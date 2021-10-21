Share

These stylish picks prove it’s totally OK to dress like a teddy bear.

In recent years, fashion has taken a turn down the comfort lane. Rigid and stiff styles are out in preference of more relaxed and comfortable gear. And we’re on board with it — especially during fall and winter when the temps start to drop. Who doesn’t want to snuggle up in cozy sherpa, fleece, and faux fur gear? While the teddy coat trend popped onto the scene a couple of years ago, it’s still here, but it broadened its horizons. All of our favorite brands — from J.Crew to Old Navy, Outdoor Voices, and L.L. Bean — are embracing the furry trend across all categories. They’re making shearling bags, sherpa mules, and fleece-lined sweatpants that’ll make your dreams of living in a cloud a not-too-far-off from reality.

And it’s not just us. You all seem to love the cozy trend, too. You went shopaholic status on us over this Lululemon fleece jacket we included in our round-up of the best fall workout gear — it keeps selling out! So we decided to take a drive further down Highway Cozy to find other warm and fuzzy gear you’ll love. Whether you’re in the market for a gorgeous cocoon coat, comfortable winter boots, or a fun ‘n furry accessory, we’ve got you covered. Some of these items are perfect for snuggling on the couch with a fun escapist read, while others will look good with your new ripped jeans for a night on the town.

But whatever you do, don’t wait. Many of these styles continue to run out of stock. Below, shop our favorite teddy coat-inspired gear that will keep you warm all winter long.

The Best Soft and Fuzzy Winter Clothes and Accessories

Sherpa Cocoon Coat by Banana Republic Banana Republic created the sofest Sherpa coat ever. Available in XXS-XXL, this cocoon shaped jacket can easily be dressed up or down depending on your mood. Buy Here

Sherpa Mules by J.Crew Slip into these fuzzy black J.Crew mules to walk around the house — or to the office. They’re lined with real leather and have a synthetic sole, so they’ll hold up against the pavement. Plus, they also come in a dreamy cream hue. Buy Here

Nantucket Fleece Half Zip Pullover by Free People Pair fuzzy black Free People jacket for an after gym look, or with your favorite jeans and sneakers for a trip to the store. Buy Here

Sherpa Lined Athletic Sweatpants These fleece-lined sweatpants are practically begging you to pop on a feel-good flick for a cozy night in. Buy Here

Arizona Big Buckle Shearling Slides by Birkenstock Let your toes doze off in these furry shearling Birkenstock slides. They also feature the brand’s legendary arch support and come in two other neutral hues. Buy Here

Sherpa Cap by Hat Attack Dad hats are a huge trend this season. Stand out with this cute sherpa style. Buy Here

Alpina Sue Faux Shearling Boot by Superga You need a pair of structured, rubber-soled boots for the cold weather on the horizon. Why not snag these faux shearling Superga boots to keep your feet warm and stylish? Buy Here

Loose Plus Sherpa Hoodie by Old Navy It’s looking like we’ll need to add Old Navy’s forest green (and super cushy) sweatshirt to cart ASAP. Buy Here

Sherpa Pull-Through Scarf by J.Crew Add some fluff to your winter look with J.Crew’s pull-through Sherpa scarf. As we like to say, accessories make the outfit. Buy Here

Women’s Mountain Pile Fleece Coat by L.L. Bean It’s tough to find a functional and stylish Sherpa coat that lands beyond your waistline. Luckily for you, we found the best option out there. Snag L.L. Bean’s fleece zip-up coat before it sells out. Buy Here

Primo Men’s Fleece by Outdoor Voices Love the outdoors but also care about your look? This Outdoor Voices’ fleece jacket in a mustard yellow camo print is sure to stand out. Buy Here

Bean Shearling Shoulder Bag by Staud We give this Staud shearling bag an infinite amount of heart emojis. Tuck the strap inside to turn it into a clutch for a super-soft accessory. Buy Here

Simone Faux Fur Jacket by Lovers + Friends Snuggle up in this faux fur jacket that zips up to keep you warm. The two-toned neutrals make it a chic jacket choice for any day of the week. Buy Here

Cozy Chenille Sock by Ugg Do your toes tend to freeze when the temps drop? Tuck ’em into a pair of UGG’s comfy chenille socks next time you’re lounging around the house. Buy Here