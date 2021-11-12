Gift Guide November 11, 2021

Katie’s Holiday Gift Guide

By Katie Couric Media

A special selection of our favorite items to give loved ones in 2021, including Katie and John’s go-to gifts.

Katie’s Go-To Gift Picks for Women

Katie personally picked out her favorite gifts to give the women in her life.

Molner’s Gift Picks for Men

A Molner approved list of treats for the holiday season.
The KCM Staff’s Favorite Gifts

We have pretty good taste, not gonna lie…

15 Gifts for the Home That’ll Satisfy Any Host or Homebody

Stay snug at home with these gifts that will make you glad you stayed inside.
Best Hanukkah Gifts

10 Small and Sweet Gifts Perfect for the 8 Nights of Hanukkah

These small gifts are perfect stocking stuffers, too!

Athleisure Gifts

14 Gifts for Those Who Live and Breathe Athleisure

Instant crowdpleasers for working out or working from home.

Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas Books Perfect for Gifting

Holiday-themed gifts for any book lover on your list.

Unique Gifts To Impress That Person Who Has Everything

These will wow even the most difficult recipient.
Wrap Your Loved One in Luxury With These Lavish Gifts

Extra special gifts that go a very long way.
Our Go-to Gifts From Amazon for the Holidays

For all your last-minute gift-giving needs.
Gifts to Gift Yourself

10 Best Gifts to Give Yourself — Because You Deserve It

Treat yourself to the gifts you actually want.