The 10 Most Effective Massage Guns — Including Molner’s Favorite

Share

You may find you like these massage guns more than frequent visits to the physical therapist.

Long days on your feet, strenuous workouts, and even sitting for too long can lead to sore, tight muscles and knots. While we’d all love to have someone to give us a deep-tissue massage at our disposal, it’s unfortunately not easily attainable. Massage guns offer targeted, percussive movements for deep-tissue muscle release and a quicker recovery time after workouts or any time you have tense, achy muscles.

While you always want to consult a doctor before using any kind of therapy device after an injury or possible injury, massage guns are a great way to ease daily aches and pains or tense muscles and tendons that don’t require medical attention. A massage gun looks pretty intimidating — after all, it’s often built like a gun with an oscillating arm that repeatedly strikes the area you point it in, but they’re great for reaching areas you can’t with your hands or a foam roller, like your shoulders, lower back, and parts of your legs.

The device works by delivering targeted bursts of pressure to the area you place it in, striking hard enough to help release the muscle beneath the skin. A rubbery head, normally either in a sphere or flat circle shape, can pinpoint specific areas more precisely than a foam roller or other technique, increasing blood flow to the area that is tight or sore. While most people use a massage gun as a recovery device, you can also use it pre-workout to help prevent possible soreness or tightness. Intrigued? Here are the 10 best massage guns at varying price points to look into before your next sweat session.

Achedaway Pro Amplitude Massage Gun If you want to find relief sooner rather than later, it’s always nice to know you have Amazon Prime shipping on your side. This massage gun by AchedAway is on the pricier side, but for good reason. The strike distance is about 6mm more than that of other massage guns, meaning it can more deeply target and release muscle tension. The gun also comes with four interchangeable massage heads so you can correctly target aches and pains. The soft, rounded head is great for anywhere; the aluminum flat head is great anywhere as well, especially larger areas; the bullet head is made for super-targeted pressure, for releasing trigger points; and a fork head is for areas around the neck and spine. To top it off, the set comes with a carrying case for all the parts and charger, keeping everything nice and tidy. buy here

Therabody Theragun Prime The Theragun is a celebrity favorite, with ambassadors including tennis star Maria Sharpova and dancer Julianne Hough. Not only does the device deliver targeted massage to problem areas, but it comes with four different massage heads to customize the pressure and depth of each use. On top of that, you can connect the gun to an app that suggests massage routines based on your activity levels. For example, if you’ve been sitting in an office chair for a few hours and your Apple watch or phone notes that, the Theragun app may suggest a glute and low-back routine for muscle activation. It’s also one of Molner’s gym essentials, so we know it’s good stuff. buy here

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device If you prefer something that’s smaller, the Hyperice massage gun could be best for you. The size makes it easier to carry around, but it doesn’t skimp on any of the benefits that would come with a full-sized massage gun. There are five different massage heads to work different group of muscles, and the gun can last for about two and a half hours on a single charge. It also can connect to the HyperSmart app, which has massage routines and techniques you can follow in real time. You can also customize the intensity of the massage gun from the app. buy here

Fitpulse Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes Most massage guns will cost you over $100, which is why we were amazed to find this model at $70. The massage gun comes with 10 different heads for all-over use, a carrying case to keep parts together, and a charger. The device can up to six hours on a single charge, longer than most others, and offers 30 different massage speeds. It doesn’t connect to an app or come with video guidance, but the number of features it has for the price is well worth it. buy here

HoMedics Pro Series II Percussion Massager Fans of acupressure will appreciate the fact that this massage gun actually comes with an acupressure head, allowing you to use the small prongs on it for extra-precise relief. HoMedics are known for their reliable home devices like heaters and air purifiers, but their massage devices do not disappoint. This device comes with six different massage heads for different parts of the body and offers six different massage speeds. An LCD touchscreen on the gun is where you can control the speed and settings, which is convenient and easy to navigate. buy here

RENPHO Massage Gun Another budget friendly option is this one from Renpho. This massage gun comes with six different massage heads, offers 20 different percussion speeds, and has an eight-hour battery life. While that stacks up pretty evenly to other massage guns, this one is also extremely quiet for those who are annoyed by the vibrating sounds other devices make while in use. buy here

Sharper Image Mini Massage Gun For those who want the option to bring a massage gun with them wherever they go, this is great for stowing in a gym bag or purse. It’s a little larger than the palm of your hand, but thin enough that it won’t feel heavy or burdensome when you’re using it. There are four interchangeable massage heads and four speed settings to choose from, which is fewer than larger models, but still enough to ease tense muscles in a pinch. buy here

Therabody Theragun Mini Fans of Therabody’s Theragun will appreciate this mini version. It doesn’t have the same Bluetooth compatibility that the full-sized one has, but it still delivers strong strikes for muscle release. It’s small enough to fit into a bag or large jacket pocket, and it can last up to two and half hours on a single charge. There are not any interchangeable heads with this model, but it’s made for on-the-go use when you probably wouldn’t need to swap them out anyway. buy here

TheraBody Theragun PRO Looking to go all out? This set from Therabody is the most elite (and most expensive) of all the brand’s products. The massage gun has a telescoping arm that can be adjusted to different angles for hard-to-reach areas, and it comes with six different massage heads. The battery can last up to two and a half hours on a single charge, but if that’s not enough, it comes with a spare battery. You can control the speed and intensity of the massage through the app or the device’s built-in LED screen, giving you total customization when it comes to using it how you need it. buy here