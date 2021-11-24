Share

At these prices, you’ll be walking in a Walmart wonderland.

The first day of winter is just about a month away, and that means it’s time to put your shorts back in storage, pack away your floral cotton dresses, and officially switch out to your winter wardrobe. Whether you’re shopping for a new outfit for your first day back to the office, something cozy and cute to wear while lounging around the house, or a head-turning ensemble for a weekend night out with friends or a partner, you’ll be surprised to find that you can pick up all of these outfits and more at Walmart.

We’ve put together five full ensembles, from coats to boots to accessories, so you’re ready for any occasion that this new season might bring your way. From brands like Free Assembly, Time and Tru, and Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, you can trust that even though these pieces are surprisingly affordable, they’re not going to fall apart after just one wash. Walmart has really upped their game in the fashion department, and we’ve been consistently impressed by how frequently they turn over their stock to bring in the latest styles and trends. Free Assembly in particular is one of our favorite additions to the Walmart fashion line, and we’ve been thrilled with the quality of their products since the line launched earlier this year.

Oh, and did we forget to mention the best part? No matter which outfit below catches your fancy, each of them clocks in at under $150 total. And yes — that includes coats, shoes, and in some cases even accessories. Whether you love these outfits together or you want to pick and choose items to mix and match your own ensembles, we know you’ll be happy with anything on this list. So this winter, make sure to keep warm, keep calm, and shop on!

For the Office

For some, it’s just about time to head back to the office full-time. This outfit will make you feel comfortable and confident on your first day back.

Free Assembly Women’s Turtleneck Fit and Flare Sweater Dress Everyone looks good in black, and this sweater dress is a great silhouette for anyone. We love it as a work dress because it’s comfortable, slimming, professional, and will keep you nice and warm while you walk into the office. Wear it with tights or leggings, or even on its own, weather permitting. Buy Here

Free Assembly Women’s Long Puffer Coat This long puffer coat is formal enough to wear on a cold day at an office with a formal dress code, but accessible enough that you’re going to want to wear it on the weekends, too. It’s available in four colors, but to keep this outfit marvelously monochrome we’ve chosen it in black. Buy Here

Time and Tru Women’s Heeled Ankle Booties An ankle bootie is, in our humble opinion, the perfect shoe. It’s comfortable without looking functional, it can be dressed up or down, and it gives you a little bit of lift without making you freeze your toes off. This Time and Tru pair is going to be your new go-to shoe. Buy Here

For Lounging at Home

Still working from home, or planning on spending the weekend in? In this outfit, you’re sure to feel both comfortable and cute.

Champion Women’s Powerblend Graphic Fleece Boyfriend Crewneck Sweatshirt For loungewear and athletic wear, Champion has stood the test of time as a reliable, durable, and fashionable brand. This classic crewneck sweatshirt is one you’ll wear for decades to come. The teal color is a great way to brighten your day when you’re hanging out on the couch. Buy Here

Champion Women’s Powerblend Graphic Fleece Joggers What’s better than one teal Champion article of clothing? Two! This matching sweatsuit set is absolutely adorable, and the fleece is perfect to keep you warm whether you’re planning to take a nap or head out for a quick winter jog. Buy Here

Floopi Indoor/Outdoor Moccasins When it comes to hanging out in your PJs all day, you can’t neglect your toes. These memory foam moccasins are basically slippers, but they’ve got a rubber sole so you can wear them outside to check the mail, take the dog for a walk, or even pop into the grocery store. Buy Here

For a Night Out

It can be tough to drag yourself out of the house after the sun goes down in the winter, but with this outfit in your closet, you’ll be looking for any excuse to show it off.

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Sweetheart Column Sweater Dress It’s tough to feel sexy when you’ve got to bundle up, but this dress has got it all figured out. It’s long and thick to keep you warm, but shows the perfect amount of skin at the neckline and has a flattering bow to accentuate your waist. Buy Here

Scoop Women’s Sarah Heeled Booties Did we mention we’re bananas for booties? This pair will definitely give you a significant boost in the height area, but the thick heel will keep your feet from killing you at the end of the night. Buy Here

Free Assembly Women’s Oversized Cocoon Coat This coat looks like it would cost about three times as much as it actually does. We’re gaga over the black and white herringbone print and double breasted buttons. This is a classy, memorable coat that’s roomy enough for you to wear over a thick sweater. Buy Here

For an Everyday Affair

Whether you’re looking for something to wear while doing your holiday shopping, visiting with friends, or watching the big game, this outfit will fit in and stand out no matter where you go.

Kendall + Kylie Faux Sherpa Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt Is that our new favorite quarter-zip? Why yes, it is! There’s nothing like a heavy material in winter white to make you want to get outside and seize the day. Buy Here

U.S. Polo Assn. Ultra High Rise Knit Skinny Jean These skinny jeans are our favorite wash for winter. They’re knit so will keep your legs cozy, and the high waist will make sure all your goodies aren’t exposed with the slight crop of the quarter-zip. Buy Here

London Fog Alexia Tote Bag This gorgeous, versatile tote is something we all are crossing our fingers ends up under our trees this year. You’ll be glad you have it to toss your puffer jacket into after you’ve been running around all day. Buy Here

Packable Puffer Jacket This puffer jacket is compact enough that if you get too warm you can smush it down and toss it into your bag until you need it. It comes in 11 unique colors, so go nuts! Buy Here

Portland Boot Company Women’s Fur Trim Chelsea Boot We’re wild for chelsea boots, and a pair that’s specifically designed for winter with a faux fur trim is exactly what the doctor ordered. We recommend getting this pair in olive, because it’ll add a fun departure from your regular black and brown boot routine. Buy Here

For a Weekend Walk

One of our favorite activities on a clear winter day is taking a walk, and in this outfit, you’ll be able to stay out and comfortable for hours.

Time and Tru Women’s Quarter Zip Snowflake Sweater If you want to add a bit of winter magic to your wardrobe, this is the perfect sweater for it. If you’re crossing your fingers for snow, this will help you manifest it! Buy Here

Avia Women’s Active High Waist Ankle Leggings These leggings are so comfortable, you might forget you’re wearing them. While we adore them in the purple and dark navy, keep the focus on your sweater by wearing them in plain black. Buy Here

Time and Tru Women’s Fur Suede Lace Up Boots The key to staying warm when you’re out in the cold is to keep your feet warm and dry, and that’s just what these Time and Tru boots will do. They’re the ideal blend of fashion and function. Buy Here