Katie’s Top 10 Fall Fashion Staples

Share

Cozy, chic, and comfy!

While we love the sunny days of summer, we’re ready to step outside without instantly being drenched in sweat. Fall is right around the corner, and with it comes fun home décor, fresh apple cider, and cozy clothes — and perhaps a pumpkin spice latte. We don’t care if that makes us cheugy!

Building a fall wardrobe can be hard, which is why we turned to Katie to hear all about her staples for the season. For her, it’s all about having the basics, even though she does love to indulge in a fall trend or two. From her favorite jeans to versatile jackets, plush beanies to utilitarian boots, Katie shared what she finds herself wearing time and time again as the seasons change.

Even if you’ve still got your sweaters and jackets in storage or stuffed in the back of a closet, you can at least start to think about what you’ll be putting on this upcoming season and what items may need a refresh. Or, if you’re anything like us, you’ve already pulled out your fall home décor and pumpkin candles, ready to welcome the season with open arms. Here’s what Katie suggests having in your fall wardrobe, whether you’re looking forward to the season or soaking up the last few days of summer.

A classic Barbour jacket Nordstrom Katie loves a classic Barbour jacket because of the high-quality construction, but they’re also extremely practical. The high price tag is a bit of a doozy, but a waterproof jacket like this will last you a lifetime, and it may even become something you wear for the majority of the fall season. Buy Here: $395

Sara Campbell Garter Stitch Sweater Sara Campbell Consider this the perfect transitional piece. We all have to admit we’ve put on a sweater in the morning only to find it’s a little too sweaty by the afternoon. Opting for a breathable fabric like cotton can save you from overheating in your top, even on warmer days. This one is by Sara Campbell, who makes Katie’s favorite Sheri pants, and it comes in three different colors. Buy Here: $198

Sh*t That I Knit Beanies Sh*t That I Knit Keep your noggin protected from the brisk breeze and hide a bad hair day with Katie’s go-to beanie. Made by artisans in Lima, Peru, from sustainably sourced materials, this merino wool number will keep you warm on the coldest of days, and it’s even topped off with an adorable pom-pom. Buy Here: $75

Ankle Rain Boots J.Crew There’s nothing wrong with a knee-high pair of wellies, but they can get awfully heavy if you have to walk around in them for any length of time. These ankle rain boots are lightweight and completely waterproof, so you can splash in puddles without fear of getting your feet soaked. Katie loves these because they’re easy to slip on and off, and they look cute on non-rainy days, too. Buy Here: $43

Talbots Vest Talbots Layering is your best friend during the changing seasons, especially if you find yourself getting hot and cold throughout the day. This microvest is a staple for Katie, as it’s lightweight and thin, but it will keep you warm on chilly evenings. It can also be easily layered over tops or under jackets for some extra warmth. Buy Here: $90

Derek Lam Sailor Pants Saks Off 5th No matter what Gen-Z says, we are sticking to our high-waisted pants over low-rise ones. We’ll take their word that skinny jeans are out, though. This pair of flared trousers has nautical-inspired buttons up both sides of the waist, giving them a slightly dressier feel than a plain pair. Do be warned that the inseam on this pair is pretty long, so you may have to look into getting them hemmed if you’re on the shorter side like Katie. Buy Here: $140

Everlane Way-High Jeans Everlane Sticking with the high-waist theme, these jeans are loved by both Katie and team KCM as a whole. A super high-rise waist keeps you feeling supported and covered, and thanks to the slight stretch in the denim, you never feel like you’re being squeezed too much. These jeans come in two inseam sizes and a curvy fit. Buy Here: $98

J.Crew Corduroy Pant J.Crew The ‘70s are back, baby! It seems like everyone has been embracing the mod styles of the decade with groovy patterns, bell bottoms, and ascots, and we’re happy to announce that corduroy is making a comeback, too. Katie has this pair in a dark green color that’s no longer available, but she says the stretchy fit is everything. We’re eyeing the cappuccino color — and it’s currently on sale. Buy Here: $90

Jenni Kayne Cocoon Cardigan Jenni Kayne A simple cardigan is a year-round staple, but Katie likes to upgrade to a soft and cuddly cashmere one in the fall and winter. This one from Jenni Kayne is slightly oversized for a lived-in look and feel, but it’s not so big that you’ll feel like you’re drowning in it. You can easily wear it open, buttoned up, cinched with a belt, or tied around your shoulders — the styling possibilities are endless. Buy Here: $445