Looking good is the first step to feeling good.

Everyone knows the hardest part about going to the gym is the part where you actually have to get yourself up, ready to workout, and out of the house. Those first few minutes of dreading the journey can determine whether or not you’re actually going to go exercise. But what if getting dressed to workout was fun enough that you actually wanted to go for a run, head to pilates, or take a hike?

Sometimes, it’s all about the outfit. Putting on comfy clothes that you enjoy can shift your mood. We’ve all felt good about ourselves after getting our hair and makeup done, right? So why not feel the same way when you’re getting ready to move your body? Winter workout clothes are more than just that sloppy sweatshirt and pants from that track meet years ago. Choosing winter-appropriate fitness gear not only braces you for the elements outside, but it can help improve your performance.

No matter if you’re an outdoor runner, gym class goer, casual hiker, home gym rat, or avid cyclist, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest winter workout clothes that will actually make you excited to put on your outfit and get your heart rate up.

Girlfriend Collective Plume Recycled Half-Zip Fleece Slipping into something soft and furry is perfect for a low-impact workout. Things like yoga and stretching might not cause you to break out into a sweat, so you may need an extra layer in a chilly studio. Or, if you’re itching to get outdoors, a fleece top is a great layering piece that you can peel off if you start to feel yourself getting a bit too warm. BUY HERE

Everlane The Perform Pocket Legging Let’s be clear: All leggings should have pockets, period. This pair from Everlane is pretty much everything you could ever need in a pair of athletic leggings: comfy, functional, and versatile. The pockets keep your phone and keys close and your hands free, no matter what kind of exercise you’re planning on doing. BUY HERE

Outdoor Voices Track Pant Ditch the baggy sweatpants and upgrade to chic joggers. Not only do these slim sweats have three pockets, but the high waist ensures you won’t have any wardrobe malfunctions while stretching or lifting weights. The drawstring also makes sure your waistband stays in place, no matter how hard you’re going at the gym. BUY HERE

Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Layering is key when you’re working out in colder months, but things can get bulky and heavy real fast. Keeping your base layer snug allows you to add other elements like vests or sweatshirts without feeling suffocated under the weight of your clothes. This top even has thumbholes in the sleeves, so you won’t be fiddling with your cuffs mid-run. BUY HERE

Lululemon Run for It Gloves Speaking of running, the last thing you want to be doing is trying to keep your gloves from flying away during your stride. These fitted gloves from Lululemon are sweat-wicking and tech-friendly, so you don’t have to take them off to change the song you’re listening to. BUY HERE

Outdoor Voices Club Crew 3-Pack You can take your cropped leggings into the winter, just make sure you have some taller socks to cover up your ankles. These crew socks are cute enough to peek out from the tops of your sneakers, and they’ll keep you nice and warm during and between reps. BUY HERE

BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Leggings Even if you’re just heading out for a brisk walk, the wind can really chill you to the bone. Fleece-lined leggings can help keep your thighs from freezing while you take a quick loop around the block or run in the park. A high waist will keep you feeling compressed and supported, while the pockets keep your phone and other necessities in place. BUY HERE

Lululemon Down for it All Earwarmer Keep your ears from getting frostbite with this sleek earwarmer-headband combo. It helps keep hair out of your face no matter what kind of activity you’re doing, and the sides have a soft, fleece lining to keep your ears nice and warm without being too bulky. Buy Here

LED Lighted Beanie Wearing a glorified headlamp may seem like the lamest workout essential out there, but hear us out — it’s the piece of gear you never knew you needed. Not only will this keep your noggin nice and toasty on cold days outside, but it’s great for when the days get shorter and your early evening runs turn dark. The light helps you see where you’re going and helps others see that you’re there. BUY HERE

Girlfriend Collective Recycled Beanie If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it — and we stand by that motto with the classic beanie. You can wear this staple just about anywhere, but it’s also great for keeping your hair out of your face when you aren’t in the mood for a headband or ponytail. Slip it on and call it an accessory — workout not necessary. BUY HERE

