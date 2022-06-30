This Casper Mattress Passed Our Snooze Test — And It’s on Sale!

Share

Have sweet dreams while saving money on a new bed.

Sleep is the foundation of being a functional human being: It recharges you after a long day, sets you up for a successful next day, and gives your body time to heal and reset. We all know sleep is critical to living a healthy, happy life — so why is it always so hard to get enough?

I can fall asleep anywhere — trains, cars, airplanes, you name it — but that doesn’t mean I sleep well anywhere. Case and point: My partner’s old bed (If you all haven’t noticed yet, I’m really passionate about sleeping and mattresses). The two of us don’t live together and are long-distance, so there’s a lot of (tiring) travel involved. Being able to spend the night together, even if we’re both asleep, is pretty sweet (excuse my mushiness, please). Sleeping on the mattress he’s had since he was a child? Not so much.

To give you the short version of the story, his bed was a hand-me-down from his parents that he’s had his entire life. To put this into perspective, most mattress makers recommend a new mattress every eight to 10 years, so if you factor in the fact that his parents owned this thing before he did, he was at least 25 years overdue for an upgrade.

While I was hunting for a bed that would satisfy both me and my partner, I came across the Casper Hybrid: cooling, supportive, and pretty affordable — and they’ll even take your old bed away for you for a small fee. You probably know about Casper because it was one of the first bed in a box companies to gain popularity a few years ago, and I’ve learned it was for good reason.

Why I chose the Casper Hybrid Mattress

Because this isn’t my bed, I wanted to be sure it was something my partner could live with sleeping in every single night. A hybrid mattress combines the support of a traditional spring mattress with the cushion of a memory foam one, which seemed like a great combo for the two of us. He can sleep on just about any surface (however, he did want me to point out that, unlike me, he cannot sleep while moving in a plane or car), while I need more support for my back and hips to wake up feeling like I wasn’t hit by a bus.

We are also both hot sleepers, so having a bed with proper ventilation was key to us not drenching the mattress in sweat every night. The Casper Hybrid comes wrapped in a soft, cotton blend material that actually allows the layers underneath to breathe. Those layers, composed of ventilated foam for cushion and individually wrapped steel coils for even more airflow, help wick heat away from your body so you stay cool at night. If you’re a really hot sleeper, Casper makes a Wave Hybrid Snow mattress that’s designed to keep you cool in the warmest of conditions. We found the original hybrid version to be cool enough.

I like something more firm for a mattress, so the fact that the Casper Hybrid has zones of different densities of foam stood out to me. There are softer foams near the head and foot of the bed, but the middle has thicker foam to support your back and hips.

Casper

My Casper Hybrid Mattress review

My partner and I have been sleeping on the mattress for a couple of months now, and it’s safe to say we both love it. He got to try it out before I did, and he actually said that he did notice a difference from his old mattress (trust me, this is a huge endorsement from him). When I got to sleep on it for the first time, I woke up the next morning without severe lower back and hip pain, which felt like a miracle.

Despite having a top foam layer, the mattress does keep us both cool at night. He has two larger dogs who tend to make their way into bed with us throughout the night, and even with four (or five, if my dog joins — it’s crowded for sure) bodies in the bed, we all stay cool and comfortable. I can sleep on my side without feeling like springs are jabbing into me, and my boyfriend can sleep on his back without sinking into the bed, too.

Why you should try a Casper mattress right now

Right now, you can score the Casper Hybrid Mattress for $325 off the regular price without a code (it’ll automatically show up discounted in your cart) — but they have other mattress models and bedding on sale for July 4, too! In fact, you can get up to $600 off mattresses and up to 50 percent off everything else online right now. And if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your bed for a while, I definitely recommend this one. I’ve been sleeping like a baby at my partner’s house since we upgraded.



If you’re not in the market for a mattress right now, here are some of our other favorite products from the brand that are also marked down for July 4, including cooling bedding. Act fast though: The sale ends July 11.

What to Buy from the Casper 4th of July Sale

Casper Hug Body Pillow Casper If you’re a side sleeper (or just like to cuddle), a body pillow can offer support and cushion for your hips and legs while you sleep. I like to add a pillow between my knees if my hips are especially achy, which is why this body-length pillow is perfect for nights when I need some support. It can easily support my knees, but it’s also long enough to hug and use as a regular pillow at the same time. buy here

Casper Drift Attachable Headboard Casper Looking to add a new look to your bedroom? A headboard can totally change the way your bed and room look without breaking the bank. Casper recently debuted these beautiful upholstered headboards in two shapes, this one and the Bliss style, both of which come in a couple of different fabric options depending on your style. buy here