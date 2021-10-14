Share

Sleep like a baby in these comfy matching PJ sets.

Do you usually reach for an old ratty T-shirt and holed-up sweatpants at bedtime? Then it might be time for a sleepwear upgrade. Although we do get it — those treasured heirlooms (if you will) are usually so soft, worn-in, and make us feel right at home. But there’s something extra special about rocking a matching sleepwear set around the house that boosts your mood and makes you look and feel amazing.



The key to an amazing night’s sleep is to shop for sleepwear that makes you feel comfortable and cozy. Everyone’s preference isn’t the same. If you break into a sweat on the regular, you’ll want to opt for cotton or cooling silk jammies (preferably a short sleeve or sleeveless top with matching shorts). But on the other end of the spectrum, if your partner likes to keep the room temp sub-zero, then a toasty flannel set will keep you warm year-round.



Thankfully, if you’re in the market for cute PJ sets, there are so many incredible brands and options to choose from. Anthropologie is always an amazing place to start. They curate some of the most eye-catching printed pajama sets around. Lunya crafts machine-washable silk sets that will have you wondering what you wore before they existed. And LAKE pajamas, a KCM favorite, sources some of the finest Pima cotton to help you get a dreamy night’s sleep.



Below, discover our favorite pajama sets in an array of fabrics, sleeve and pant lengths, and colors that will suit any sleeper.

Best Pajama Sets for Women

Cheetah Garden Pajama Set by Roller Rabbit Anthropologie sells some of the most stylish, comfortable PJs that we want to wear all year long. This Roller Rabbit set, with an adorable scattered cheetah print, is the best incentive to go to bed early. Buy Here

Retro Stripes Pajama Set We love a bright PJ set that makes us feel like we’re in a tropical locale like Palm Beach. This retro-inspired set from Anthropologie gives us some serious vacation vibes. Buy Here

Gisele Long PJ Set by Eberjey If you’re going to splurge on a pair of pajamas, this is the one. Eberjey makes their pajamas with the softest fabric that doesn’t cling too close to the body. They’re high quality and will last through many Saturday sleep-ins. Buy Here

Washable Silk Set by Lunya Treat yourself with a pair of Lunya’s popular silk pajamas. They’re made from naturally thermo-regulating silk that you can throw right into the washing machine. Go ahead, break up with your dry cleaner. Buy Here

Pima Long-Long Set by LAKE “The most comfortable part of your day should be celebrated” is sleepwear brand LAKE’s motto. And we couldn’t agree more. This two-piece pajama set comes in two lengths (regular and cropped) and it’s made from 100 percent Pima cotton. P.S. these would make an amazing holiday gift. Buy Here

Cotton Short Sleeve Pajama Set by J. Crew J.Crew’s cotton pajama sets are a no-brainer purchase. Throw these on and you’ll feel put together without any effort. Buy Here

Tie-Dye Pajama Set from Amazon Tie-dye made a splash throughout the pandemic, and the fun print isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. This set is less than $35 and will take your Netflix and chill session to a cozier level. Buy Here

Flannel Pajamas with Headband by PJ Salvage Kick back country style with this printed flannel set from beloved sleepwear line PJ Salvage. “Boots and bonfires” is marked on the cuff to remind you to unwind, and it comes with a matching red headband as an extra accessory. Buy Here

Star Seeker Brushed Jersey Pajamas by Honeydew Intimates Honeydew Intimates’ super soft jersey cotton set comes in 18 different color ways, but we’re especially drawn to this neutral camo print. BTW: this would be an incredibly comfy travel outfit with your favorite kicks. Buy Here

4-Piece Lingerie Sleepwear Set from Amazon For a sexier night, reach for this soft rose 4-piece set (available in XS-3X) that includes a black bralette, matching undies, plus a silk pair of shorts and a super slinky robe. Buy Here

Sophie Pajama Set by Generation Love Slip into this sateen leopard print set for a fashionable night in — or out! This cheetah print top will look fabulous with a pair of black jeans and heels. Buy Here

Short Sleeve Pajama Set from Amazon This ultra soft short-sleeve PJ set comes in 25 color ways and has over 5,000 five-star checks on Amazon. One reviewer writes, “OMG! My favorite pajamas that I’ve ever owned!” For $25, we’re sold. Buy Here

Thermal Pajama Set from Amazon The cotton-poly blend in these cozy pajamas will keep the chills at bay all winter long. Plus, you can wear them as long underwear beneath your ski outfit next time you hit the slopes. Buy Here

Products you buy through our links might earn us a commission.