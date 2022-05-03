Make a Splash in These Stylish and Sophisticated Swimsuits

Share

You can still look sleek and sexy without feeling skimpy and uncomfortable.

Summer is right around the corner, and with it comes beach vacations, days spent by the pool, and (hopefully) lots of time soaking up the sun. SPF is a must on these days (and every day), but a good swimsuit comes in a close second. Not only will a suit ensure you can take part in whatever activities you want to, but it also protects those most sensitive areas of your body from harmful UV rays.

No matter whether you prefer a one-piece or a more modest two-piece set, there are plenty of options that offer comfortable coverage without being frumpy or unflattering. Retro styles like high-waisted bikini bottoms and bra-like tops are making a comeback, and sporty, high-coverage styles are popular right now, too.

Whether you want something that you can comfortably lounge in or something suited for playing a game of beach volleyball, we’ve rounded up the best swimsuits for older women that can be worn for both. Every style we’ve included offers support for larger busts, too, so you won’t be left feeling like you have to cover up or opt for a supportive suit that doesn’t fit your style.

The Best Swimsuits for Older Women

Andie Swim Corsica One-Piece This smoothing suit is so chic we’re tempted to wear it as a bodysuit. Andie is known for its uber flattering suits, like the best-selling Jetties silhouette, and the brand also creates pieces made from eco-friendly fabrics, like this one. The pastel color is beautiful on any skin tone, and the open back detail allows you to show some skin without feeling overexposed. buy here

Line in the Sand 3/4 Swim Leggings Looking for something that can easily go from the gym to the beach and back again? These cropped leggings are designed to be worn in the water, and the 3/4 length keeps them from feeling too hot in the summer. For those who need a little extra sun protection, leggings are a great option. Katie loves these for hiking, pickleball, and just about everything in between! buy here

Carve Stinson Tankini Top The middle ground between a bikini and one-piece? The tankini. Just as the name implies, this tank-style swim top has more coverage than a skimpy bikini but offers flexibility in terms of choosing a matching or contrasting bottom. For a seamless look, go for a bottom in the same pattern or color, or you can always pair a pattern with a solid to mix things up. buy here

Summersalt Sidestroke Swimsuit This universally flattering swimsuit comes in 11 different colors and patterns, all of which we are obsessed with. The one-shoulder design creates a slimming diagonal pattern across your body, and it wraps around to show a flirty open back. Despite the keyhole detail, the rest of the suit isn’t revealing or cut too high, so you don’t feel overly exposed while wearing it. buy here

Girlfriend Collective Isla Wrap Tie One Piece Girlfriend Collective is known for its sustainable workout wear, but did you know that they also make swimwear that’s just as eco-friendly? Created from regenerated nylon, this wrap-style swimsuit not only decreases textile waste but also gives back. One percent from each purchase is given to Healthy Seas, an organization that helps remove marine litter (like fishing nets) from the ocean. buy here

Knix High Rise Bikini Bottom The beauty of a simple bathing suit bottom or top is that you can mix and match it with just about anything, especially if you go with a neutral color. This high-rise bottom has moderate coverage on the booty (so no wedgies or uncomfortable riding up), but high-cut legs add a sexy touch. buy here

J. Crew Ruched One-Shoulder One-Piece Sometimes less is more — and that’s just the case with this ruched one-shoulder suit from J. Crew. The material is made from recycled water bottles, helping keep plastic out of the ocean. A thick shoulder strap keeps your girls supported (as does the padding if you choose not to remove it), and ruching on the sides cinches you in at the waist. buy here

Old Navy Longline Underwire Swim Top Want to snag a swim set for under $50 total? Run to Old Navy. This longline, underwire top is currently on sale for $30 (and comes in sizes XS to 4X), and you can get a pair of matching bottoms for $20. Want some variety? Patterned bottoms in the same color are only $12. buy here

Abercrombie Curve Love Wide Strap Underwire Top Underwire swimsuits definitely offer support, but they can sometimes look less like a bikini top and more like a nursing bra. Thankfully, Abercrombie created supportive, underwire tops with thick straps and sexy cuts that don’t skimp on comfort. The brand’s Curve Love line is specifically made for people with D-F cups, and they ensure the band fits proportionally to the cup size. buy here

Spanx Adjustable High-Rise Swim Brief There’s nothing wrong with wanting a little sculpting action built into your swimsuit. Spanx created these adjustable high-rise briefs for just that. The bottoms are made from double-layered fabric, which offers some extra support by smoothing the tummy area. Drawstrings on the sides allow you to scrunch the legs up as high as you’d like, so you can channel your inner Baywatch lifeguard if you want. buy here

Cuup Balconette Underwire Swim Top From the brand behind comfortable, supportive bras that are beautiful in their simplicity, Cuup has dived into making bikinis that are equally as comfortable. They have three styles of bikini tops (plunge, balconette, and scoop), all of which have adjustable straps and an adjustable band. You can take a fit quiz to see what style and size will fit you best, and you also have the option to try before you buy, keeping an item for up to seven days before deciding to keep or return it. buy here

Lululemon Ribbed Wrap-Back Long-Sleeve One-Piece Your arms and chest will be protected from the sun on bright days thanks to this long-sleeved number. Bright pink adds a fun summery feel to the otherwise modest swimsuit, and the crossover back and cutout keep the suit from feeling boring. Because there’s more fabric with this one, reviewers mention it does feel slightly restrictive when wet. However, it’s great for someone seeking coverage and the ability to go into the pool, as long as they aren’t doing laps. buy here

YouSwim Verve Two-Piece A swimsuit that grows with your body may seem too good to be true, but YouSwim has perfected it in a multitude of styles. Smocked fabric allows the suit to gently hug your curves, even on days when you’re feeling extra bloated. The longline cut on this bikini top not only offers more coverage, but it leaves plenty of room for your breasts. While we wouldn’t recommend this style for a game of volleyball or paddle ball, it’s great for swimming and reading by the pool. buy here

Everlane V-Neck One-Piece If you want to show off a little bit of cleavage, a deep v-neck with supportive and adjustable straps is the way to go. This one from Everlane is made with 82 percent recycled nylon and is chic enough to wear under a pair of linen trousers to the tiki bar for post-beach drinks. buy here