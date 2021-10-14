Share

We’ve rounded up our favorite snow and rain boots to get your through the harshest weather.

For better or for worse, the cold weather is coming. And you’ll want to be prepared! That means packing up your fall jackets and whipping out your trusted puffer. It also means putting away your white sneakers and investing in a pair of sturdy weather-ready boots. We’re not talking about cute booties and over-the-knee boots (although you definitely need those as well). While some of those super-stylish boots are water-resistant, they won’t cut it when the snow and rain come pouring down. You’re going to need legit winter boots and rain boots for that. Not to worry — rain and snow boots can be cute. Seriously! Brands like Everlane, Teva, and Hunter have made it their mission to create a winter boot you’ll WANT to wear. Plus, some people think duck boots look cool!

If you’re trudging through snow, wading through rain puddles, or bracing yourself against the coldest of winter winds, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t love the shoes you’re wearing.

So, we rounded up the cutest and comfiest women’s all-weather boots for this season — and we guarantee there’s a pair on here that everyone will love!

Best Winter and Rain Boots

Women’s Mountain Lodge Boots L.L.Bean’s mesh winter lodge boot do the job without compromising on style. They feature top-quality leather, super-soft sherpa fleece and athletic-shoe midsole cushioning. Buy Here

Women’s Teva Midform Boots, Lace-Up These water-resistent Teva boots are inspired by the classic Teva sandals, that we know and love. Teva’s rugged boots will keep your feet dry and comfortable. Choose the clean White Swan color for a wintery look or classic black — both will go with a pair of jeans. Buy Here

Everlane Rain Boot If you’re more of an Everlane stan, we love their take on the Chelsea rain boot. This rain boot features a versatile ankle height, a slip-resistant tread, and a custom-designed cushioned insole for walkable comfort. The rubber is easy to clean and the fit of the boot was designed to leave plenty of room for thick, comfy socks to keep you warm in the sleet and snow. Buy Here

Hunter Women’s Refined Stitch Roll Top Sherpa Boots The name Hunter rings a lot of waterproof, slip proof bells. We love their take on more vintage shearling waterproof boot—but with vegan fur. We’re getting Dickinson vibes…anyone else? Buy Here

Sorel Tivoli IV Waterproof Tall Winter Boot If you live in an arctic tundra (or are visiting one!) we recommend this pick from Sorel. Coming up almost to your knees, these boots are built to keep feet snug and dry no matter the conditions. They have a full faux-fur lining and a sole with some serious traction.

Women’s Bean Boots, Shearling-Lined L.L. Bean’s classic Bean Boots never go out of style. This shearling-lined style might be a little pricey, but trust us, you’ll have these boots forever — and you’ll wear them forever. Buy Here

Blundstone Chelsea Heeled Boots If you know anyone who owns Blundstones, you’ve probably heard them rave that they’re the absolute best winter shoe. We love this pair, which is a sophisticated take on their classic Chelsea boot. Buy Here

