Share

From SPANX to Madewell to Peter Millar, all of our favorite brands are on sale at Nordstrom right now.

It’s that time of year: Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale is going on now through Jan. 2! And this year, they’re treating us to some MAJOR discounts from loads of our favorite brands. It’s pretty much the perfect excuse to upgrade your winter wardrobe with cozy go-tos (like PJ sets and velour sweatpants), luxe items (a new pair of UGG boots, anyone?), and athleisure gear. Let’s face it: who wants to buy anything full price these days? Not us!

And if your holiday plans were postponed due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, Nordstrom’s sale could be the silver lining you needed. ‘Cause if you waited until the last minute to get gifts for your loved ones and friends, now you can score great finds at a discount. For the men in your life, prices are slashed on super-soft sweaters by Peter Millar and Nordstrom’s line. And Madewell has a charming set of gold hoops that cost less than $15!



Not only do some of our top sale picks make lovable gifts, but most of these styles are elevated twists on classic wardrobe pieces that you can treat yourself to (and cherish for years to come). For example: if you’re in the market for a new pair of winter boots, you’ll definitely want to check out the four styles we’ve shared below. From over the knee to waterproof leather to combat styles, we scoured the sale to bring you the best of the best in footwear. And if you to update your workout collection, there are also plenty of affordable yet durable picks below from ZELLA and SPANX.

Below, shop our top 24 picks from Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale. Ready, set, shop!

Flannel Pajamas by PJ Salvage It’s the most wonderful time of year…to cozy up in cute PJs. While you’re at it, grab a cocktail to match this adorable printed set from PJ Salvage. Buy Here

Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie by UGG News flash: UGG boots are cool again — especially the mini styles. (You can thank Gigi Hadid and TikTok stars for making our feet so happy again.) Grab this chestnut boot for a whole lotta warmth and a little added height. Buy Here

Mock Neck Crop Sweater by Topshop Throw this Topshop sweater on with ripped jeans or leggings for a casual (yet cool) outfit. It’ll also look amazing paired underneath your go-to moto jacket. Buy Here

Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings by SPANX These high-waisted SPANX leggings will hold you in tight in all the right places. Rock this edgy style to the gym or to coffee with friends. Wherever you’re going,j they’re a must-have. Buy Here

Men’s Cashmere Crewneck Sweater by Nordstrom What’s more luxurious than the feeling of silky-soft cashmere? This icy blue crewneck style is on sale right now for less than $100! Buy Here

Mable Waterproof Double Buckle Boot by Blondo Put a little pep in your step with this waterproof buckled boot by Blondo. Made with real leather and a thick rubber sole, these will last you a lifetime. Buy Here

Intimately FP Scoop Me Up T-Back Bralette by Free People One good thing that came out of our work from home situation? Not needing to put on a regular bra every day. This stretchy Free People bralette is so comfortable you’ll barely notice you’re wearing it. Buy Here

Calypso Over the Knee Boot by Lucky Brand Now’s the time to grab amazing boots at a fraction of the regular price. On sale for less than $80, these Lucky Brand leather boots hit just above the knee so they’ll keep your legs warm on frigid days. Buy Here

Seamless Rib Sports Bra by SPANX Score this SPANX racerback sports bra on sale for almost half the price. Buy Here

Double Breasted Velvet Blazer by Halogen One of the easiest ways to make an all-black outfit look elevated is by mixing and matching different textures. Halogen’s black velvet blazer will look amazing paired with faux leather leggings, your favorite black T-shirt, and a pair of Chelsea boots. Buy Here

Carabiner Medium Hoop Earrings Gift Box by Madewell If you’re still in the market for a holiday gift (we aren’t judging), these Madewell earrings are a real charmer. And they’re less than $15! Buy Here

Velour Sweatpants by PJ Salvage PJ Salvage strikes again! These grey velour sweatpants are practically begging to be thrown on for a night of Netflix and chillin’. Buy Here

Crown Regular Fit Quarter Zip Pullover by Peter Millar Peter Millar is one of Molner’s go-to brands. The perfect layering piece, this quarter-zip merino sweater is a great gift for the lucky guy in your life. Buy Here

Quilted Bomber Jacket by ZELLA Make going to the gym a bright occasion by throwing on this fiery red waterproof jacket over your workout gear. Buy Here

Split Hem Knit Pants by Open Edit These black trousers by Open Edit feature zippered openings at the hemline for an elevated twist. Perfect for work and play, they’ll let your shoes steal the show. Buy Here

52mm Blue Light Blocking Square Glasses by BP The average American spends nine hours a day in front of a screen. Not only can that wreak havoc on your skin, but your eyes suffer, too. These tortoise glasses help block out those harmful rays. Bye, bye tired eyes. Buy Here

10-Inch High Rise Skinny Jeans by Madewell Time to add a new pair of skinny jeans to your closet? This dark denim wash from Madewell is $50 off right now and they’ll go with everything. Buy Here

Rainier Platform Bootie by Steve Madden We can’t decide what we love most about these Steve Madden boots. Between the touch of tweed, the mini studs, and the super chunky heel, this is a statement shoe that’s classic enough to wear with all of your favorite winter outfits. Buy Here

Cara Hoodie by ZELLA Let’s be real: you can never own enough hoodies. We love the subtle camo design on this super soft cotton ZELLA fleece style. Buy Here

A-Ream Loafer by Sarto by Franco Sarto Take a break from black with these gorgeous burgundy Franco Sarto loafers in durable patent leather. Style these with your favorite trousers and silk blouse for a fun office look. Buy Here

Family Woven Plaid Throw Blanket Cozy up on the couch this winter with family, friends, significant others, pets, or your own lovely company under this fun, preppy yet practical plaid throw blanket. buy here

Motia Candle by kishmish If you’re wishing you could be traveling the world right now, this candle might offer some comfort while you’re at home. Made of coconut-soy wax, this hand-poured luxury candle is inspired by the scents of South Asia. And it’s way cheaper than a flight! buy here

Flannel Pajamas with Headband by PJ Salvage We know, there are quite a few sets of pajamas on this list. But these days, there’s no such thing as having too many sets of PJs! Stay warm and cozy this winter in a gray patterned flannel set that also comes with a cute matching headband. buy here