs and a plush pillow top for support, and the entire mattress is wrapped in a cotton-wool blend fabric that naturally wicks away heat from your body.

Here’s how it works: Avocado creates mattresses on an order basis, so it can take a few weeks for you to get yours. However, that means they’re never mass producing or overproducing products, which is way more sustainable than traditional mattress companies. Each mattress is handmade in the USA with organic materials like cotton, wool, and latex. Springs are individually wrapped in fabric so that they can better conform to your body and move on their own as opposed to in a big group.

Instead of using toxic and smelly glues to bring everything together, each Avocado mattress is gathered together with hand-tufted wool rosettes. Basically, layers of cotton, wool, latex (which acts as a sort of memory foam), and the springs are all sewn together to avoid using any adhesives that could off-gas harmful fumes. Plus, it’s beautiful to look at.

Avocado

My Avocado Green Mattress review

I’ve been sleeping on this thing for a little over a year now, and let me tell you, it’s like sleeping in a hotel bed every single night. I prefer it to anything I’ve ever slept on before, including my friend’s Tempurpedic mattress. I opted to add a pillowtop to the traditional Green Mattress, which adds a bit more of a plush feel. I have pretty chronic lower back pain from a past injury, so something that can conform to my body without swallowing me whole was perfect.

I’m a sweaty person generally, which is why I was shocked to find myself not waking up in the middle of the night to change my shirt, even when I shared the bed with my partner (and dog sometimes — I’m not ashamed to admit it!). Even with flannel sheets in the winter, I wake up refreshed and cool, all thanks to that cotton and wool wicking power.

Why you should try an Avocado mattress right now

Right now, you can score the Avocado Green Mattress for $100 off the regular price with the code USA — but they have other mattress models and organic clothing on sale for July 4, too! And if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your bed for a while, I wholeheartedly recommend this one. Even just writing about it has me dreaming about crawling into it and sleeping a full eight hours. There’s nothing quite like it.

If you’re not in the market for a mattress right now, here are some of our other favorite products from the brand that are also marked down for July 4. Act fast though: The sale ends July 11.

What to Buy from the Avocado 4th of July Sale

Avocado Green Mattress Avocado I know I just waxed poetic about this thing, but it’s really that good. Use code USA to get $100 off the mattress until July 11. Do note that the pillowtop is an additional $400 on top of the mattress price, but it’s well worth it. After all, you’ll be sleeping on this thing for years to come! Buy Here

